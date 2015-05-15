(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/TAIPEI, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Central Finance
Company Plc's (CF; A+(lka)/Stable) issue of senior secured
redeemable debentures
of up to LKR3.0bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(lka)'
The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on
8 April 2015,
and follows the receipt of documents conforming to information
already received.
The debenture will have a maturity of between three to five
years, carry a
fixed-rate coupon, and will be listed on the Colombo Stock
Exchange. CF expects
to use the proceeds to fund lending growth, reduce structural
maturity
mismatches and diversify the funding mix.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue has been rated at the same level as CF's National
Long-Term Rating.
Fitch has not provided any rating uplift for the
collateralisation as the
secured notes' recovery prospects are considered to be average
and comparable
with those of the unsecured notes in a developing legal system.
CF's rating reflects its strong capitalisation, which is
supported by robust
profitability and high profit retention. Counterbalancing these
strengths are
the pressure on loan quality and its low provisioning levels
compared with its
peers'. The rating also captures CF's high margins, which are
supported by the
company's strength in raising funds at relatively low rates
through the solid
franchise developed over a long operating history.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the issue will move in tandem with CF's National
Long-Term Rating.
For more details on the rating drivers and sensitivities of CF,
see the rating
action commentary "Fitch Affirms Sri Lanka's Central Finance at
'A+(lka)'",
dated 16 September 2014 on www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe
Vice President
+94 112541900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center,
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala
Analyst
+94 112541900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
CF has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations
of, or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Rating Criteria',
dated 28 April 2015, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30
October 2013
and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
