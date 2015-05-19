(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 19 (Fitch) Chinese government
directives last week
concerning local government debt signal a potentially
significant policy shift
to prioritise growth over managing the country's debt problem,
says Fitch
Ratings. Uncertainty over the scale and strategy to resolve high
local
government debt remains a key issue for China's sovereign credit
profile, and
the latest directives could reflect a continuation of an "extend
and pretend"
approach to the issue. The directives should be credit positive
for local
governments, while broadly neutral for banks.
A joint directive from the Chinese finance ministry, central
bank and financial
regulator on 15 May, instructed the banks to continue extending
loans to local
government financing vehicles (LGFV)s for existing projects that
had commenced
prior to end-2014, and to renegotiate debt where necessary to
ensure project
completion. This is an explicit form of regulatory forbearance,
and serves to
delay plans to wind down the role of LGFVs. More broadly, it
also suggests that
propping up growth in the short term has temporarily taken
priority over efforts
to resolve solvency problems at the local government level.
Fitch estimates local government debt to have reached 32% of GDP
at end-2014, up
from 18% at end-2008. The CNY14.9trn increase accounts for 18%
of the rise in
total debt.
The authorities' efforts to rein in indebtedness have led to a
squeeze on
monetary conditions and credit that has dampened growth. GDP
expanded 1.3% qoq
in 1Q15, and April activity data indicated the slowdown has
persisted into the
second quarter with weak demand across the board. Fixed-asset
investment growth
slowed to 12% yoy for the first four months of 2015, a 14-year
low. Property
investment growth fell to 6% from 8.5% in March as China's
2009-2014 real estate
boom continues to unwind.. This poses downside risk to Fitch's
projection of
6.8% growth for 2015.
Earlier, on 13 May, the central government also announced a
USD160bn debt swap
plan by which local governments would be allowed to convert LGFV
debt for
municipal bonds and where the bond yields would be capped.
For local governments, the swap will ease the interest burden at
a time when a
slowing economy and a significant reduction in land sales are
weighing on
revenue growth. Local government debt often carries interest
rates in excess of
7%, whereas the local bonds that will be converted from debt
under this
programme will be restricted to yields not in excess of 30%
above central
government bonds with similar tenors.
Fitch views the development of a local bond market as credit
positive in itself
for local governments. They will benefit from an extended
maturity profile on
the bonds compared with LGFV instruments. This will
significantly reduce
liquidity risks, and ensure a better asset/liability match. It
also widens local
governments' funding channels and builds a more transparent
fiscal reporting
system.
More broadly, Fitch expects the resolution of China's debt
problem will
ultimately involve sovereign resources, and that debt will
migrate on to the
sovereign balance sheet. The agency views the debt-swap plan as
part of this
process, even though the new local government debt is not
expected to carry an
explicit sovereign guarantee - as the debt is likely to be
perceived as having a
strong implicit guarantee. Nonetheless, the expectation of
substantial
contingent liabilities is factored into China's 'A+'/Stable
sovereign IDR,
affirmed in April 2015.
For Chinese banks, the shift from debt to bonds will affect
profitability,
especially as the rates on the swapped bonds are being capped.
Banks will
receive lower yields on the same exposure at a time when net
interest margins
are coming under pressure owing to the macroeconomic slowdown.
Furthermore, the
government directive to continue extending loans to LGFVs on
certain projects
will have a negative effect on banks' liquidity and leverage.
More broadly, the
directive highlights that banks remain subject to direct
influence from the
authorities, which could have an impact on management governance
and standards.
However, it also reinforces the role that state banks play in
economic
stability, and therefore the high likelihood that they will
benefit from state
support. Furthermore, the impact on liquidity will be offset
somewhat by the
fact that banks will be able to use municipal and provincial
bonds as collateral
to access key lending facilities. This will enable them to boost
lending to
higher-margin business. Notably, too, the conversions should
have some positive
impact on banks' reported capital ratios as municipal bonds have
lower risk
weights than local government loans.
Contacts:
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9938
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Terry Gao
Director
International Public Finance
+852 2263 9972
Grace Wu
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9901
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.