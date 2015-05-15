(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Greece's
Long-term foreign-
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'CCC'. The
issue ratings on
Greece's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have
also been
affirmed at 'CCC'. The Short-term foreign currency IDR is
affirmed at 'C'. The
Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following key rating drivers:
Lack of market access, uncertain prospects of timely
disbursement from official
institutions, and tight liquidity conditions in the domestic
banking sector are
putting extreme pressure on Greek government funding. We expect
that the
government will survive the current liquidity squeeze without
running arrears on
privately-held bonds, but default is a real possibility.
The damage to investor, consumer, and depositor confidence has
derailed Greece's
economic recovery. The damage will take time to repair even if
prospects for a
successful programme completion improve over the coming days or
weeks. We
forecast no real GDP growth this year, with risks heavily tilted
to the
downside. Liquidity conditions faced by firms will have worsened
substantially,
in our view, due to increased government arrears to suppliers
and bank funding
strains.
The agreement reached in February to extend the EFSF programme
to end-June after
several weeks of brinkmanship supports our base case that Greece
and its
creditors will ultimately reach a compromise deal. As a minimum
requirement, we
expect that the Eurogroup will want the Greek government to
demonstrate that it
has taken some legislative action on structural reform before
funds are
disbursed. However, as yet, the reforms themselves have not yet
been agreed.
Time is therefore running short.
Greece faces repayments to the IMF of EUR1.5bn in June. Debt
repayments in July
and August rise to EUR4.0bn and EUR3.2bn, respectively,
primarily because bonds
held by the Eurosystem fall due. We expect the government to
continue to run
arrears to suppliers to partially offset weaker than budgeted
cash revenues. It
has told local authorities to transfer reserves held in
commercial banks to the
Bank of Greece, citing "extremely urgent and unforeseen needs."
Despite this
move, the government's cash balances are now critically low.
Large-scale deposit outflows from Greek banks (we estimate a 16%
decline in the
deposit base since end-November) have added to pressures on the
Greek economy.
The 'ccc' Viability Ratings of the four main domestic banks
reflect the strain
the current crisis is putting on the banking sector. Failure
risk for these
banks is closely linked to the sovereign risk profile given the
funding,
liquidity and solvency pressures they are facing. Loan quality
has the potential
to deteriorate further given the downside risks to the
macroeconomic outlook and
payment culture.
While not our expectation, there is a risk of capital controls
being introduced
to curb deposit outflows from the domestic banks. This risk is
reflected by
Greece's Country Ceiling of 'B-', which is just a one-notch
uplift over the IDR,
which is low by eurozone comparison.
It will be challenging to maintain a primary surplus this year
as weaker
domestic demand and tighter private sector liquidity will erode
tax revenues.
This would be the case even assuming an agreement with the
official sector is
forthcoming.
Greece's external debt burden is heavy (net external debt stands
at over 3x
external receipts) but inexpensive to service due to its largely
concessionary
nature. The economy faces binding financing constraints as long
as the political
deadlock continues. Greece is running a current account surplus
of 0.9% of GDP
on the back of a substantial adjustment over the past five
years. However, the
export base remains narrow.
Although below the eurozone average, income per capita and
governance compares
favourably with 'CCC' and 'B' range peers. These structural
strengths are not
drivers of the ratings at this point given the prevalence of
near-term event
risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that could, individually or collectively, result in
a downgrade
include:
- Arrears to the IMF would not in and of themselves constitute a
rating default.
However, this outcome would still be credit negative.
- A breakdown in negotiations between Greece and its creditors
leading to
alternative solutions being formally considered, for example a
debt moratorium
or restructuring of Greece's debt stock including bonds held by
the private
sector.
- An exit from the eurozone, making the risk of a default on
privately-held
Greek bonds probable.
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
result in an
upgrade include:
- Completion of the current programme review and an agreement on
the terms of a
follow-up arrangement between Greece and its official creditors.
This would
probably take the form, if not the name, of a third programme of
policy-conditional financial support.
- A track record of cooperation between Greece and its official
creditors.
- An economic recovery, further primary surpluses, and official
sector debt
relief (OSI) would put upward pressure on the ratings over the
medium term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings are sensitive to a number of key assumptions:
Greek banks make no further material demands on the sovereign
balance sheet; 20%
of GDP has been injected to date. If Greek banks incur losses
that are not
covered by private shareholders, this would lead to a cash call
on the
government as guaranteed tax credits are converted into equity.
General government gross debt/GDP peaked at 178% in 2014 and
remains constant in
2015, before gradually subsiding. These assumptions do not
factor in any OSI on
official loans that may be agreed over the medium term. The
projections are
sensitive to assumptions about growth, the GDP deflator,
Greece's primary
balance and the realisation of privatisation revenues.
The EFSF would not exercise its right to declare the EUR29.7bn
PSI sweetener
loan to be due and payable in the event that Greece begins to
run arrears on IMF
repayments. Such a declaration would trigger a cross-default
clause in the
privately-held new bonds issued in 2012, which Fitch rates.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Enam Ahmed
Director
+44 20 3530 1624
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel:
+44 203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.