(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded its Support Ratings (SRs) to '5' from '1' and revised its Support Rating Floors (SRFs) to 'No Floor' from 'A-/A' on four Danish and two Finnish banking group. The affected banks are Danske Bank AS, Realkredit Danmark A/S, Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Nordea Bank Danmark, Nordea Bank Finland Plc and OP Financial Group, as well as its subsidiary Pohjola Bank Plc. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded its SRs to '2' from '1' and revised its SRFs to 'BBB-' from 'A-/A' on four Swedish and one Norwegian banks. The affected banks are Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, Swedbank AB, Svenska Handelsbanken AB, Nordea Bank AB and Nordea Bank Norge. Fitch has also downgraded its SR to '5' from '3' and revised its SRF to 'No Floor' from 'BB+' on Landshypotek Bank AB (Landshypotek), and affirmed its '3' SRs and 'BB+' SRFs on four regional Norwegian savings banks: SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, SpareBank 1 SMN, SpareBank 1 SR-Bank and Sparebanken Vest. The banks' other ratings are unaffected by this rating action. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union (EU) commercial banks. As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our SR definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be relied upon for banks in Denmark and Finland. In Sweden and Norway, the SR of '2' for domestic systemically important banks (DSIBs) reflects Fitch's view that extraordinary external support for these banks is still highly probable, although less so than previously. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The '5' SRs and 'No Floor' SRFs on the Danish and Finnish banks reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that any of these banks becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks (only Finland in the Nordics) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016. Fitch expects the Danish authorities will use the tools of BRRD in line with the eurozone regulators. The '2' SRs and 'BBB-' SRFs of DSIBs in Sweden and Norway reflect Fitch's expectation that these countries will take a more flexible approach to resolution legislation. In maintaining control over supervision and resolution decisions, Sweden has more flexibility to interpret and apply BRRD than Banking Union member countries, for example. However, Sweden is bound by EU state aid rules, meaning it does not have full control over support decisions. Norway is not an EU member country, although as a member of the European Economic Area (EEA) it will have to implement BRRD. Nonetheless, Fitch's assessment of support for Norwegian banks is based on the expectation that Norway will broadly follow Sweden and that it will look to adopt a flexible approach to bank resolution decisions for its largest banks. The Nordea group operates four large entities across the Nordic region, all of which are likely to be considered DSIBs in their own right. Each is subject to local supervision, and the group is regulated on a consolidated basis by the Swedish authorities. While the group's operations are highly integrated, and state support may flow through the Swedish parent company, the support mechanism in case of need is uncertain. Institutional support from the group is not factored into the ratings of Nordea's subsidiaries and Fitch assigns common Viability Ratings to the group entities. This explains the lower SRs and 'No Floor' SRFs on Nordea's Danish and Finnish subsidiaries. The '5' SR and 'No Floor' SRF on Landshypotek reflect Fitch's view that while the Swedish authorities will have some flexibility in the use of BRRD legislation, this would most likely not be applied to Landshypotek, given the bank's small franchise and lack of systemic importance. Therefore while extraordinary support is still possible, it can no longer be relied upon. The '3' SRs and 'BB+' SRFs of the larger Norwegian regional banks reflect these banks' strong franchises and market shares in the region where they operate, particularly in the retail and SME sectors. Fitch considers that there remains a moderate probability that the Norwegian authorities would support these banks if required, given their systemic importance locally. The '5' SR and 'No Floor' of Sandnes Sparebank reflect Fitch's view that extraordinary support from the Norwegian authorities cannot be relied on, due to the bank's small franchise and lack of systemic importance. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS Any upgrade to the SRs and upward revision to the SRFs would be contingent on a positive change in the respective sovereigns' propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. The SRs and SRFs of Swedish and Norwegian banks could be downgraded and revised downwards respectively if Fitch changes its assessment of the respective sovereigns' propensity to support its banks, for example, through a more strict application of resolution legislation. Given that BRRD are yet to be passed into law in Sweden and Norway, Fitch would also look to see how minimum eligible liabilities are defined - that is, whether the banks will be expected to hold these as junior debt buffer and capital - and how the point of non-viability is defined. The latter is important as Fitch expects the required buffers for bail-in to be over and above the point of non-viability before extraordinary sovereign support could be used without triggering state aid constraints. The SRs and SRFs of the Nordea Bank Danmark and Nordea Bank Finland could also be upgraded and revised upwards, respectively, if Fitch gains comfort on the Swedish and Norwegian authorities' propensity to support the whole Nordea group, including large subsidiaries abroad. This is unlikely, in Fitch's view. While a remote possibility in Fitch's view, should the standalone strength of the Nordea group deteriorate to the point where Nordea Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is at the bank's SRF and extraordinary support is required - and should Fitch have greater visibility and comfort on how state support from the Swedish and Norwegian authorities would flow within the group - the Danish and Finnish subsidiaries' Long-term IDRs may become driven by institutional support, rather than by their common Viability Ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Nordea Bank AB (Nordea Bank) Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'A-' Nordea Bank Finland Plc (Nordea Finland) Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A' Nordea Bank Danmark (Nordea Danmark) Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A-' Nordea Bank Norge (Nordea Norge) Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'A' Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'A-' Svenska Handelsbanken AB: (Handelsbanken) Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'A-' Swedbank AB (Swedbank) Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'A-' Landshypotek Bank AB (Landshypotek) Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+' Danske Bank AS (Danske) Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A-' Realkredit Danmark Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A-' Nykredit Realkredit (Nykredit) Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A-' OP Financial Group (OP) Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A' Pohjola Bank Plc (Pohjola) Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A' SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SNN) Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' SpareBank 1 SMN (SMN) Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' SpareBank 1 SR-Bank (SR-Bank) Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' Sparebanken Vest (Vest) Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' Sandnes Sparebank (Sandnes) Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Contact: Primary Analysts Jens Hallen (SEB, Handelsbanken, Nykredit) Senior Director +44 3530 1226 Fitch Ratings Limited 20 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Bjorn Norrman (SNN, SMN, SR-Bank, Vest, Sandnes) Director +44 3530 1330 Fitch Ratings Limited 20 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Olivia Perney Guillot (all except SEB, Handelsbanken, Nykredit, SNN, SMN, SR-Bank, Vest, Sandnes) Senior Director +33 1 4429 9174 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analysts Olivia Perney Guillot (SNN, SMN, SR-Bank, Vest, Sandnes) Senior Director +33 1 4429 9174 Bjorn Norrman (all except SNN, SMN, SR-Bank, Vest, Sandnes) Director +44 3530 1330 Committee Chairperson Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 