(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Standard
Insurance Limited's (SIL) National Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at
'AA(zaf)'. The Outlook is Stable.
SIL is the non-life bancassurance operating subsidiary of
Standard Bank Group
Limited (Standard Bank; National Long-Term Rating:
AA(zaf)/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SIL's rating is raised by one notch from its standalone credit
profile to align
with that of Standard Bank. Fitch believes that Standard Bank
would provide
support to its subsidiary if needed, given SIL's high level of
integration
within the bank, its shared branding, alignment with the group's
strategy and
profitability.
From a standalone perspective, SIL's credit strengths are its
strong
capitalisation, conservative investment strategy, and consistent
profitability.
Its small size and lack of business diversification are credit
weaknesses.
SIL's capitalisation, based on Fitch's Prism factor-based model
(Prism FBM)
score and the company's regulatory solvency position, is strong.
At FYE14 SIL's
capital adequacy requirement (CAR) cover on a solvency
assessment & management
interim measures basis was 2.3x (2013: 2.1x), ahead of its
peer-group median of
1.8x (end-1H14). SIL's Prism FBM score was 'Extremely Strong'
based on year-end
2014 financials. Fitch anticipates that full year 2015 results
will remain above
the 'Strong' range.
Fitch views SIL's investment strategy as conservative, with a
risky assets to
equity ratio of 18.1% at end-2014. The equity and property
exposure is limited
to collective investment schemes, which SIL considers to offer
strong liquidity.
The company's overall investment strategy therefore maintains
high liquidity.
Overall profitability is sound, as indicated by SIL's strong
2014 underwriting
margin of 22.7% (2013: 22.3%) and return on equity of 31.1%
(30.5%). Margins
were supported by improved underwriting experience and the
absence of large
weather-related claim events.
SIL is a small player in the South African insurance market with
a market share
by gross written premium of less than 2%. Its business mix is
highly
concentrated, with homeowners' building insurance accounting for
71% of net
earned premium.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in Standard Bank's ratings is likely to lead to a
corresponding
change in SIL's rating. A downgrade could be triggered by
deterioration in SIL's
standalone credit profile to such an extent that Standard Bank
might no longer,
in Fitch's view, be likely to provide support to SIL if needed.
This could
result from a sustained weak operating performance, severe
weakening in SIL's
market share or a significant weakening in its capital position.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+27 11 290 9402
Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Sandton 2196
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
(a) No part of the rating was influenced by any other business
activities of the
credit rating agency;
(b) The rating was based solely on the merits of the rated
entity, security or
financial instrument being rated;
(c) Such rating was an independent evaluation of the risks and
merits of the
rated entity, security or financial instrument.
