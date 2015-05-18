(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Abbott
Laboratories'
(Abbott) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) by one notch to
'A' and revised
the Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative. In addition, the
company's
short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1'.
Abbott had $8.9 billion in outstanding debt at March 31, 2015. A
full list of
Fitch's ratings actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
-- Fitch expects Abbott will operate with debt leverage (total
debt/EBITDA) of
1.7x to 1.9x, consistent with an 'A' credit rating for this
issuer.
-- Abbott's diversified product portfolio is positioned to
deliver
mid-single-digit organic growth with incrementally improving
margins in the
intermediate term.
-- The company's Nutrition, Diagnostics, Medical Devices and
Established
Pharmaceuticals segments are expected to benefit from the growth
in emerging
markets.
-- Abbott's ongoing focus on new product introductions across
virtually all of
its business segments bodes well for growth and margins.
-- The company faces challenges regarding reimbursement for some
of its
products, as well as near-term adverse foreign exchange
movements.
-- Fitch anticipates that Abbott's efforts to improve gross and
operating
margins will continue to yield results, more than offsetting the
aforementioned
headwinds.
-- Fitch forecasts Abbott generating relatively strong free cash
flow (FCF) of
$1.4 billion - $1.6 billion during 2015.
-- Fitch believes that Abbott will focus primarily on
shareholders when
deploying cash, balancing the return opportunities of share
repurchases with
acquisitions, while steadily increasing its dividend.
--Fitch expects that Abbott will maintain adequate liquidity
through cash
generation, bank credit and access to the capital markets.
Leverage Consistent with 'A' Rating: Abbott's current leverage
(total
debt/EBITDA) of 1.9x and above 1.5x for the most recent five
quarters is more
consistent with an 'A' credit rating for its operating profile.
Fitch now
expects that Abbott will balance its investment needs with
shareholder-focused
activities, so that it operates with leverage of 1.7x-1.9x.
Adequate growth,
margin support and solid FCF (cash flow from operations minus
capital
expenditures and dividends) should mitigate the need for
significant increases
in the company's total debt.
Stable Operations: Fitch forecasts that Abbott's diversified
product portfolio
will continue to produce mid-single-digit organic growth in the
intermediate
term, given the strength of its product offerings and its
geographic mix.
However, adverse foreign exchange movements will likely hamper
reported growth
in the near term, although margins should remain fairly
insulated from the
trend. Revenue growth and margin support should provide for
solid FCF
generation.
Emerging Markets Supporting Growth: Fitch expects the majority
of Abbott's
growth will continue to come from emerging markets. Abbott
expects to generate
roughly 50% of its revenues from emerging markets in 2015,
fueled by the strong
growth in those markets, as well as the divestiture of its
developed-market
Established Pharmaceuticals business. Nutrition, Diagnostics and
Established
Pharmaceuticals, in particular, should benefit from the rapidly
growing middle
class.
Nearly all purchases in these markets are paid for by consumers.
This is in
contrast to developed markets, where the vast majority of
purchases involve
third-party payers. As such, rising disposable income is an
important driver of
demand in these markets. As evidence of the company's commitment
to emerging
markets, it opened two nutritional manufacturing plants last
year in China and
India, plus a pilot plant in Singapore.
New Product Flow: Abbott continues to refresh its product
portfolio across all
of its business segments, helping to drive growth through market
expansion
and/or market penetration. Newer products with improved efficacy
and safety
profiles often garner value-added prices, offering support for
margins. Many of
the company's launches are tailored to specific geographies. For
example Abbott
recently launched new infant nutritional formulas (Similac QINTI
and Eleva) in
China.
In the self-testing diabetic market, the company launched
FreeStyle Libre, an
improved blood glucose monitor. Abbott is developing and
launching its
next-generation diagnostic platforms, including the IRIDICA
(molecular
diagnostic platform to quickly detect and identify the causative
organisms
causing infections in patients) launch in Europe.
MitraClip, a medical device for mitral regurgitation, is
relatively new and is
gaining traction in the market. XIENCE Alpine, a drug-eluting
stent for treating
de novo chronic total coronary occlusions, was recently launched
in the U.S.
TECNIS Multifocal Low Add is an intraocular lens with an
improved ability to
reduce color distortion at near focus and at a distance.
Select Market Headwinds: Abbott faces a few challenges in select
geographic
markets, including restrictive reimbursement rates for diabetic
supplies in the
U.S. Restrained budgets in Europe pose headwinds, although they
appear to be
moderating. Unfavorable foreign exchange rate movements are
expected to hamper
reported top-line growth. However, the negative effect on
margins is muted,
given that the company has significant operations (costs) in the
same
geographies that are experiencing currency devaluation.
Durable Margin Improvement
Fitch anticipates that Abbott will continue to focus on driving
efficiencies
across its business segments, in an effort to support/improve
margins. During
2014, the company made progress in improving the cost structure
in its
Nutrition, Established Pharmaceutical and Diagnostic segments,
while also taking
out some general and administrative corporate costs. Fitch
believes the margin
improvements are largely sustainable over the intermediate term
and bode well
for cash generation and debt leverage.
Solid FCF: Fitch estimates that Abbott will generate solid cash
flow of roughly
$1.6 billion - $1.7 billion in 2015, driven by incremental
revenue growth and
moderately improving margins. Capital expenditures and dividends
are expected to
steadily increase during the forecast period, as the company
invests for growth
and aims to satisfy shareholders' return requirements. FCF
should be sufficient
to fund moderate share repurchases and targeted acquisitions.
Growth/Shareholder-Focused Cash Deployment: Fitch believes
Abbott will be
opportunistic with cash deployment as it weighs potential
returns for
shareholders. As such the company will likely remain
acquisitive, focusing on
companies or device platforms that offer innovation and growth,
as technological
advancement in the device sector remains relatively fragmented.
Abbott may also
consider targets that offer further expansion opportunities into
favorable
geographies. Share repurchases will likely continue, especially
in the absence
of viable acquisition targets, and the company will likely
pursue a policy of
consistently increasing its dividend.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Abbott
include:
-- Low-single-digit reported revenue growth with organic growth
in nutrional
products and pharmaceuticals being offset by negative foreign
exchange rate
effects.
-- Gradually improving margins, particularly in Nutritional
Products and
Diagnostics, given Abbott's efforts to improve efficiencies in
these two
segments.
--Annual FCF (cash flow from operations minus capital
expenditures minus
dividends) of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion during 2015.
--Targeted acquisitions with no strategic, transformative
transactions.
--Continued share repurchases, especially in the absence of
viable acquisition
targets.
--Leverage to range between 1.7x-1.9x during the next few years
driven by a
growth/shareholder-return capital deployment posture offsetting
a steadily
improving operating profile.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch expects Abbott to maintain adequate liquidity, as the
company had
approximately $9.9 billion in cash and short-term investments at
March 31, 2015
and its unused $5 billion revolving credit facility that expires
in July 2019.
However, the company had roughly $2.9 billion in short-term
borrowings backed by
the credit facility. Abbott generated approximately $920 million
in FCF during
the latest 12-month (LTM) period ended March31, 2015. In
addition, the company
should continue to have ample access to public debt markets.
At March 31, 2015, Abbott had approximately $8.9 billion in debt
outstanding
(including the $2.9 billion in short-term borrowings). Fitch
believes the
company's debt maturities are manageable, with no significant
maturities until
2019. Fitch's forecasts assume that Abbott will refinance most
of these
maturities with the proceeds from new debt issuances.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: While Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade in the near
to intermediate
term, future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include the following:
-- Abbott committing to and operating with leverage stronger
than 1.5x;
--Maintaining relatively stable operations and solid FCF that
would support a
lower-leveraged capital structure.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include the following:
-- Debt above 2.0x EBITDA without the prospect for timely
deleveraging, which
could result from a scenario in which revenue and margins are
significantly
stressed (more than Fitch anticipates);
-- Resulting FCF weakens and capital deployment is not adjusted
to reduce the
company's need for debt financing;
-- Significant debt-financed share repurchases or acquisitions
in the near term
could prompt a negative rating action, as Abbott has limited
flexibility
associated with the company's current leverage.
RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded Abbott's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt rating to 'A' from 'A+';
--Bank loan rating to 'A' from 'A+'.
Fitch has affirmed Abbott's short-term ratings as follows:
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper rating at 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook on the long-term ratings is Stable.
