Michigan's approach to automobile insurance is unique relative
to other states
creating specific underwriting, credit, and regulatory risk
exposures for market
participants. Michigan is one of only 12 states that operate on
a no-fault
basis. In no-fault states, policyholders are typically
compensated for losses
from their own insurer regardless of who is at fault under
personal injury
protection (PIP) coverage. Michigan is the only state that
requires auto
insurers to provide unlimited PIP benefits.
Michigan auto insurers reinsure PIP coverage in excess of
$530,000 per claim to
the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA), a private,
nonprofit
association created by the state Legislature. MCCA premiums are
funded by an
annual assessment per insured vehicle currently at $186.
MCCA reported a $410 million statutory surplus deficit at fiscal
year-end June
30, 2014. Statutory loss and loss adjustment expense reserves
were $17 billion
at fiscal year-end 2014, which is after a state permitted
practice allowing MCCA
to discount reserves by $51.2 billion.
Balances due from MCCA typically represent the highest
individual reinsurance
recoverable for Michigan auto writers, and a large concentrated
credit exposure.
In some cases, this recoverable balance exceeds 100% of an
insurer's
policyholders' surplus.
Calculating business line profitability by state is challenging.
On a direct
basis, Michigan has the weakest underwriting performance in
private passenger
automobile insurance of all states from 2012-2014. This result
does not reflect
losses ceded to MCCA. Reviewing personal auto segment results
for companies that
write a majority of their auto business in Michigan shows
significant
underwriting losses over the last five years.
