(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that the recent rise in contracted sales in the Chinese housing market is an encouraging sign for the sector, but its recovery may be confirmed only with a sustained improvement in sales in the subsequent months of this year. Contracted sales for the Chinese homebuilding sector in April 2015 rose by 16% from a year earlier, accelerating from the 0% yoy growth in March 2015. There was a 7% yoy decline in 2H14. The increase in contracted sales was driven by government relaxation of home purchase restrictions that unleashed pent-up demand; banks speeding up approvals for loans to both buyers and homebuilders, which increased liquidity; and homebuilders lowering ASPs, which helped to move inventory. Fitch believes the improvement of contracted sales in the recent months was mainly driven by the improvement of demand in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities as most of the homebuilders switched their focus to these cities. In contrast, sluggish demand and high inventory levels in lower tier cities continue to pressure sales and selling prices in these markets. These changes in the product mix will result in improved average selling prices (ASPs) in 2015 for the developers. Demand from home upgraders, which will stem from improving affluence and supportive government policies, will be a key support for the recovery. The perception among investors that properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities have better returns will also help sustain demand for housing in the higher-tier cities. By April 2015, new home prices in Tier 1 cities were 22% higher than at the end of 2010, while they were only 3%-5% higher in lower-tier cities. Several homebuilders have announced promising March and April contracted sales. Among the larger homebuilders, China Overseas Land & Investment Limited's (BBB+/Stable) contracted sales rose 19.9% and 41.9% mom in March and April respectively, and Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd.'s (BB+/Positive) contracted sales increased 4.6% and 7.0% mom in February and March respectively. Among the medium-sized players, sales are more volatile as they have fewer projects and are less diversified geographically, but sales have shown signs of improvement. CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd's (BB-/Stable) sales for April rose 10.2% mom and 21.2% yoy, while China Aoyuan Property Group Limited's (B+/Stable) sales climbed by more than 20% yoy in March and April. Contact: Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Shuncheng Zhang Associate Director +86 21 5097 3039 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.