(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 18 (Fitch) Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia's (TDBM) recent issuance of USD500m in government-guaranteed notes is on balance a credit negative for the Mongolian sovereign, says Fitch Ratings. The TDBM offering stands out from a sovereign credit perspective for two reasons. First, the inclusion of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by the government of Mongolia means that the notes are treated by Fitch as government debt - this has a direct impact on our view of public debt sustainability. Furthermore, an embedded foreign-exchange swap with the Bank of Mongolia on concessional terms highlights the sovereign's strained access to external liquidity. Notably, media reports suggest that another Mongolian bank, State Bank, is also planning to issue a similar note on behalf of the sovereign. Fitch has highlighted high public indebtedness as one of Mongolia's key credit weaknesses. Public debt was estimated at approximately 60% of GDP at end-2014, significantly above the 'B' median of 43%. The guarantee on the TDBM notes adds an estimated 4% of GDP to the government debt stock, even though great efforts have been made to structure the deal in such a way that circumvents parliamentary approval and its inclusion in the debt ceiling under the Fiscal Stability Law. The ability to avoid inclusion in the debt ceiling limit is predicated on TDBM holding an equivalent amount of domestic currency bonds in an account with the Ministry of Finance, though no security or other preferential arrangement is given in favour of the government. An arrangement of this nature is inconsistent with IMF Guidelines for Public Debt Management, and Fitch would seek to include the TDBM guarantee in its public debt calculations as we have done for other explicit guarantees provided on behalf of the Development Bank of Mongolia. The need to resort to a foreign-exchange swap with a private-sector entity rather than raising funds on its own behalf, further highlights Fitch's longstanding concern over the sovereign's strained access to external liquidity. The embedded five-year foreign-exchange swap with the Bank of Mongolia has been provided to TDBM free of cost, with the exception of a guarantee fee. Both current and future exchanges are also conducted at the official US dollar/Mongolian tughrik spot rate prevalent at the time of issuance, rather than based off the implied forward curve as would be done in a typical commercial transaction. This will provide a temporary boost to the country's foreign-reserve position, while it effectively leaves the government unhedged from foreign-exchange exposure for the life of the bond. Fitch estimates that Mongolia's external liquidity resources have continued to deteriorate in recent months, from an estimated USD2.3bn in December 2014 to USD1.7bn as of March 2015. The source of deterioration reflects both the country's headline reserve position which has fallen by roughly USD300m, but also further drawdowns in its bilateral swap agreement with the People's Bank of China. Mongolia's rating of 'B+' with a Negative Outlook continues to balance these rating pressures alongside the potentially transformative consequences of a deal resolution between Rio Tinto and the authorities surrounding the Oyu Tolgoi mining project. Contact: Andrew Fennell Associate Director Sovereigns +852 2263 9925 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong Justin Patrie Senior Director Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.