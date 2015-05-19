(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Support Rating (SR) of three Hong Kong banks - Chong Hing Bank (CHB), Dah Sing Bank (DSB) and Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd (SCB) - to '5' from '3', and revised their Support Rating Floors (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'BB'. At the same time Fitch has revised the SRF for Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd (BOCHK) to 'No Floor' from 'A-' and subsequently withdrawn it as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. This is because our support assessment is now based on institutional rather than sovereign support. Fitch affirmed BOCHK's SR at '1' on the basis of support from the bank's 66% parent Bank of China (BOC; A/Stable). Fitch has affirmed CHB's, DSB's, SCB's and BOCHK's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Viability Ratings (VR), which are not affected by today's actions on the support ratings, as they are driven by the banks' intrinsic strength. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. The rating actions include revisions to support assessments in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which started in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March 2014 and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for commercial banks in the US, Switzerland, the European Union and Hong Kong. As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our SR definition of '5', senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the HK sovereign in the event that one of these banks becomes non-viable. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SR AND SRF In Fitch's view, legislation and regulation in HK have sufficiently progressed and show the authorities' clear intent to have senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. Although most HK banks, including CHB, DSB and SCB, remain mainly deposit-funded and therefore have limited bail-in debt outstanding, we believe that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary sovereign support. HK's framework for resolving banks, which will allow for the bail-in of senior creditors, is expected to become effective in 2016. We have affirmed BOCHK's SR at '1' to reflect our opinion that, although sovereign support from the HK authorities can no longer be relied upon, there is an extremely high likelihood of extraordinary support from its state-owned Chinese parent BOC should this be required. The SR reflects Fitch's view that BOC has a very strong propensity to support BOCHK and would be able to do so, as indicated by its rating and the relative sizes of the two entities. Our view that the parent's propensity to support is very strong is based on BOCHK's integral role to BOC - characterised through brand identity, strategic importance, strong profit contributions and complementary international operations. Fitch does not factor in institutional support for CHB from its majority shareholder YueXiu Enterprises (Holdings) Limited nor for SCB from The Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank Ltd (A-/Stable). This is because of our view that timely extraordinary support from their respective parents cannot be relied upon due to CHB's and SCB's large size relative to their parents, and, the relatively weaker standalone financial strength of their parents. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF A reinstatement and an upward revision of the SRFs would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. BOCHK's SR is sensitive to a significant change in BOC's ability to support its subsidiary. This could be due to a change to BOC's rating, which in turn is driven by Chinese sovereign support, or could relate to a change in the size of BOCHK relative to BOC. It is also sensitive to any negative changes to Fitch's view of the parent's propensity to provide support. CHB's and SCB's SRs could be upgraded if Fitch were to conclude that their respective parents' ability and propensity to extend support, if required, improved. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VRs The affirmations of CHB's, DSB's and SCB's ratings reflect Fitch's view that the three banks maintain adequate intrinsic strength, sound liquidity and strong loss absorption buffers against rising China concentration risks. BOCHK's ratings are affirmed, reflecting the bank's sound intrinsic strength, robust market position in HK and offshore activities with China. BOCHK's senior debt ratings are at the same level as its IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VRs The banks' IDRs and VRs are primarily sensitive to their risk appetite towards mainland China-related businesses. A change in the compositions of China-related activities, for instance towards high-risk onshore SME lending segments, a significantly higher or above-peers mainland China exposure, or an increasing vulnerability towards potential liquidity risks in the China banking system, without stringent risk controls, stable funding, adequate capitalisation and through-the-cycle asset quality resilience could also trigger a downgrade in the banks' ratings. A downgrade in BOCHK's VR would only trigger a downgrade of its IDRs if the parent's IDRs or its propensity to support BOCHK are also to weaken. BOCHK's senior debt ratings are sensitive to the same considerations as they are aligned with the IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT BOCHK's Lower Tier-2 subordinated debt is rated one notch below its IDR to reflect the notes' higher loss severity given their subordination to senior unsecured instruments. Designating the IDR as the anchor rating reflects Fitch's expectation that institutional support from BOC would extend to the notes. Fitch notches subordinated debt issued by CHB and DSB once from their VRs (the anchor rating) as the banks' credit profiles are driven by their standalone financial strength. The one notch reflects the notes' below-average loss severity relative to senior unsecured instruments due to their subordination. Fitch also rates DSB's subordinated debt with non-viability clauses and partial write-down features at the same level due to similar recovery prospects, in the agency's view. The ratings of DSB's perpetual junior subordinated debt are notched three levels from the VR - two notches for greater non-performance risk given its interest deferral features and one notch for below-average loss severity. BOCHK's subordinated debt rating is sensitive to the same factors that might affect its IDR while CHB and DSB's debt ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in these banks' VRs. Full List of Rating Actions: Chong Hing Bank Limited Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '3' Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB' Lower Tier-2 subordinated debt without non-viability clauses affirmed at 'BBB-' Dah Sing Bank Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '3' Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB' Lower Tier-2 subordinated debt without non-viability clauses affirmed at 'BBB' Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses affirmed at 'BBB' Perpetual junior subordinated debt without non-viability clauses affirmed at 'BB+' Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '3' Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB' Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'A-' and subsequently withdrawn Senior unsecured securities affirmed at 'A' Lower Tier-2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-' The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited is covered in a separate comment titled 'Fitch Affirms HSBC and its UK and HK Subsidiaries at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable' published today at www.fitchratings.com. 