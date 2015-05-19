(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Support Rating (SR)
of three Hong Kong banks - Chong Hing Bank (CHB), Dah Sing Bank
(DSB) and
Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd (SCB) - to '5' from '3', and
revised their Support
Rating Floors (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'BB'.
At the same time Fitch has revised the SRF for Bank of China
(Hong Kong) Ltd
(BOCHK) to 'No Floor' from 'A-' and subsequently withdrawn it as
it is no longer
considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.
This is because our
support assessment is now based on institutional rather than
sovereign support.
Fitch affirmed BOCHK's SR at '1' on the basis of support from
the bank's 66%
parent Bank of China (BOC; A/Stable).
Fitch has affirmed CHB's, DSB's, SCB's and BOCHK's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) and Viability Ratings (VR), which are not affected
by today's
actions on the support ratings, as they are driven by the banks'
intrinsic
strength.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
The rating actions include revisions to support assessments in
conjunction with
Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which
started in March
2014. In line with its expectations announced in March 2014 and
communicated
regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and
policy
initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of
sovereign support for
commercial banks in the US, Switzerland, the European Union and
Hong Kong.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our SR definition
of '5', senior
creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary
support from the HK
sovereign in the event that one of these banks becomes
non-viable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SR AND SRF
In Fitch's view, legislation and regulation in HK have
sufficiently progressed
and show the authorities' clear intent to have senior creditors
participating in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
Although most HK banks, including CHB, DSB and SCB, remain
mainly deposit-funded
and therefore have limited bail-in debt outstanding, we believe
that senior
creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary
sovereign support.
HK's framework for resolving banks, which will allow for the
bail-in of senior
creditors, is expected to become effective in 2016.
We have affirmed BOCHK's SR at '1' to reflect our opinion that,
although
sovereign support from the HK authorities can no longer be
relied upon, there is
an extremely high likelihood of extraordinary support from its
state-owned
Chinese parent BOC should this be required.
The SR reflects Fitch's view that BOC has a very strong
propensity to support
BOCHK and would be able to do so, as indicated by its rating and
the relative
sizes of the two entities. Our view that the parent's propensity
to support is
very strong is based on BOCHK's integral role to BOC -
characterised through
brand identity, strategic importance, strong profit
contributions and
complementary international operations.
Fitch does not factor in institutional support for CHB from its
majority
shareholder YueXiu Enterprises (Holdings) Limited nor for SCB
from The Shanghai
Commercial and Savings Bank Ltd (A-/Stable). This is because of
our view that
timely extraordinary support from their respective parents
cannot be relied upon
due to CHB's and SCB's large size relative to their parents,
and, the relatively
weaker standalone financial strength of their parents.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF
A reinstatement and an upward revision of the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
BOCHK's SR is sensitive to a significant change in BOC's ability
to support its
subsidiary. This could be due to a change to BOC's rating, which
in turn is
driven by Chinese sovereign support, or could relate to a change
in the size of
BOCHK relative to BOC. It is also sensitive to any negative
changes to Fitch's
view of the parent's propensity to provide support.
CHB's and SCB's SRs could be upgraded if Fitch were to conclude
that their
respective parents' ability and propensity to extend support, if
required,
improved.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VRs
The affirmations of CHB's, DSB's and SCB's ratings reflect
Fitch's view that the
three banks maintain adequate intrinsic strength, sound
liquidity and strong
loss absorption buffers against rising China concentration
risks. BOCHK's
ratings are affirmed, reflecting the bank's sound intrinsic
strength, robust
market position in HK and offshore activities with China.
BOCHK's senior debt
ratings are at the same level as its IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VRs
The banks' IDRs and VRs are primarily sensitive to their risk
appetite towards
mainland China-related businesses. A change in the compositions
of China-related
activities, for instance towards high-risk onshore SME lending
segments, a
significantly higher or above-peers mainland China exposure, or
an increasing
vulnerability towards potential liquidity risks in the China
banking system,
without stringent risk controls, stable funding, adequate
capitalisation and
through-the-cycle asset quality resilience could also trigger a
downgrade in the
banks' ratings.
A downgrade in BOCHK's VR would only trigger a downgrade of its
IDRs if the
parent's IDRs or its propensity to support BOCHK are also to
weaken. BOCHK's
senior debt ratings are sensitive to the same considerations as
they are aligned
with the IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
BOCHK's Lower Tier-2 subordinated debt is rated one notch below
its IDR to
reflect the notes' higher loss severity given their
subordination to senior
unsecured instruments. Designating the IDR as the anchor rating
reflects Fitch's
expectation that institutional support from BOC would extend to
the notes.
Fitch notches subordinated debt issued by CHB and DSB once from
their VRs (the
anchor rating) as the banks' credit profiles are driven by their
standalone
financial strength. The one notch reflects the notes'
below-average loss
severity relative to senior unsecured instruments due to their
subordination.
Fitch also rates DSB's subordinated debt with non-viability
clauses and partial
write-down features at the same level due to similar recovery
prospects, in the
agency's view. The ratings of DSB's perpetual junior
subordinated debt are
notched three levels from the VR - two notches for greater
non-performance risk
given its interest deferral features and one notch for
below-average loss
severity.
BOCHK's subordinated debt rating is sensitive to the same
factors that might
affect its IDR while CHB and DSB's debt ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in these banks' VRs.
Full List of Rating Actions:
Chong Hing Bank Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB'
Lower Tier-2 subordinated debt without non-viability clauses
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Dah Sing Bank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB'
Lower Tier-2 subordinated debt without non-viability clauses
affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses affirmed at 'BBB'
Perpetual junior subordinated debt without non-viability clauses
affirmed at
'BB+'
Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB'
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'A-' and
subsequently withdrawn
Senior unsecured securities affirmed at 'A'
Lower Tier-2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited is covered
in a separate
comment titled 'Fitch Affirms HSBC and its UK and HK
Subsidiaries at 'AA-';
Outlook Stable' published today at www.fitchratings.com.
Other rated Hong Kong banks are not affected by this rating
action as Fitch's
support assessments for them were already solely based on
institutional support.
Those banks include OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd (A+/Stable), China
Citic Bank
International Limited (BBB/Stable), Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China
(Asia) Ltd (A/Stable), Hang Seng Bank Limited (A+/Stable), DBS
Bank (Hong Kong)
Limited (AA-/Stable) and China Construction Bank (Asia)
Corporation Limited
(A/Stable).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ivan Lin, CFA
Associate Director
+852 2263 9984
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Committee Chairperson
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Global Bank Rating Criteria', dated 20
March 2015, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
