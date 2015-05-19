(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Ulster Bank
Limited's (UBL)
Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
'BBB+'/'F2' from 'A-'/'F1'
and Ulster Bank Ireland Limited's (UBIL) Long-term IDR to 'BBB'
from 'BBB+' and
has affirmed its Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlooks on both
banks are Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has upgraded UBL's and UBIL's Viability
Ratings to 'bb'
from 'ccc'.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
UBL's and UBIL's
parent banking group, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
(RBSG,
BBB+/Stable/F2) and of its subsidiaries and also as part of a
periodic
portfolio review of the Irish banking groups rated by Fitch.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The IDRs, senior debt ratings and Support Ratings (SRs) for UBL
and UBIL are
based on the high likelihood that support from their ultimate
parent, the
UK-based banking group, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
would be provided
in case of need. The downgrade of the Long-term IDR reflects the
downgrade of
RBSG's, which resulted from assumptions of reduced propensity to
provide support
from it in case of need by the UK authorities (see "Fitch
Downgrades Royal Bank
of Scotland Group to 'BBB+' Upgrades VR to 'bbb+', available on
www.fitchratings.com).
UBL's ratings are equalised with those of RBSG, reflecting the
group's plans
under its strategy to strengthen the integration of the UK part
of this business
(in Northern Ireland) with the group's personal and business
banking division.
This will entail a direct reporting line to the head of this
division at RBSG
and a closer integration of products and pricing.
UBIL's Long-term IDR is notched down once from RBSG's,
reflecting our view that
the subsidiary's role in the group has become more important
again after a
strategic review undertaken by RBSG in late 2014. As a result of
the review, a
potential sale of this subsidiary is no longer deemed to be part
of the group's
strategy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
UBL's and UBIL's IDRs and SRs and UBIL's senior debt ratings are
primarily
sensitive to changes in the role of these subsidiaries within
RBSG and to
changes in RBSG's ability to support them. The ratings could be
downgraded if
Fitch concludes that these subsidiaries no longer fit into
RBSG's core strategy
or if the ratings of RBSG are downgraded.
The Stable Outlook on the banks' Long-term IDRs reflects that on
the ultimate
parent.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
Fitch has assigned common VRs to UBIL and UBL to reflect the
large size of UBIL
compared with its parent, and common management between the two
entities.
However, a change in strategic direction taken by the two
entities, combined
with differing reporting lines and products, could result in a
stand-alone
assessment of the creditworthiness of the two entities and an
eventual
differentiation between the two VRs.
The upgrade of the VRs of both entities consider the material
improvement in the
banks' capitalisation resulting from a combination of
deleveraging, improving
profitability and large reserve coverage of legacy impaired
loans. The latter
has also reduced tail risk that could arise from further
deterioration in asset
values in Ireland and the UK. Furthermore, UBIL has returned to
profitability,
albeit largely due to material releases of excess impairment
provisions and
reserves.
The VRs also reflect material challenges over the coming years
in improving
efficiency and re-launching the banks' core business. Earnings
are likely to
remain under pressure as long as the large stock of tracker
mortgages on its
book account for the majority of residential mortgages.
Capital, funding and liquidity at both banks has improved as a
result of the
large sale of assets achieved by RBSG's capital resolution
group, which achieved
sales at higher-than-expected prices, thus releasing provisions,
improving
liquidity and reducing pressure on capital. However, we do not
believe that
current capital levels will be sustained in the long-term, given
the possibility
of dividends being up-streamed in the short- to medium-term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
An upgrade of UBL's and UBIL's VRs would be contingent on
evidence of
stabilising or improving asset quality, accompanied by a
sustainable return to
profitability providing capital flexibility. Downside risk is
limited in the
near term as solvency is protected by a strong capital buffer
and fairly healthy
levels of provisioning on impaired loans.
The rating actions are as follows:
UBL
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb' from 'ccc'
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
UBIL
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb' from 'ccc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured long term notes: downgraded to 'BBB' from
'BBB+'
Senior unsecured short term notes: affirmed at 'F2'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marc Ellsmore
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1438
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria and dated 20
March 2015 is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.