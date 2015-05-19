(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today downgraded the
Long- and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of The Royal Bank of
Scotland Group
(RBSG), of Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (RBS), of National
Westminster Bank plc
(NatWest), of Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited
(RBSIL) and Royal
Bank of Scotland NV to 'BBB+'/F2' from 'A/F1'. The Long and
Short-term IDRs of
RBSG's US-based broker dealer, RBS Securities Inc. (RBSSI) have
been downgraded
to 'BBB+/F2' from 'A-/F1'. The Outlook on the IDRs is Stable.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for senior creditors
of UK banks, in
line with developments at the EU level. Following the revision
of our
expectation for state support, the IDRs of RBSG are now driven
by the bank's
standalone creditworthiness as expressed in its Viability Rating
(VR).
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT - RBSG, RBS AND
NATWEST
RBSG's, RBS's and NatWest's IDRs are driven by their standalone
creditworthiness
and are hence equalised with their VRs. Fitch assesses their VR
on a
consolidated basis as they are managed as a group and they are
highly
integrated.
The common VRs have been upgraded to 'bbb+' to reflect the
significant progress
made in improving both the group's overall risk profile and its
capital
position. The group's organisational structure is becoming
increasingly simpler,
with a significantly moderated geographic footprint, reduced
duplications, and
improved IT systems, processes and controls.
Capitalisation has a high influence on the VRs. The group has
generated almost
300bp of capital in the 15 months since end-2013, largely
through the
deleveraging of its RBS Capital Resolution (RCR) division or
through the
sale/winding down of some of its capital-intensive investment
banking business.
The group's reported ratios (CET1 of 11.5% at end-1Q15) do not
yet reflect the
sale of nearly 60% of Citizens Financial Group (CFG) as they
exclude the large
non-controlling interest and consolidate all of CFG's
risk-weighted assets (RWAs
which represented 20% of consolidated RWAs at end-1Q15).
Currently the group
owns a 41% stake in CFG, following the sale of a second tranche
of shares in
March, but should be able to reach its target of below 35% by
year-end, the
proportion at which it will be able to start to deconsolidate
it. A full exit is
targeted by end-2016, which would release the rest of CFG's
RWAs.
However, profitability - the group's main weakness - remains
under significant
pressure from high restructuring costs (reducing the scale and
scope of its
corporate and investment banking business; separating the
Williams and Glynn
branches; preparing for the implementation of a UK ring-fenced
bank, and
implementing its transformation and simplification programme)
and because of
further large conduct and litigation costs (notably US
RMBS-related) the bank
faces. These are likely to continue to generate large losses in
2015 and/or
2016, dependent on when they occur.
There is a risk that some material charges will be borne before
the capital
benefit from exiting CFG will be realised. However, we believe
that the current
capital base (GBP40bn CET1 at end-1Q15 and around GBP47bn Fitch
Core Capital)
and likely RWA trajectory over 2015 (further de-risking and the
sale of only a
small amount more of CFG would make the group's end-2015 target
of less than
GBP300bn look achievable versus the GBP349bn position at
end-1Q15) provides a
meaningful underlying cushion.
In the longer term, RBSG should be able to generate less
volatile and stronger
profits. The group is set to benefit from a more targeted focus
on its strong UK
franchise where it has leading market shares in various areas
within the SME,
retail and medium-sized corporate space. However, in the
meantime, the
continuing restructuring of the group weighs on our overall
assessment of the
group's company profile, management and strategy relative to UK
peers.
While the proportion of impaired loans on its balance sheet
remains high
compared with UK peers, it has been reducing (6.4% impaired loan
ratio, on a
statutory basis, at end-1Q15 versus 9% a year earlier). They are
also
significantly covered by impairment reserves, reducing the
proportion of the
bank's capital which is still at risk from negative asset
valuations (net
impaired loans/Fitch Core Capital was around 18% at end-1Q15).
A large portion of its problematic assets are in the Republic of
Ireland
extended through its subsidiary, Ulster Bank Ireland Limited,
where residential
mortgage loans remain part of its core activities but are
significantly
underperforming both in terms of delinquencies and yield.
The bank now operates with a much more balanced funding profile,
with an
improved balance between the maturities of its assets and
liabilities, with a
much reduced reliance on wholesale (particularly short-term)
funds, and a large,
high-quality liquidity buffer.
The VR of RBSG is driven by the same factors as those that drive
the VRs of RBS
and Natwest, but also takes into account the absence of holding
company double
leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT - RBSG, RBS AND
NATWEST
Fitch considers that the IDRs and VRs are capable of gradual
improvement over
the longer term but RSBG faces strong medium-term challenges,
particularly in
terms of the uncertainty on the size and timing or its expected
regulatory fines
it faces. If the fines imposed on the bank are particularly
expensive or if any
litigation or reputation impact becomes particularly disruptive,
the ratings of
RBSG could be downgraded.
In the longer-term, and reflecting its strong core franchise
across many
segments, Fitch sees potential for the VRs of the group's core
operating banks
to reach the 'a' category, assuming a strengthening in revenue
generation and
stronger control over costs. Other key drivers for an upgrade
would include
further reduction in risk, greater visibility on its ability to
execute its new
core strategy and cost reduction, and the outcome of overhanging
political,
litigation and conduct risk.
However, depending on how capital is transmitted within the
group from the
holding company, on the level of ultimate double-leverage at the
holding company
and on the breakdown of activities undertaken by the different
entities of the
group, it is possible that some rating differentiation between
the various group
entities would emerge, both in terms of VR and IDR, over the
medium to
longer-term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SR and SRF - RBSG, RBS AND
NATWEST
The downgrade of RBSG's, RBS's and Natwest's SRs to '5' from '1'
and revision of
their Support Rating Floors (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A'
reflects Fitch's view
that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary support
from the UK sovereign in the event that either RBSG, RBS or
NatWest become
non-viable.
In Fitch's view, the UK's bank resolution framework is now
sufficiently
progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is
likely to require
senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead
of or ahead of a
bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been
effective in member
states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption
requirements
before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg,
government
stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD,
including the
bail-in tool, is required in the EU from 1 January 2016. In the
UK, legislation
to allow for the bail-in of senior creditors has been in place
since January
2015.
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - RBS NV, RBSIL AND RBSSI
The IDRs of RBS NV are equalised with RBSG's, reflecting a high
probability that
RBSG would support it, if needed. It is a fairly small, but
wholly owned,
integrated subsidiary of the group, akin to a division, whose
default would have
serious implications for the wider group. Its SR has been
downgraded to '2' from
'1' because of the downgrade of RBSG's Long-term IDR.
The IDRs of RBSIL are equalised with RBSG, reflecting a high
probability that
RBSG would support it, if needed. This is reflected in the
assignment of a SR of
'2'. It is a fairly small, but wholly owned and integrated
deposit-gathering
subsidiary of the group, whose default would have serious
implications for the
wider group.
The ratings of these subsidiaries are sensitive to a change in
Fitch's
assessment of RBSG's propensity to support them (which we
consider unlikely) or
to a change in RBSG's IDRs.
The IDRs of RBSSI, RBSG's US broker dealer, are also equalised
with RBSG's IDRs,
reflecting the refocused activities at RBSSI which are viewed as
well-aligned
with RBSG's strategy, and the reduced size of the organisation
which indicates
that the ability to support RBSSI, relative to RBSG's financial
resources, would
be manageable.
Although no explicit guarantees or cross default provisions are
present, a
default of RBSSI would be viewed as posing significant
reputational risk to
RBSG.
The assignment of a SR of '2' to RBSSI reflects Fitch's view
that there is a
high propensity of support being extended to RBSSI from RBSG.
The ratings and Outlook of RBSSI are primarily sensitive to
changes in the
ratings and Outlook of RBSG, and therefore, would be expected to
move in step
with any changes to RBSG's ratings or Outlook. In addition,
RBSSI's ratings
could be negatively influenced by a change in Fitch's perception
of the
likelihood of support being extended to RBSSI from RBSG. This
could result in
notching between the ratings if Fitch views the propensity to
support as being
materially diminished.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
HYBRID RATINGS
The ratings of all subordinated debt and hybrid securities
issued by RBSG group
companies are notched down from the common VR assigned to
individual group
companies, reflecting a combination of Fitch's assessment of
their incremental
non-performance risk relative to their VRs (up to three notches)
and assumptions
around loss severity (one or two notches).
These features vary considerably by instrument: subordinated
debt with no coupon
flexibility is notched down once from the VR for incremental
loss severity;
upper tier 2 subordinated debt is notched down three times (once
for loss
severity and twice for incremental non-performance risk);
innovative tier 1 and
preferred stock is notched down either four or five times,
dependent on
incremental non-performance risk (twice for loss severity and
either two or
three times for incremental non-performance risk).
The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the VRs of the
issuers or
their parents.
The rating of RBS Holdings USA Inc's commercial paper programme,
which is
equalised with the Short-term IDR of RBSG, reflects the
unconditional guarantee
provided by its ultimate parent. It has been downgraded to 'F2'
from 'F1', in
line with the parent's downgrade, and withdrawn as the programme
will no longer
be used.
LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
RBSG
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: downgraded to
'BBB+emr' from 'Aemr'
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
Innovative, Non-innovative Tier 1 and Preferred stock: upgraded
to 'BB-' from
'B+'
USD1.2bn, US780097AH44; GBP200m XS0121856859; USD1bn
US780097AE13 and USD300m
US7800978790: upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'
RBS
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: downgraded to
'BBB+emr' from 'Aemr'
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
Subordinated Lower Tier 2 debt upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
Subordinated Upper Tier 2 debt upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
EUR1bn dated subordinated debt, XS0201065496 upgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BB+'
National Westminster Bank plc
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Long-term and Short-term senior unsecured debt: downgraded to
'BBB+/F2' from
'A'/ 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
Subordinated Lower Tier 2 debt: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
Subordinated Upper Tier 2 debt: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
RBS NV
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB+'/'F2' from 'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: downgraded to
'BBB+emr' from 'Aemr'
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2'
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
RBS International Ltd
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Support Rating assigned at '2'
RBS Holding USA Inc
CP programme: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' and withdrawn
RBS Securities Inc.
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Support Rating assigned at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Claudia Nelson (RBSG, RBS, RBS NV, NatWest and RBSIL)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Nathan Flanders (RBSSI)
Managing Director
+1 212 908-0827
Fitch Ratings Inc
33 Whitehall St
New York, NY, 10004
Secondary Analysts
Christian Scarafia (RBSG, RBS, RBS NV, NatWest and RBSIL)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Claudia Nelson (RBSSI)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
