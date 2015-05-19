(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Lloyds Banking
Group plc's
(LBG), Lloyds Bank plc's (LB), HBOS's and of Bank of Scotland's
(BoS) Long-term
IDRs to 'A+' from 'A' and their Viability Ratings (VR) to 'a'
from 'a-'. The
Outlook on the IDRs is Stable.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for senior creditors
of UK banks, in
line with developments at the EU level.
As a result, the Support Ratings (SRs) of LBG, LB and BoS have
been downgraded
to '5' from '1' and their Support Rating Floors (SRF) have been
revised
downwards to 'No Floor' from 'A'. HBOS's SR is not affected as
it is driven by
institutional support.
Following the revision of our expectation for state support, the
Long-term IDRs
of LBG and of its immediate banking subsidiaries are driven by
their standalone
creditworthiness as expressed in their respective VRs. The
Long-term IDRs are
notched up once from their VRs to reflect the substantial
protection afforded to
bank and holding company senior creditors by the group's
qualifying junior debt.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
Fitch assesses the VRs of LBG, LB, HBOS and BOS on a
consolidated basis as they
are managed as a group and are highly integrated. The risks of
the subsidiary
banks are incorporated into our assessment of the group and vice
versa and the
VR is assigned on a common basis. Specifically for LBG, holding
company double
leverage is fairly low and we consider its failure risk to be
broadly in line
with the failure risk of the banking operations in its main
operating
subsidiaries.
The common VR has been upgraded to 'a' to reflect the continuing
reduction of
legacy assets, which has reduced the bank's exposure to tail
risk. Its reported
impaired loan ratio was a sound 2.8% at end-1Q15. It also
considers the
progress made in improving efficiency by simplifying systems and
processes, as
well as the group's strongly improved capitalisation. We have
revised upwards
our assessment of the bank's asset quality, risk appetite and
capitalisation
since our last review of the bank.
The group's funding profile and liquidity remain healthy.
Operating
profitability has risen on the back of higher margins and low
impairment
charges. While the bank's strong UK franchise and now stable
business model
means the bank's underlying earnings capacity is sound, our
assessment of
earnings is weighed down by consistently high conduct charges,
notably in
respect of the mis-selling of payment protection insurance.
LBG's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio has improved steadily as a
result of
continued deleveraging and now compares well with similarly
rated peers'. LBG
has also issued a fairly large volume of AT1 securities. The
equity credit these
receive does not influence the level of the group's VRs, and
hence feeds into
our 'qualifying junior debt' calculation. Fitch believes that
LBG will be
capital-generative from profits from 2015 but that growth and
dividends payments
will result in a slightly lower steady state fully-loaded Basel
III CET1 ratio
than at present, at around 12%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
We believe that the high indebtedness of the UK private sector
means that the
VRs of domestic retail banks in the UK are generally capped in
the 'a' range.
Therefore an upgrade of the VR would likely be contingent on a
demonstration of
exceptionally strong and stable credit metrics, in particular
materially
improved profitability, but also stronger capitalisation.
The VR could be downgraded as a result of an increase in risk
appetite through
greater lending volumes in more high-risk segments, a
deterioration of the
group's capital position or failure to maintain consistent
profitability. A
particularly sharp deterioration in the UK economy, and in
particular the
property market, that results in a material weakening of the
group's asset
quality, or increasing legacy charges penalising profits for a
significantly
extended period of time could also be credit- negative.
A material increase in holding company double leverage could
result in LBG's VR
being downgraded.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The Long-term IDRs and senior debt of LBG, LB, BOS and HBOS are
notched up once
from their VRs because we believe that the risk of default on
senior
obligations, as measured by the Long-term IDRs, is lower than
the risk of the
banks failing, as measured by their VRs.
This is because of the large buffer of 'qualifying junior debt'
within the group
which could be made available to protect senior obligations from
default in case
of failure, either under a resolution process or as part of a
private sector
solution (ie, distressed debt exchange) to avoid a resolution
action.
Absent such a private sector solution, we would expect a
resolution action being
taken on LBG when it is likely to breach its pillar 1 and pillar
2A CET1 capital
requirements. On a risk-weighted basis, these are currently
around 6.6% of risk
weighted assets (RWA). Fitch believes that the group would need
to meet its
pillar 1 and pillar 2A total capital requirements immediately
after a resolution
action. On a risk weighted basis, these are currently around
11.8% of RWA.
Given its systemic importance, in Fitch's opinion, LBG would
likely also need to
maintain most, if not all, of its combined buffer requirement.
This means a post
resolution action CET1 requirement of around or above 16% of
(post
recapitalisation) RWA is plausible under a bail-in scenario,
dependent on final
combined buffer requirements. This figure could be lower under a
private sector
(ie distressed debt exchange) scenario as part of a broader
rehabilitation plan
that averts a resolution action. Fitch's view of the regulatory
intervention
point and post-resolution capital needs taken together suggest a
junior debt
buffer of 9%-10% of RWA could be required to restore viability
without hitting
senior creditors.
LBG's qualifying junior debt amounted to around 12.5% of RWA at
end-2014. While
we expect a moderate reduction in this ratio over time, we
expect the buffer to
remain substantial and our ratings assume it will not fall much
below 10% of
RWA. We expect legacy junior debt to be increasingly re-financed
up to the LBG
level and then down-streamed in subordinated form in accordance
with the UK's
favoured 'single point of entry' holding company resolution
strategy for banking
groups such as LBG.
The 'F1' Short-term IDRs of LBG, LB, BOS and HBOS are at the
lower of the two
possible Short-term ratings mapped to a Long-term IDR of 'A+'.
The group's
liquidity profile is sound, but not strong enough to warrant a
'F1+' rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs and SENIOR DEBT
LBG and its subsidiaries' Long-term IDRs and Long-term senior
debt ratings are
sensitive to a material reduction in the size of the qualifying
junior debt
buffer. Our base case is that the ratio would need to be in the
range of 9%-10%
of RWA to be able to afford protection to senior creditors.
The notching is sensitive to changes in assumptions on the UK
authorities'
resolution intervention point, post-resolution capital needs for
large banking
groups such as LBG, and the development of resolution planning
more generally.
As the Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings are notched up
from the group's
VRs, they are sensitive to a downgrade of the group's respective
VRs. As we
believe the VRs and Long-term IDRs of UK banks are likely to be
capped in the
'a'/'A' range, an upgrade of the Long-term IDRs and senior debt
ratings, while
not impossible, is unlikely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SR and SRF
The downgrade of LBG, LB and BOS's SRs to '5' and revision of
their SRFs to 'No
Floor' reflects Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer
rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the UK in the event
that these banks
fail.
In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and
legislation and regulation in the UK are now sufficiently
progressed to provide
a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required in
the EU from 1
January 2016. In the UK legislation and regulation to allow for
the bail-in of
senior creditors have been in place since January 2015.
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
HBOS is an intermediate holding company and its SR of '1' has
been affirmed
because of the very high probability of institutional support
from LBG.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID RATINGS - RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of all banks' subordinated debt and hybrid
securities are notched
down from their VRs, reflecting a combination of Fitch's
assessment of their
incremental non-performance risk relative to their VRs (up to
three notches) and
assumptions around loss severity (one or two notches).
These features vary considerably by instrument: subordinated
debt is notched
down once for loss severity; upper tier two debt is notched down
three times
(once for loss severity and twice for incremental
non-performance risk);
discretionary tier 1 instruments, including AT1s, are notched
down five times
(twice for loss severity and three times for incremental
non-performance risk);
other legacy tier 1 instruments are notched down four times
(twice for loss
severity and twice for incremental non-performance risk); lower
tier 2 enhanced
capital notes (ECNs) are notched down twice for loss severity
and upper tier two
ECNs are notched down three times, two for loss severity and one
for incremental
non-performance risk.
The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the relevant
VRs. AT1 and
other discretionary tier 1 instruments are also sensitive to
Fitch changing its
assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative
to the risk
captured in LBG's VR. This could occur if there is a change in
capital
management or flexibility, or an unexpected shift in regulatory
buffers.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LB'S GOVERNMENT-GUARANTEED
SENIOR DEBT
The ratings of LB's UK government-guaranteed senior debt is
rated in line with
the UK sovereign rating (AA+/Stable) and is sensitive to changes
in that rating
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
LBG
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a' from 'a-'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
Senior unsecured EMTN Long-term: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'
Senior unsecured EMTN Short-term: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured notes: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'
Subordinated debt (US53944YAA10): upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
All other lower Tier 2 subordinated enhanced capital notes:
upgraded to 'BBB+'
from 'BBB'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated enhanced capital notes (XS0471770817,
XS473103348,
XS0471767276, XS0473106283): upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
All other Upper Tier 2 subordinated bonds: upgraded to 'BBB'
from 'BBB-'
Subordinated non-innovative Tier 1 discretionary debt: upgraded
to 'BB+' from
'BB'
Subordinated alternative Tier 1 instruments: upgraded to 'BB+
from 'BB'
LB
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a' from 'a-'
Support Rating: : downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
Senior unsecured Long-term debt: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'
Commercial paper and senior unsecured Short-term debt: affirmed
at 'F1'
Market linked securities: upgraded to 'A+emr' from 'Aemr'
Lower Tier 2: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
Innovative Tier 1 subordinated non-discretionary debt
(US539473AE82,
XS0474660676): upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Other Innovative Tier 1 subordinated discretionary debt:
upgraded to 'BB+' from
'BB'
Guaranteed senior debt affirmed at 'AA+'
HBOS
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a' from 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'
Innovative Tier 1 subordinated discretionary debt: upgraded to
'BB+' from 'BB'
Innovative Tier 1 subordinated non-discretionary debt: upgraded
to 'BBB-' from
'BB+'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
Lower Tier 2 debt: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
BOS
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a' from 'a-'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'
Commercial paper and senior unsecured Short-term debt: affirmed
at 'F1'
Lower Tier 2: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
Upper Tier 2: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Tertiary Analyst
John Boulton
Director
+ 44 20 3530 1673
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria (20 March 2015)
are available
on www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.