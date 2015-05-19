(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bulgaria-based First Investment Bank AD's (FIBank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating-(IDR) 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support Rating (SR) definition of '5', extraordinary external support, while possible, can no longer be relied upon for FIBank. We have, therefore, downgraded its SR to '5' from '3' and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'BB-'. As a result of the revision to the SRF, the Long-term IDR is now driven by FIBank's standalone creditworthiness as expressed in its Viability Rating (VR), which has been affirmed at 'b-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt rating reflect Fitch's view of weaknesses in corporate governance, high borrower concentrations in the loan book, deteriorating asset quality, weak recurring profitability and moderate capitalisation. However, the bank's solvency has benefitted moderately from improvements in reserve coverage of its non-performing loans (NPLs) and a reduced ratio of uncovered NPLs to Fitch Core Capital (FCC). The deposit run in June 2014 suggested that customer funding may not be stable in all circumstances; however, liquidity is currently satisfactory following support from the Bulgarian authorities and sizeable recovery in the deposit book. Provision of the liquidity support extended to FIBank and its subsequent prolongation until May 2016 was considered state aid and the bank is implementing a restructuring plan agreed with the European Commission (EC). The implementation of the plan is monitored by an independent company and adherence to the plan as well as progress on its implementation is reported quarterly to the EC. The main focus of the plan is to restore deposit stability at FIBank and improve its funding profile. According to the restructuring plan, key weaknesses in corporate governance are also to be addressed, with the introduction of CRO function, inclusion of the CFO in the management board, addition of one independent member to the supervisory board and clearer segregation of duties. The plan also envisages concrete changes in the risk management process at the loan origination and underwriting stage as well as during the monitoring process. Fitch believes that the implementation of the plan could have a moderate positive impact on the risk characteristics of the newly underwritten exposures and lead to somewhat better control over the legacy portfolio. However, given the size of the largest exposures, their long- term nature and limited amortisation, risks related to the legacy portfolio will at best unwind only gradually and will weigh on FIBank's risk profile over the medium term. Borrower concentrations are high, at several times of the bank's FCC. Some of the largest borrowers have been granted additional facilities, further increasing concentrations. Within the largest borrowers, there are a few which are classified as NPLs. FIBank's regulatory NPL ratio, although lower than the banking system average of 16.7%, is still high, amounting to 10.8% at end-2014, and in part reflects the unseasoned nature of the portfolio. The asset quality trend for the bank has been moderately negative, while the sector's asset quality shows signs of stabilising. Reserve coverage increased substantially over 2014 both through additional build-up of specific provisions and large charges to the Incurred But Not Reported (IBNR) reserve. Total provision coverage (specific plus IBNR) of FIBank's NPLs increased to close to 77% at end-2014 from 37% a year previously. Restructured loans not included in impaired exposures are fairly low and watch-list loans accounted for around 6.5% of gross loans. Recurring pre-impairment profit has been moderate and internal capital generation weak, with a return on equity of just below 5% in 2014. The additional charge to IBNR reserves were largely offset by one-off gains booked on the sale of repossessed property. Some capital generated internally in 2014, coupled with marginally lower risk-weighted assets (RWAs), resulted in an improvement in the FCC ratio to 11.2% from 10.6% at end-2013. Improved reserve coverage resulted in improvement in the quality of FIBank's capital, with uncovered NPLs falling to a moderate 23% of FCC at end-2014 (2013: 60%). Regulatory Tier 1 capitalisation is supported by EUR100m of privately placed hybrid debt. The bank has also some Tier 2 debt, but this is already amortising for regulatory purposes. FIBank is classified as a domestically significant financial institution, and as such is subject to an additional 3pts Core Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital requirement as well as a capital conservation buffer of 2.5pts. The reported regulatory CET1 ratio of 10.8% in 2014 was only marginally higher than the 10% minimum required. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDRs, VR could be downgraded in case of (i) further marked deterioration in FIBank's loan performance or underlying asset quality, resulting in increased pressure on the bank's capitalisation; or (ii) renewed and sustained pressure on the bank's liquidity, if this is not offset in a timely fashion by external liquidity support. Upside potential for the VR is limited in the short and medium-term given that the potentially positive impact of actions taken within the scope of the restructuring plan will take time to feed through, while legacy issues will continue to weigh on the bank's risk profile. However, amortisation of some of the largest credit exposures, reduced risk concentrations and improved performance could lead to an upgrade. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that FIBank becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016. An upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF could be driven by a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. 