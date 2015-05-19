(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC
Holdings plc's
(HSBC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a
Stable Outlook and
its Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the ratings of HSBC's key
subsidiaries:
HSBC Bank Plc (HSBC Bank, AA-/Stable, a+), The Hongkong and
Shanghai Banking
Corporation Limited (HKSB, AA-/Stable, aa-), Hang Seng Bank
(HSB, A+/Stable, a+)
and HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited (AA-/Stable). HSB's
Short-term IDR
has been upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
The rating affirmations are in conjunction with Fitch's review
of sovereign
support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March
2014. In line
with its expectations announced in March last year and
communicated regularly
since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy
initiatives have
substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for
US, Swiss, Hong
Kong and European Union commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support
Rating (SR)
definition of '5', extraordinary sovereign support, while
possible, can no
longer be relied upon for HSBC Bank and HKSB. We have,
therefore, revised their
Support Rating Floors (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A' and 'A-',
respectively, and
subsequently withdrawn them as they are no longer considered by
Fitch to be
relevant to the agency's coverage. This is because our support
assessment is now
based on institutional rather than sovereign support.
HSBC Bank's Long-term IDR is not affected by today's actions on
the SRs and SRFs
as it is driven by institutional support. HKSB's Long-term IDR
is driven by its
Viability Rating and thus also unaffected.
The ratings actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. A strong rebound in earnings from securities
businesses in 1Q15
is a reminder of the upside potential banks with leading market
shares can
enjoy. However, regulatory headwinds remain strong, with ever
higher capital
requirements, costs of continuous infrastructure upgrades and a
focus on conduct
risks.
As capital and leverage requirements evolve, GTUBs are reviewing
the balance of
their securities operations with other businesses and adapting
their business
models to provide the most capital-efficient platforms for the
future. We expect
the GTUBs' other core businesses, including retail and corporate
banking, wealth
and asset management, to perform well as economic growth, which
we expect to be
strongest in the US and UK, will underpin revenue. However,
pressure on revenue
generation in a low interest-rate environment is likely to
persist, particularly
in Europe, but low loan impairment charges (LICs) in domestic
markets should
help operating profitability.
HSBC
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VRs
HSBC's IDRs and VR are underpinned by the group's sound
consolidated financial
strength, driven in particular by its refocused business model,
with leading
franchises in key markets and business lines and strong funding
and liquidity
across the group.
HSBC's core businesses, including within its principal
subsidiaries of HSBC Bank
and HKSB, are managed centrally and their future growth relies
on HSBC's global
network. The ratings also capture HSBC's low risk appetite,
solid capitalisation
and reliable earnings that are only moderately variable over
economic cycles.
Strong capital market access provides additional flexibility to
the holding
company.
The ratings reflect our expectation that the percentage of
revenue generated
through the international network will increase. This is based
on HSBC having
refocused its business model around global trade and investment
flows. As such,
the value of the global network and its effective management
continue to be
highly important for the group's ratings, as both balance
concentration risk and
fragmentation.
Asset quality is sound. Fitch expects that the group's asset
quality will
continue to hold up well as further progress on winding down
legacy assets,
restructuring of underperforming retail activities and overall
better controls
should mitigate expected moderate loan deterioration resulting
from a slowing
Chinese economy.
HSBC's strong access to retail deposits in Hong Kong and the UK
is supported by
the capacity to issue in various markets. Centrally and locally
held liquidity
portfolios, mostly in the form of government bonds, compare well
with peers',
and the group's limited wholesale funding is well spread.
The group's reliable ability to generate earnings which it can
allocate within
the group supports our capital assessment. The group's sound
Fitch-core capital
(FCC) ratio of 11.6% was similar to its fully loaded regulatory
common equity
Tier 1 ratio (CET1) of 11.2% at end-March 2015.
The Stable Outlook captures Fitch's expectation that HSBC will
continue to
maintain a conservative appetite for risk and low overall risk
profile.
Holding company double leverage does not negatively affect
HSBC's ratings and
Fitch considers holding company liquidity as being prudently
managed.
Senior debt is rated at the same level as HSBC's Long-term IDR
as it constitutes
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VRs
HSBC Holdings' VR and IDRs could be downgraded if the group's
financial
flexibility declines. This may be the result of weaker access to
capital markets
or if a substantial amount of excess capital is trapped in
subsidiaries and thus
not available for redistribution within the group. Fitch assumes
that the bulk
of HSBC's excess resources have been and will continue to be
up-streamed through
the group of intermediate holding companies. The exception is
the US where HSBC
has been growing its activities to make use of excess capital.
The ratings are sensitive to HSBC's financial performance, in
particular the
ability to generate fungible capital and the ability of HSBC's
subsidiaries to
pay dividends, in particular that of HKSB. Material damage to
HSBC's reputation
would be negative as a leading franchise is essential for
profit, access to core
funding and offering international connectivity.
Downside risk could stem from greater-than-cyclical asset
deterioration or more
aggressive risk- taking, for example from rapid growth in any
particular
geography. Steadily increasing China risk is not a downward
trigger in itself,
unless concentration risk is expected to become misaligned with
capital and
returns. In 2014 HSBC's China risk grew in line with FCC to
USD161bn or 1.1x FCC
(2013: USD148bn, 1.1x).
Any restrictions on HSBC's ability to conduct businesses, which
could be the
result of the US authorities' decision to revoke the bank's
deferred prosecution
agreement, would put pressure on the bank's ratings.
An upgrade of HSBC's ratings could occur if HSBC a) outperforms
on the execution
of its strategy, b) better manages its operations by avoiding
the recurrence of
outsized one-off charges, and c) materially lifts its
capitalisation.
Fitch could notch the holding company's IDRs and VR down from
its assessment of
the consolidated group's risk profile if double leverage
significantly exceeds
120% over a prolonged period of time or if the role of the
holding company
changes.
The senior debt ratings will move in tandem with the Long-term
IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF
Support for HSBC, a holding company, is unlikely. Consequently,
changes to
HSBC's SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' are unlikely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital securities issued by
HSBC are notched
down from its VR to reflect varying degrees of loss severity (up
to two notches)
and incremental non-performance risk (up to three notches). As
such, Fitch
applied three notches from the VR to HSBC's Upper Tier 2
securities (one for
loss severity and two for incremental non-performance risk),
four notches to
Tier 1 securities (two for loss severity and two for incremental
non-performance
risk), and five notches where HSBC has full discretion over
coupon omission,
including its Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities (two for loss
severity and
three for incremental non-performance risk).
The issue ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in HSBC's
VR. HSBC's AT1
securities are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment
of the
probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in HSBC's VR.
This could arise due to a change in Fitch's assessment of HSBC's
conservative
approach to capital management, reducing HSBC's flexibility to
service the
securities, or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer
requirements, for
example.
HSBC Bank plc
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND DEBT RATINGS
HSBC Bank is a 100% directly owned subsidiary of HSBC whose IDRs
and debt
ratings are aligned with HSBC's equivalent ratings primarily
because we consider
HSBC Bank as a key and integral part of the group's business and
we believe
there to be a very high probability of it being supported, if
needed. HSBC Bank
is a leading UK bank and the parent of HSBC's European
subsidiaries and its
default would constitute huge reputational risk to the parent
and wider group.
The rating of HSBC Bank's senior debt is aligned with the bank's
IDRs. The
rating of its subordinated debt is notched down once from HSBC
Bank's IDR for
loss severity; the rating of its upper tier two debt three times
(one for loss
severity and two for incremental non-performance risk) and the
rating of its
other capital securities four notches (two for loss severity and
two for
incremental non-performance risk), in line with equivalent
securities at the
HSBC level.
HSBC Bank's VR is lower than that of HSBC as it factors in
higher concentration
of market risk and because of its more volatile underlying
performance compared
with the overall group. HSBC Bank has a large exposure to global
banking &
markets (GB&M) activities relative to its capital base because
the group books a
large portion of this business at the bank. Nonetheless, its
conservative
overall risk appetite is in line with our assessment of risk
appetite for the
group and this has a strong influence on its VR.
HSBC Bank's VR benefits from operational ordinary support from
HSBC (for example
in respect of our assessment of capital, given its lower
reported capital ratios
than other independent UK banks), as well as from its brand and
international
connectivity to the HSBC group.
The bank maintains conservative underwriting standards and
measured growth
targets. Its risk profile has remained low, with some
deleveraging of lending in
2014. As the consolidating entity of a number of European
markets, the bank has
seen some increases in higher-risk loans, including exposure to
Russia, Greece
and to the oil and gas sector, although, altogether these remain
moderately low
compared with its equity.
Impaired loans have declined year-on-year as the bank has
benefited from its
continued low risk business model and benign economic conditions
in its core UK
market. Overall, they represent a small amount of total risk and
impairment
charges are consistently low.
HSBC Bank is funded mainly with retail deposits. Its funding and
liquidity is
strong, with the latter benefiting from prudent management.
Fitch expects performance to remain stable but it remains under
pressure from
low interest rates in the UK and the rest of Europe.
Intensifying competition in
the UK mortgage market is expected to put margins under pressure
and costs are
affected by increased regulatory-driven legal, compliance and
risk costs,
although further efficiency savings are planned. Not all its
European markets
have reached targeted penetration levels and some additional
restructuring costs
may be expected in the short- to medium-term.
Capital is managed by HSBC Bank according to its regulatory and
business needs
within the context of the HSBC group's capital management
framework. Regulatory
capital ratios declined moderately during 2014 as a result of
regulatory
headwinds on risk-weighted assets (RWAs). Our assessment of
capital incorporates
the flexibility of HSBC group's capital and common regulatory
oversight of HSBC
and HSBC Bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs AND DEBT RATINGS
HSBC Bank's IDRs and debt ratings are primarily sensitive to the
same factors
that might drive a change in HSBC's IDRs and equivalent debt
ratings, unless the
bank becomes less important to the wider group or the wider
group's ability to
support it weakens.
Negative pressure on HSBC Bank's VR could be caused by excessive
trading
volatility out of GB&M, faster-than-envisaged growth or a
disproportionate
increase in risk in its European subsidiaries. Additional risks
arise from
further UK-based conduct charges or incremental
regulatory-driven compliance and
risk management costs materially affecting the bank's
profitability and capital
generation capacity.
Upgrade potential for the VR, one of the highest assigned to UK
banks, is
limited by the risk associated with the high indebtedness of UK
households, to
which HSBC Bank is materially exposed. The high proportion of
markets business
booked on its balance sheet compared with its capital also
constrains the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF
We downgraded the SRF to 'No floor' from 'A' and subsequently
withdrew it as we
believe it is no longer relevant given that senior creditors can
no longer rely
on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in
the event that
HSBC Bank becomes non-viable.
In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and
legislation and regulation in the UK are now sufficiently
progressed to provide
a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member
states since 1
January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements
before resolution
financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation
funds) can be
used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is
required in the
EU from 1 January 2016. In the UK, legislation and regulation to
allow for the
bail-in of senior creditors has been in place since January
2015.
A reinstatement and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a positive
change in the UK sovereign's propensity to support its banks.
While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
We have affirmed HSBC Bank's SR at '1' to reflect our opinion
that, although
sovereign report is no longer reliable, there is an extremely
high likelihood of
extraordinary support from its parent HSBC should this be
required.
The SR reflects Fitch's view that HSBC has a very strong
propensity to support
HSBC Bank and is highly able to do so, as indicated by its
rating but also
taking into account the size of any likely solvency support that
would be
required relative to the capital available in the rest of the
group. It is our
view that the parent's propensity to support is very strong,
given HSBC Bank's
key and integral role within the group and the huge reputational
risk to the
wider group, should HSBC Bank default.
The SR is sensitive to significant changes to the parent's
ability to support
HSBC Bank that could be indicated by a change to the parent's
rating or could
relate to a change in the size of HSBC Bank relative to HSBC. It
is also
sensitive to any negative changes to Fitch's view of the
parent's propensity to
provide support.
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VRs
HKSB is a 100% indirectly owned subsidiary of HSBC. Its IDRs are
VR-driven and
reflect HKSB's domestic market leadership, sound profitability
and robust
liquidity, with the bank's low risk appetite and very strong
funding and
liquidity profile having a high influence on the ratings.
The ratings also incorporate operational support in the form of
management
oversight and the group's global network, which mitigates
increasing
concentration risks from implementing the group-wide China
strategy. HKSB is
Hong Kong's largest bank and the parent of HSBC subsidiaries in
Asia-Pacific.
Organic China-related growth on-shore and through cross-border
activities will
continue to drive HKSB's risk profile. Property-related lending
and
single-borrower concentrations are other material risks. HSBC's
gross mainland
China exposure, as defined by Fitch based on HKSB's reporting,
amounted to 2.6x
HKSB's FCC at end-2014. The exposure breaks down into USD46bn to
central
governments, USD45bn claims on Mainland banks, USD15bn local
governments,
USD35bn Chinese borrowers, USD13.6bn for use in China and USD6bn
others. It
includes HSB's China activities, which comprise 27% of the
total. They add scale
and diversification to HKSB as HSB's customer base is more
granular and includes
fewer multinationals.
Profit remains healthy but is under pressure as HKSB defends its
leading market
share against swiftly growing branches of Chinese and other
international banks
and other strong regional entities. Higher margins from the
bank's China
activities, volume growth and fee income improved profit in
2014, in line with
lower-rated peers.
HKSB manages its capitalisation according to its regulatory and
business needs
within the context of the group framework as is the case for
other material HSBC
entities. Fitch eligible capital ratio (FEC) stood at a solid
11.7% at end-2014
(FCC: 10.9%). FEC is a highly relevant measure for HKSB as it
captures certain
hybrid capital instruments provided by the HSBC group. Its
regulatory end-point
CET1 ratio based stood at 10.7% at end-2014, which compares with
a likely
end-point requirement as of January 2019 of up to 13% (4.5%
minimum core, 2.5%
capital conservation buffer, 2.5% D-SIFI requirement, up to 2.5%
counter-cyclical and a 1% minimum add-on for the regulator's
Pillar 2 buffer as
per Fitch's expectations).
HKSB's senior debt is rated at the same level as its Long-term
IDR as it
constitutes unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VRs
A downgrade of HKSB's VR could lead to a downgrade of its IDR
if, at the same
time, HSBC's VR is also downgraded. This is because
institutional support from
its parent HSBC provides a floor at the same level as the
parent's IDR due to
HKSB's core role. The ability of HSBC to provide support is
indicated by its VR.
Fitch would consider downgrading HKSB's VR if the bank proves
unable to generate
superior profitability from its leading market position to
compensate for
underwritten risks and potential capital erosion from targeted
growth.
Increasing risk concentrations, especially related to China, and
heightened
vulnerability to worse-than-cyclical asset deterioration could
also hurt the VR,
as would diminishing operational support. The latter includes
HSBC's support to
HKSB in meeting its higher regulatory capital requirements
according to HKMA's
final rules ahead of 2019. A significant delay, relative to its
lower rated
peers, in building up the CET1 ratio to the minimum end-point
level could too
lead to a downgrade.
The potential for an upgrade of HKSB's VR is limited as the
rating relies on
operational support from HSBC to meet the post-transition
capital requirements
and balance increasing concentration risk.
The senior debt ratings will move in tandem with the Long-term
IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF
We downgraded the SRF to 'No Floor' from 'A-' and subsequently
withdrew it as we
believe it is no longer relevant given that senior creditors can
no longer rely
on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in
the event that
HKSB becomes non-viable.
In Fitch's view, legislation and regulation in HK have
sufficiently progressed
and show the authorities' clear intent to have senior creditors
participating in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
Notwithstanding that HKSB remains mainly deposit-funded and
therefore has
limited bail-in debt outstanding we believe that senior
creditors can no longer
rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign
in the event
that HKSB becomes non-viable. HK's framework for resolving
banks, which will
allow for the bail-in of senior creditors, is expected to become
effective in
2016.
A reinstatement and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a positive
change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While
not impossible,
this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
We have affirmed HKSB's SR at '1' to reflect our opinion that,
although
sovereign support is no longer reliable, there is an extremely
high likelihood
of extraordinary support from its parent HSBC should this be
required. The SR
reflects Fitch's view that HSBC has a very strong propensity to
support HKSB and
would be able to do so, as indicated by its rating but also
taking into account
the size of any likely solvency support that would be required
relative to the
financial flexibility of the group. Our view that the parent's
propensity to
support is very strong is based on HKSB's integral role to the
group and huge
implications for the wider group should the bank default.
The SR is sensitive to significant changes to the parent's
ability to support
HKSB that could be indicated by a change to the parent's rating
or could relate
to a change in the size of HKSB relative to HSBC. It is also
sensitive to any
negative changes to Fitch's view of the parent's propensity to
provide support.
Hang Seng Bank
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VRs
HSB is a 62% directly owned subsidiary of HKSB. Its IDRs are
VR-driven and
capture the bank's sound financial profile, which benefits from
funding
stability, a meaningful domestic market share and measured risk
appetite. Its
low overall risk appetite and strong funding profile have a high
influence on
its VR. We have upgraded its Short-term IDR to 'F1+' from 'F1'
to reflect the
strength of its liquidity profile.
Profitability remains healthy, driven by volume growth while
margins are
recovering due to HSB's growing China activities. The ratings
also capture
operational support from being part of the HSBC group, which for
example is
manifested in aligned risk procedures and secondment of
management.
HSB is more exposed to the property market than HKSB and other
highly rated
peers. Its exposure to China has recently been reduced
materially following the
sale of almost all of its minority stake in Industrial Bank.
This caused us to
revise upwards our assessment of the bank's asset quality and
capitalisation.
For example, the transactions are estimated by HSB to have
increased its 10.5%
end-2014 Basel III end point CET1 ratio by 7.5pp. This compares
with a minimum
requirement as of January 2019 of at least 12% as per Fitch's
expectations of a
1% minimum add-on for the regulator's Pillar 2 buffer (4.5%
minimum core, 2.5%
capital conservation buffer, 2.5% countercyclical buffer, 1.5%
D-SIFI
requirement).
Growth in HSB's exposures to China (3.2x FCC at end-2014 or 2.6x
pro-forma after
the IB stake sale as estimated by Fitch) was driven by organic
expansion through
its China subsidiary and transactions with Chinese banks. HSB's
USD42.8bn gross
exposure to China is split into USD11.3bn claims on Mainland
banks, USD10.3bn to
central governments, USD5.7bn local governments, USD8.5bn
Chinese borrowers,
USD7.0bn for use in China and USD0.1bn others.
The VR reflects Fitch's belief that HSB will maintain sound loan
quality
indicators amid a slowdown of the Chinese economy and loan
seasoning. Fitch
expects HSB's profitability to remain adequate, notwithstanding
expected
moderate loan deterioration.
HSB's liquidity and funding profiles are underpinned by stable
retail deposit
funding, which comfortably supports its loan expansion and
sizeable security
holdings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VRs
HSB's VR could come under pressure if the bank increases its
risk appetite,
especially for its China exposure in the absence of mitigating
measures. In
addition, a significant decline in the bank's capital and
earnings will be
negative for the ratings.
Conversely, maintaining sound earnings amid growth could support
an upgrade if
they help to sustain a significant uplift in the bank's capital
ratio following
the divestment of its minority stake in Industrial Bank.
Institutional support from its parent HKSB provides a floor to
the HSB's IDR at
one notch below the parent's IDR because of HSB's importance to
HKSB.
A downgrade of HKSB's IDRs would not lead to a downgrade of
HSB's IDR as long as
HSB maintains its VR at the current level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR
We have affirmed HSB's SR at '1' to reflect our opinion that
there remains an
extremely high likelihood of extraordinary support from its
parent HKSB should
this be required. The SR reflects Fitch's view that HKSB has a
very strong
propensity to support HSB and is highly able to do so, as
indicated by its
rating but also taking into account the size of any likely
solvency support that
would be required relative to the capital available in the rest
of the HKSB
group. Our view that the parent's propensity to support is very
strong is based
on HSB's importance to HKSB.
Factors that prevent Fitch from equalising HSB's IDRs with those
of its parent
include different brand identity and the existence of material
minority
shareholders. Back-office integration between the entities is
strong and
activities are complementary, but HSB retains autonomy in its
business
decisions.
The SR is sensitive to significant changes to the HKSB's ability
to support HSB
that could be indicated by a change to the parent's rating or
could relate to a
change in the size of HSB relative to HKSB. It is also sensitive
to any negative
changes to Fitch's view of the parent's propensity to provide
support.
HSBC Latin America Holdings
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VRs
HSBC Latin America Holdings is a 100% directly owned subsidiary
of HSBC whose
IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with HSBC's because Fitch
views it as core to
HSBC. The entity is an intermediate holding company of all of
HSBC's operations
in Latin America. Its balance sheet is of modest size relative
to that of the
parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VRs
HSBC Latin America Holdings ratings are primarily sensitive to
the same factors
that might drive a change in HSBC's IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR
The SR reflects an extremely high likelihood that HSBC would
provide
institutional support. It is sensitive to changes in the ability
and propensity
of HSBC to provide support.
The rating actions are as follows:
HSBC Holdings plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Lower tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Contingent convertible securities (US404280AS86, US404280AR04,
XS1111123987,
US404280AT69): affirmed at 'BBB'
Preference shares (US4042806046): affirmed at 'BBB'
Other preference shares and capital securities (XS0110560835,
XS0110560165,
USG4637HAB45, US40427LAB09, US4042807036, US4042808026,
XS0188853526): affirmed
at 'BBB+'
HSBC Bank plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: Revised to 'No Floor' from 'A' and
subsequently withdrawn
Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AA-emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Upper Tier 2 notes (GB0005902332) affirmed at 'A-'
Other capital securities (XS0189704140, XS0179407910) affirmed
at 'BBB+'
HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: Revised to 'No Floor' from 'A-' and
subsequently withdrawn
Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Hang Seng Bank Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Sabine Bauer (HSBC, HKSB, HSB)
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Claudia Nelson (HSBC Bank, HSBC Latin America Holdings)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
United Kingdom
Secondary Analysts
Claudia Nelson (HSBC)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
John Boulton (HSBC Bank, HSBC Latin America Holdings)
Director
+44 20 3530 1673
Jonathan Cornish (HKSB, HSB)
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, 20 March 2015,
are available
on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.