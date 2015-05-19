(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/BARCELONA, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings of Banco Popolare (Popolare) to 'BB' from 'BBB', Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) to 'B-' from 'BBB', Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) to 'BB' from 'BB+' and Banca Carige (Carige) to 'B' from 'BB'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the Long-term IDR of Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) at 'BB+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of all banks are now Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support Rating (SR) definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be relied upon for these banks. We have, therefore, downgraded all their SRs to '5', from '2' for MPS and Popolare, and from '3' for BPM, Carige and BPER. We have also revised the Support Rating Floors (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'BBB' for Popolare and MPS, from 'BB+' for BPM and BPER and from 'BB' for Carige. As a result of the revision of the SRFs, the Long-term IDRs are now driven by the banks' standalone creditworthiness as expressed in their respective Viability Ratings (VRs), which have been affirmed for Popolare, BPER and MPS, and upgraded for BPM and Carige. Asset quality remains an important factor in determining the banks' VRs which are influenced by varying levels of unreserved impaired loans in relation to their capitalisation. Strengthened capitalisation has contributed to the VR upgrades for BPM and Carige and also underpins the ratings of MPS and BPER. Banks also generally benefit from expected modest improvements in pre-impairment operating profitability. However, profitability remains a relative weakness for most banks, in particular in view of the still sizeable amount of loan impairment charges. The Stable Outlooks reflect that the prospects for these banks' standalone viability are stable. Prior to today's rating action, the Negative Outlooks had reflected Fitch's view of the reducing likelihood of support from the sovereign for these banks' senior creditors. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT BPM The upgrade of BPM's VR to 'bb+' from 'b+' reflects the bank's strengthened capital ratios, an ability to contain unreserved impaired loans in relation to core capital as well as modestly recovered profitability on the back of lower impairment charges (LICs). These improvements suggest that the bank's weak corporate governance only acts as a small constraint on the bank's overall credit profile. The pending transformation, required by law, of the bank's status to a limited company from a cooperative should help to further eradicate factors that had in the past contributed to the bank's inadequate and convoluted corporate governance. The bank's capitalisation was strengthened in 2014, mainly following the removal of EUR8.1bn punitive risk weightings, imposed by the Italian regulator in 2011, and a EUR500m capital increase. BPM's regulatory phased-in CET1 ratio at 11.57% at end-1Q15 ranks among the highest domestically. Retail customer funding is stable at over 60% of total funding. The bank's liquidity is ample and debt maturities comfortably manageable. BPM's impaired loans increased to 13.65% of gross loans at end-2014, which is high internationally but average among domestic peers. This was the result of the bank's large exposure to the real estate and construction sectors, although this has reduced somewhat since end-2011. A large exposure to export-oriented companies has enabled new impaired loans to slow down faster at BPM than for the sector throughout 2014. Impaired loans coverage is adequate and stronger relative to most immediate peers. The combination of sound coverage and strengthened capitalisation resulted in unreserved impaired loans representing just above 50% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-2014, which is among the lowest for rated Italian banks but high by international comparison. BPM's pre-impairment operating profitability improved in 2014, due to lower LICs, but the bank's ability to generate earnings is weaker than that of many other Italian banks and it relies more than peers on proceeds from its sizeable Italian government bond portfolio. Fitch expects the LICs to continue declining in 2015, which should support a further improvement in operating profitability. CARIGE The upgrade of Carige's VR to 'b' from 'b-' reflects the stronger capital position that will result following the completion of a EUR850m capital increase in 3Q15 in addition to the EUR800m capital already raised in July 2014, and the disposal of two insurance subsidiaries. The asset disposal will free about EUR450m in core capital through lower deductions and reduce risk- weighted assets (RWAs). Following these transactions, Carige's FCC and regulatory CET1 ratios should increase to about 12%, from below 8% at end-1Q15. Fitch also expects capitalisation to materially improve in relation to unreserved impaired loans after these transactions. While the ratio will still account for over 100% of FCC, it will be significantly lower than the 260% seen at end-2014. The VR, IDRs and senior debt ratings also reflect Carige's weak asset quality and structural profitability. Gross impaired loans accounted for a high 26.9% of gross loans at end-2014, and coverage was just acceptable at 46%, although in line with other Italian medium-sized banks. Carige reported an operating loss of EUR578m (33% of average equity) in 2014, after posting a EUR790m operating loss in 2013, largely driven by high LICs, low net interest income and securities gains, following a significantly reduced contribution from its securities portfolio, and high operating costs. The bank reported a net loss of EUR45m in 1Q15. Operating profitability should, however, be on an improving path. LICs in 2014 decreased almost 40% yoy to EUR673m (of which EUR416m related to the ECB Asset Quality Review) and we expect them to continue to decrease throughout 2015. We also expect improving pre-impairment performance from a wider net interest margin and a lower operating cost base. The RR4 Recovery Rating assigned to Carige's senior unsecured debt reflects Fitch's expectations of average recoveries in the event of default. BPER BPER's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect the bank's weak asset quality with a high level of gross and unreserved impaired loans, as well as its improved capital position following a capital increase in 2014, and its adequate pre-impairment operating profitability. BPER's asset quality remains the weakest rating factor with impaired loans at above 20% of gross loans and just acceptable loan loss reserves by international standards at 47%. We expect asset quality to remain a challenge as a rapid reduction of the stock of impaired loans through recoveries and/or disposals seems highly unlikely. However, preliminary indications point to a stabilisation in asset quality deterioration from 4Q14, supported by the completion of the revision and harmonisation of underwriting standards across the group. The bank's CET1 ratio at end-1Q15 was adequate at 11.4% but capital-at-risk remains high with unreserved impaired loans at above 100%. Leverage of above 7% compares well with international peers in the same rating category. BPER's profitability recovered in 2014 and the bank generates the bulk of earnings from its core commercial business with negligible reliance on more volatile items including its securities portfolio. The bank's cost/income ratio of around 55% is lower than most peers' with further room for improvement offered by the planned reorganisation of the group's specialised subsidiaries, branch closures and staff reduction. LICs represented a high 96%-98% of pre-impairment operating profit in 2012-2014 and have been a drag on profitability. Their pressure should decline in the coming quarters, due to a slower rate of formation of new impaired loans, tightened underwriting standards and the group's focus on recovery and collection of impaired exposures. BPER's funding is adequate, supported by a high share of fairly stable customer sources. Wholesale funding sources are sufficiently diversified through covered bonds and securitisation programmes. ECB funding utilisation is below 5% of total assets. Liquidity is also adequate as reflected in unencumbered eligible assets at 7% of total assets at end-March 2015 and Liquidity Coverage and Net Stable Funding ratios constantly and comfortably above the regulatory minimum. MPS MPS's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect the significant capital raised by the bank in 2014 and to be raised in 2015, and the progress it has made in improving its pre-impairment operating profitability. Nonetheless, MPS's asset quality remains weak, a factor which Fitch considers to be of higher importance in its assessment of the bank's VR. Impaired loans accounted for approximately 30% of gross loans at end-2014 and place significant pressure on both the bank's profitability and capitalisation. Fitch expects MPS's asset quality to continue to deteriorate, albeit at a reduced pace, and that additional LICs will be incurred as loans season. The bank reported a EUR5.3bn net loss in 2014 after LICs of EUR8.3bn, nearly 6.5x its pre-impairment operating profit, but a EUR73m net profit in 1Q15. Fitch acknowledges that a large part (EUR6bn) of the LICs reported in 2014 is non-recurring as they reflect adjustments required by the European regulator. However, Fitch believes that MPS's overall performance will remain structurally weak in the medium term unless management undertakes significant actions to reduce the stock of impaired loans through sales, which, in the absence of a meaningful secondary market for doubtful loans, are likely to be undertaken below book value, and to reduce LICs. Capitalisation also remains a weakness despite the EUR5bn capital increase received in July 2014 and the additional EUR3bn to be received in 2Q15. These amounts may not be sufficient to stabilise MPS's financial condition, particularly if asset quality continues to deteriorate. At end-2014, unreserved impaired loans accounted for a high 250% of FCC (on a proforma basis including the EUR3bn capital increase), which in our opinion represents a key vulnerability and a limiting factor to any meaningful turnaround of the bank. The RR4 Recovery Rating assigned to MPS's senior unsecured debt reflects Fitch's expectations of average recoveries in the event of default. POPOLARE Popolare's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect pressure on capital exerted by both a high level of unreserved impaired loans, which account for almost 200% of FCC, and weak internal capital generation. In Fitch's opinion, these pressures on capital render the bank highly vulnerable to severe shocks and it is thus a factor of high importance in determining the bank's ratings. Gross impaired loans grew during 2014 to EUR19.5bn, accounting for a high 24% of gross loans at year-end. The combination of rising impaired loans and higher coverage led Popolare to book EUR3.6bn of LICs in 2014 (4.5% of gross loans), which was the main driver of the EUR2.7bn operating loss reported in that year. The net loss reported in 2014 was EUR1.9bn, which largely eroded the benefits of the EUR1.5bn capital raised in April 2014. A large portion (EUR1.6m) of the additional LICs booked in 2014 emerged from the ECB Asset Quality Review and is not expected to recur. Nonetheless, in Fitch's opinion, Popolare's structural profitability is weak. The bank has been reporting operating losses since 2010 and we expect only a gradual turnaround in profitability at least until 2016. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT (ALL BANKS) Improving asset quality ratios and, in particular, a reduction in the level of unreserved impaired loans to core capital, and strengthening profitability, which for the lowest rated banks would be contingent on a clear turnaround in operating performance, could over time lead to the ratings being upgraded. Conversely, downgrades could be caused by asset quality failing to stabilise /continuing to deteriorate significantly and lack of improvement /further deterioration in profitability. The ratings of all banks would also be sensitive to sudden, and currently unexpected, liquidity pressures. Popolare's and MPS's Long-term IDRs are also sensitive to Fitch's assessment of the level of protection offered to the banks' senior creditors by outstanding loss-absorbing junior instruments and to the banks' plans to raise junior debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY The ratings of Popolare's subsidiary, Banca Aletti & C. S.p.A., have been downgraded in line with the parent's. Banca Aletti & C. S.p.A.'s ratings are based on Fitch's view that Popolare would support it, if needed. Fitch considers Banca Aletti as a core subsidiary given its role in the group. Banca Aletti & C. S.p.A.'s ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in Popolare's IDRs. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (ALL BANKS) The SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that the banks become non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016. Fitch expects BRRD to be implemented into the national legislation in 2H15 through a legislative process involving the Parliament and the Ministry of Finance. Some resolution and pre-resolution tools are, however, already part of the national legislation for managing banks in crisis. Any upgrade to the SRs and upward revision to the SRFs would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES (ALL BANKS) Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued are notched down from the VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. The ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs, but also to any change in Fitch's view of non-performance or loss severity risk relative to the banks' viability. They have therefore all been affirmed, with the exception of those issued by BPM and Carige, which have been upgraded due to the upgrade of the respective banks' VRs. The ratings of MPS's Lower Tier 2 and Upper Tier 2 debt reflect a still high risk of non-performance. The 'C' ratings of its Tier 1 instruments and preferred securities reflects their non-performance and Fitch's expectation that the securities are unlikely to resume coupon payments in the near future, at least until the bank utilises state aid and reports net losses. The 'C' Long-term rating of Popolare's trust preferred securities reflects their non-performance and Fitch's expectation that the securities are unlikely to resume coupon payments in the near future. Carige's subordinated notes and MPS's Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issuance have been assigned a Recovery Rating of 'RR5' and MPS's Upper Tier 2 and preferred stock and Tier 1 notes a Recovery Rating of 'RR6', reflecting below- average and poor, respectively, recoveries in case of default. Recovery Ratings are sensitive to valuation and availability of unencumbered assets and the amount of and breakdown between unsecured and secured liabilities. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT The Long-term rating of MPS's state-guaranteed debt is based on Italy's direct, unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the issues, which covers payments of both principal and interest. Italy's guarantee was issued by the Ministry of Economy and Finance under Law Decree 6 December 2011, n.201, subsequently converted into Law 22 December 2011, n. 214. The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that Italy will honour the guarantee provided to the noteholders in a full and timely manner. The state guarantee ranks pari passu with Italy's other unsecured and unguaranteed senior obligations. As a result, the notes' Long-term ratings are in line with Italy's 'BBB+' Long-term IDR. The notes' Long-term ratings are sensitive to changes in Italy's Long-term IDR. Any downgrade or upgrade of Italy's Long-term IDR would be reflected by the notes' Long-term ratings. The rating actions are as follows: BPM Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb+' from 'b+' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+' Senior unsecured notes (including EMTN): affirmed at 'BB+'/'B' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'B' Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: upgraded to 'BB' from 'B' Preferred stock and hybrid capital instrument: upgraded to 'B+' from 'CCC' CARIGE Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b' from 'b-' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB' Senior unsecured notes: Long-term rating downgraded to 'B' from 'BB'; Short-term affirmed at 'B', Recovery Rating of 'RR4' assigned Subordinated notes: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC', 'RR5' assigned BPER Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+' Senior unsecured notes (including EMTN): Long-term rating downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+' Short-term debt rating affirmed at 'B'; Short-term rating on commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B' and withdrawn following the cancellation of the programme Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BB-' MPS: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3' VR: affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '2' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB' Debt issuance programme (senior debt): downgraded to 'B-' from 'BBB', Recovery Rating of 'RR4' assigned Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'B-' from 'BBB', Recovery Rating of 'RR4' assigned Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'CCC', 'RR5' assigned Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'CC', 'RR6' assigned Preferred stock and Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'C', 'RR6' assigned State-guaranteed debt (IT0004804362): affirmed at 'BBB+' Popolare: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '2' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB' Senior debt (including programme ratings): downgraded to 'BB'/'B' from 'BBB'/'F3' Market-linked securities: downgraded to 'BBemr' from 'BBBemr' Commercial paper: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB-' Preferred stock and junior subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B-' Trust preferred securities (ISIN: XS0255673070): affirmed at 'C' Banca Aletti & C. 