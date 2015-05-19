(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Commerzbank AG's (CBK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings to 'BBB' from 'A+'. Its Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'bbb'. At the same time, the agency has downgraded the IDRs and Support Rating of CBK's subsidiary mBank. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Positive. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support Rating (SR) definition of '5', extraordinary external support, while possible, can no longer be relied upon for CBK. We have, therefore, downgraded its SR to '5' from '1' and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A+'. Following the revisions to our expectations for state support, the Long-term IDR is now driven by CBK's standalone creditworthiness as expressed in its VR. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT Following the downward revision of the SRF CBK's Long- and Short-term IDRs are based on its VR, which primarily reflects CBK's profitability, which despite gradual improvements still lags peers'. The bank has made sound progress in reducing risk in the past 18 months, including by materially reducing its non-strategic non-core assets (NCA), and improved profitability in the private customer business, albeit from low levels. The Positive Outlook reflects our expectation that further improvements in the profitability of CBK's core bank could lead to an upgrade of its ratings, This is because capitalisation should remain adequate as downside risks in CBK's NCAs have been reduced materially and now consist primarily of shipping loans, while risk from commercial real estate exposures has been cut back significantly. In Fitch's view, CBK should be able to protect its franchise, especially in SME banking, in a competitive domestic market. We expect the operating profit of the private customers business to continue to improve in 2015, reflecting CBK's sound growth in mortgage lending, stable expenses and a benign environment for lending in Germany, which should keep loan impairment charges (LICs) low. CBK's performance has been helped by a favourable German economy and, notably, a low number of corporate and individual insolvencies in Germany. Fitch expects CBK's capitalisation to further improve gradually after its EUR1.4bn capital increase in April 2015 and its funding franchise to remain stable. CBK's strong funding franchise is the driver of its Short-term IDR, which at 'F2' is the higher of two Short-term IDRs mapped from a 'BBB' Long-term IDR. CBK's unsecured funding in the capital markets is moderate. Fitch believes that CBK addressed most of its conduct and litigation risks in 2014, when it made a EUR1.2bn provision for the settlements regarding US sanctions and money laundering and for litigation following the rulings of the Federal Court of Justice on loan processing fees. Fitch does not expect any material further litigation or conduct charges in 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT CBK's Long-term IDR and VR may be upgraded on further improvements in profitability, which we expect over the coming 12-18 months as reflected by the Positive Outlook. The bank's ratings could be upgraded if CBK demonstrates that it is able to improve profitability despite a difficult environment where margins remain under pressure because of low interest rates, intense competition and sluggish economic growth in the eurozone and political risks in Russia. Upside potential to CBK's VR incorporates our expectation that asset quality will modestly improve as NCAs are further reduced, specifically the bank's portfolio of shipping loans. We expect such asset quality improvement to be gradual, and downside risks from NCAs to remain easily manageable. This, together with our expectation that capitalisation will gradually strengthen further, would support a rating upgrade. Downside pressure on CBK's VR could arise from the bank's shipping portfolio, for which 2015 will be another difficult year. At the same time, Fitch believes that CBK is able to absorb a potential cyclical deterioration of asset quality in its core businesses. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that CBK becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016. An upgrade of the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES Commerzbank U.S. Finance Inc is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBK. The Short-term rating of its commercial paper programme is equalised with CBK's Short-term IDR and reflects our view of the likelihood that CBK would support its US commercial paper programme. The rating of the commercial paper programme is primarily sensitive to changes in CBK's Short-term IDR. The downgrade of the IDRs and Support Rating of mBank and mBank Hipoteczny and of the senior debt ratings of mBank and mFinance France is driven by the downgrade of Commerzbank, which holds a near 70% stake in mBank. Fitch believes that mBank and its subsidiaries remain strategically important for Commerzbank. Their IDRs, Support Ratings and senior debt ratings reflect our view of a high probability that they would be supported by Commerzbank, if required. The Positive Outlook on mBank's Long-term IDR mirrors that on the parent. mBank Hipoteczny's IDRs are equalised with those of its direct parent, mBank, to reflect our view of the subsidiary's role for its parent. Debt issues by mFinance France are fully guaranteed by mBank. Potential support from Commerzbank for mBank's subsidiaries could be extended directly or flow through mBank. These subsidiaries' Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings would likely be upgraded if Commerzbank's IDR is upgraded and remain a notch below the ultimate parent's rating. A potential weakening in Commerzbank's ability and/or propensity to support its Polish subsidiaries, which is not Fitch's base scenario, would be neutral for mBank and its subsidiary's ratings. This is because reflects mBank's 'bbb-' VR would be able to support its Long-term IDR at the same level. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Fitch has affirmed CBK's Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities. Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CBK are all notched down from CBK's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Dresdner Funding Trust IV's (Dresdner IV) subordinated notes are rated one notch below CBK's VR to reflect minimal incremental non-performance risk characteristics relative to CBK's VR (zero notches) plus one notch for loss severity. CBK's legacy Tier 1 securities, including HT1 Funding Capital, which have a distributable profit trigger, are rated four notches below CBK's VRs, two notches each for high loss severity and high non-performance risks. Dresdner Funding Trust I's Tier 1 securities, which have a regulatory capital ratio trigger, are rated three notches below CBK's VR, two notches for loss severity and one notch for non-performance risk. Dresdner Funding Trust I has always paid its coupon whereas Tier 1 instruments with a distributable profit trigger have not, which is reflected in the one-notch difference. UT2 Funding plc securities are legacy upper Tier 2 instruments and Fitch applies lower notching for loss severity (one notch) to these than to the bank's legacy Tier 1 securities (two notches). However, they have higher non-performance risk (three notches) compared with Tier 1 debt (two notches) because coupon payments are dependent on profits in the profit and loss account. Other subordinated debt securities issued by CBK are rated one notch below CBK's VR to reflect higher loss severity than senior unsecured debt instruments. All the debt ratings are sensitive to changes to CBK's VR. The ratings actions are as follows: Commerzbank AG Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A+'; Outlook Positive Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A+' Commercial paper and certificates of deposits: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1+' Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A+' Market-linked securities: downgraded to 'BBBemr' from 'A+emr' Subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2): affirmed at 'BBB-' Subordinated debt (Dresdner Funding Trust IV (XS0126779791, 26157HAA6): affirmed at 'BBB-' Commerzbank U.S. Finance, Inc.'s Short-term rating: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1+' Hybrid capital instruments issued by Commerzbank: Dresdner Funding Trust I's dated silent participation certificates (XS0097772965, 26156FAA1): affirmed at 'BB' UT2 Funding plc upper Tier 2 securities (DE000A0GVS76): affirmed at 'BB-' HT1 Funding GmbH Tier 1 Securities (DE000A0KAAA7): affirmed at 'BB-' mBank Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'A'; Outlook Positive Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F1' Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1' Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'A' Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F1' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb-' mFinance France Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'A' mBank Hipoteczny Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'A'; Outlook Positive Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F1' Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1' Contact: Primary Analyst Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69768076 113 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Roger Schneider Director +49 69 768076 242 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 