WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Slovenia-based
Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor's (NKBM) and Nova Ljubljanska
Banka's (NLB)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. At
the same time, the
agency has upgraded the Long-term IDR of Abanka Vipa (Abanka) to
'BB-' from 'B+'
and affirmed Banka Koper (BK) at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDRs of all
four banks is Stable.
The Viability Ratings (VRs) have been upgraded by one notch to
'bb-' for Abanka
and 'b+' for NKBM and NLB and affirmed at 'bb' for BK.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The rating actions on the three state-owned banks (Abanka, NKBM
and NLB) are in
conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks
globally, which
the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its
expectations announced in
March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch
believes
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have
substantially reduced the
likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union
commercial
banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support
Rating (SR)
definition of '5', extraordinary external support, while
possible, cannot be
relied upon for NKBM, NLB and Abanka. We have, therefore,
downgraded the SRs of
NKBM and NLB to '5' from '3' and revised Support Rating Floors
(SRF) to 'No
Floor' from 'BB-' for NKBM and NLB, and to 'No Floor' from 'B-'
for Abanka.
Abanka's SR was affirmed at '5'.
As a result of the revisions to the SRFs, the Long-term IDRs of
NKBM and NLB, as
with that of Abanka, are now driven by their standalone
creditworthiness as
expressed in their respective Viability Ratings (VRs).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS (OF ABANKA, NKBM, NLB), VRS OF ALL
FOUR BANKS, SENIOR
DEBT OF NLB
Abanka's, NKBM's and NLB's IDRs and NLB's senior debt are driven
by the banks'
respective VRs.
The upgrades of Abanka's, NKBM's and NLB's VRs are mainly driven
by the
stabilisation of the banks' asset quality, and Fitch's view that
potential
further losses on their legacy loan books are now less likely to
significantly
threaten their solvency. The VRs continue to be supported by
reasonable
non-performing loan (NPL) reserve coverage, adequate capital
buffers and
comfortable liquidity.
The VRs also reflect high impaired loan ratios, weak
profitability and the
banks' limited track record since their failure and
restructuring in 2013-2014.
Abanka's VR is one notch higher than those of NKBM and NLB due
to its stronger
loss absorption capacity and healthier asset quality.
BK's VR reflects its resilient asset quality and performance
through the cycle,
stable capital and funding profiles and strong risk controls and
underwriting
standards, benefiting from close integration with Intesa
Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP).
However, the VR also reflects a fairly high impaired loans ratio
and moderate
profitability.
Capitalisation is adequate across the board, in Fitch's view, as
reflected by
high Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios of 24.5% (NKBM), 22.4%
(Abanka), 18.8%
(NLB) and 17.5% (BK). Internal capital generation remains
modest, but capital
ratios are supported by loan book contraction and (at Abanka,
NKBM and NLB) by
divestments of non-core assets. Fitch estimates that BK, NLB and
NKBM have
sufficient loss absorption capacity to strengthen their loan
provisioning of
NPLs to a conservative 80% and still maintain a double-digit FCC
ratio. Abanka
could fully reserve NPLs and still maintain FCC ratios over 20%.
The gradually improving, albeit still fragile, operating
environment and
somewhat better prospects for the corporate sector should help
the three
state-owned banks to execute their restructuring plans. They are
committed to
downsizing their larges stocks of NPLs, which accounted for 41%
(NKBM), 30%
(NLB) and 14% (Abanka) of their gross loans at end-2014.
Abanka's NPL ratio is
lower because the bank transferred a higher proportion of its
NPLs to the
state-owned bad bank in October 2014.
BK's through-the-cycle resilience to asset quality and capital
pressure is the
strongest of Slovenian banks rated by Fitch. BK was one of the
few banks that
did not require extraordinary support during the sector-wide
stress in 2013. The
NPL ratio at BK was fairly high at 17% at end-2014, but the NPL
inflow in 2014
and 2013 was modest and the bank did not transfer its NPLs to
the bad bank. The
NPL specific reserve coverage ratio at BK (44%) was lower than
at the
state-owned banks (about 60%), in part due to lower exposure to
highly leveraged
sectors.
Fitch does not expect significant improvements in the banks'
profitability in
2015 and 2016. The banks' weak performance is likely to continue
to suffer from
thin margins (driven by a low interest-rate environment),
limited demand for new
credit in the sector, weak cost efficiency and high loan
impairment charges.
Robust liquidity and healthy funding structures are a rating
strength for all
four banks, as they continue to enjoy a steady inflow of
granular and cheap
retail deposits and managed to accumulate sizeable liquidity
cushions given
limited new lending opportunities. The gross loans/deposits
ratios at all four
banks at end-2014 dropped below 100% and customer deposits
represented around
80%-90% of total funding.
RATING SENSITIVITES - IDRS (OF ABANKA, NKBM, NLB), VRS OF ALL
FOUR BANKS, SENIOR
DEBT OF NLB
Abanka's, NKBM's and NLB's IDRs and NLB's senior debt are
sensitive to changes
in their VRs.
Abanka's, NKBM's and NLB's ratings could be further upgraded on
an extended
track record of problem loan recoveries in accordance with the
banks'
restructuring plans, improved performance and maintenance of
solid capital
ratios. For BK, a gradual reduction of NPLs, higher
profitability and a
supportive operating environment could also result in positive
action on its VR.
Conversely, renewed capital pressure from additional credit
losses on legacy
problem exposures or new NPL generation could result in negative
rating actions
for all four banks. The potential for downside pressure on BK's
VR is lower than
other banks in the near-term due to the bank's track record of
reasonable
through-the-cycle asset quality, performance and capitalisation.
In Fitch's view, Abanka's credit risk profile is likely to
remain largely
unaffected by the planned merger with Banka Celje (also
recapitalised and
nationalised in December 2014). This reflects the banks' broadly
similar key
credit metrics and Celje's smaller size. Abanka expects to
complete the legal
merger in 4Q15, and then the state aims to put the merged bank
up for sale.
Media reports have suggested that NKBM could be sold to a
US-based private
equity fund. If such a sale takes place, it would be unlikely to
have any
immediate impact on NKBM's ratings as, in Fitch's view, external
support from an
investment fund usually cannot be relied upon.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ABANKA's, NKBM's AND
NLB'S SUPPORT
RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The banks' SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's view that senior
creditors cannot rely
on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in
the event that
Abanka, NKBM or NLB becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the
EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) are
now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if
necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In
the EU, BRRD has
been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including
minimum loss
absorption requirements before resolution financing or
alternative financing
(eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full
application of BRRD,
including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016.
Any upgrade to the SRs and upward revision to the SRFs could be
driven by a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support the
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. The SRs
could also be
upgraded if any of the banks is acquired by a highly-rated
entity with a high
propensity to provide support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BK'S IDRS AND SUPPORT
RATING
The affirmation of BK's IDRs and Support Rating of '2' reflects
Fitch's view
that ISP (BBB+/Stable) will continue to have a strong propensity
to support its
subsidiaries in the central and eastern Europe (CEE) region,
notwithstanding its
primary focus on the Italian market. The Stable Outlook on BK's
Long-term IDR
mirrors that on the parent.
BK's Long-term IDR could be downgraded if ISP is downgraded or
if there is
evidence of a reduced commitment by the group to CEE. Neither is
expected by
Fitch.
The rating actions are as follows:
Abanka:
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'B-'
Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'b+' from 'b'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB-'
Nova Ljubljanska Banka
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'b+' from 'b'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'B+' from
'BB-', Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Banka Koper:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
