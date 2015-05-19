(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Unicredit Bank AG's (HVB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'A+' and the Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1+'. Fitch affirmed the Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. At the same time, HVB's Support Rating (SR) has been downgraded to '3' from '1', and the source of support is now its ultimate parent, UniCredit SpA (UC, BBB+/Stable), rather than the sovereign. As we no longer consider sovereign support the most likely source of support, we have revised HVB's Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A+' and withdrawn it. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. As a result, Fitch believes that extraordinary sovereign support while possible can no longer be relied upon for HVB. This means that the bank's IDRs are now driven by its standalone creditworthiness, as expressed in its VR. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. BRRD was implemented into German legislation with effect from 1 January 2015, including early adoption of the bail-in tool. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT HVB's Long- and Short-term IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect the bank's standalone credit strength, especially its solid capitalisation. The bank's profile also benefits from its well-established domestic corporate and investment banking franchise. Its strong capitalisation compensates for the intrinsic earnings volatility of these activities. HVB's strong capitalisation has a high influence on its VR. The Negative Outlook on HVB's IDR reflects Fitch's expectation that capital and funding will become more fungible within the UniCredit group as its largest entities are now subject to direct supervision by the European Central Bank under the Single Supervision Mechanism (SSM), which could result in capital currently held at HVB becoming more easily available to other UC group entities. We believe that the SSM, together with the arrival of the SRM in the eurozone, are likely to result in less restricted capital movements between legal entities over time. If and when this occurs, we expect to assign common VRs to UC and its main banking subsidiaries to reflect the then close integration between these entities. As it is likely that HVB's VR and IDR could converge with UC's current 'BBB+' IDR as indicated by HVB's Outlook, Fitch downgraded HVB's Short-terms IDR to 'F2', the lower of two possible Short-term IDRs for an 'A-' rated bank. HVB's VR also reflects the bank's implementation of much-needed initiatives to improve its efficiency, including large-scale closure of branches which should improve the profitability of its retail banking activities. The scale of branch closures is unprecedented in Germany. Growing contributions from HVB's commercial banking, which includes retail banking activities, could help to balance more volatile earnings from its corporate and investment banking segment. Fitch believes that HVB is committed to disciplined pricing of corporate loans, which partly explains its shrinking customer portfolio. Reflecting its German focus, HVB's asset quality, specifically its loan impairment charges, continue to benefit from the resilient German economy. At the same time, HVB has a high gross impaired loan ratio, including work-out loans, which it has not reduced as actively as its peers have. Fitch expects asset quality to remain stable in the coming quarters. Some risks remain, including in the bank's leveraged buyout exposure, project finance business and ship lending. Non-strategic assets are being worked out and the bank continues to reduce its exposure to these higher-risk asset classes. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT HVB's VR and IDR are primarily sensitive to increasing integration and capital and funding fungibility with the rest of the UC group, which we believe is likely under the SSM and SRM. Under Fitch's criteria, highly integrated subsidiary banks that account for a large proportion of the group's consolidated assets and contribute to the group's overall credit profile are normally assigned common VRs with their parent. Currently HVB is limiting its direct funding exposure to group entities and its funding is managed fairly independently. It is likely that Fitch will downgrade HVB's VR and IDR when the agency believes that further material cross-border transfers of capital and liquidity to the parent are becoming more likely, for example as a result of the implementation of UC's resolution plans that may require a different allocation of equity or of an increase in intragroup exposures at HVB. At the same time, if there is sufficient improvement in the credit profiles of the Italian parent and its other major subsidiaries over our one-to-two year Outlook horizon, a downgrade of HVB's VR and IDR could be avoided, as the VRs would converge at the higher level. However, this is not our base case, hence the Negative Outlook on HVB's Long-term IDR. Any negative developments in the credit profiles of UC and its other subsidiaries could result in a downgrade of HVB's VR and IDR, as a subsidiary's VR will not normally be more than three notches above the parent's IDR, and within the eurozone the appropriate difference is narrower. The VR is also negatively sensitive to a shift in the balance between HVB's investment and corporate banking activity, which is not likely in our view. RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS HVB's SR reflects our opinion that, although sovereign report is no longer reliable, there is a moderate likelihood of extraordinary support from its parent UC should this be required. This probability of support indicates a Long-term rating floor based on support of 'BB'. The SR reflects Fitch's view that UC has a strong propensity to support HVB, but its ability to provide support, in our opinion, is constrained by the likely large size of any solvency support that would be required relative to the capital available in the rest of the group given that a large proportion of UC's consolidated equity is in HVB. Our view that the parent's propensity to support is strong is primarily based on HVB's role in the UC group, where it acts as the investment banking hub and on HVB's corporate banking franchise in Europe's largest economy. The SR is sensitive to significant changes to the parent's ability to support HVB that could be indicated by a change to the parent's rating. It is also sensitive to any negative changes to Fitch's view of the parent's propensity to provide support, which we currently do not expect. We would likely withdraw HVB's SR if we decide to assign a common VR to UC and its largest subsidiaries. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of HVB's hybrid capital instruments (issued through Funding Trusts I and II) are based on the bank's VR. Under circumstances where a subsidiary's VR is higher than its parent's VR, and where Fitch believes the parent would be unlikely to take actions that materially adversely affect the VR of the subsidiary, it would be appropriate to notch the rating of the subsidiary's hybrid securities off its own VR. These instruments are rated four notches below the VR, two notches each for loss severity and for incremental non-performance risk. While Fitch acknowledges that the regulator could demand a deferral of coupon payment on these profit-linked instruments in line with the terms and conditions of the instruments, the agency does not expect such intervention in light of the bank's solid standalone financial profile. The ratings actions are as follows: UniCredit Bank AG Long-term IDR downgrade to 'A-' from 'A+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1+' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'A+'; withdrawn Support Rating downgraded to '3' from '1' Senior unsecured certificates of deposit downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1+' Senior unsecured debt issuance programme downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' Senior unsecured debt issuance programme downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1+' Senior unsecured MTN programme downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' Senior unsecured EMTN programme downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' Senior unsecured EMTN programme downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1+' Senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' Senior unsecured guaranteed notes downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' Subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB+' HVB Funding Trusts I and II hybrid notes affirmed at 'BB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69768076 113 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 203530 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria', dated 20 March 2015 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.