(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
three German
cooperative and savings banks' Support Ratings (SR) to '5' from
'1' and revised
the Support Rating Floors (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A+'. The
affected banks are
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen) (SFG), Genossenschaftliche
FinanzGruppe
(GFG) and S-Finanzgruppe Hessen Thueringen (S-Verbund HT). The
banking groups'
other ratings are unaffected by this rating action.
Fitch has also downgraded GFG's central bank, DZ BANK AG
Deutsche
Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank's (DZ BANK) SR to '5' from '1' and
revised its SRFs
to 'No Floor' from 'A+' and subsequently withdrawn them. At the
same, the agency
has affirmed and withdrawn Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen
Girozentrale's (Helaba)
SR of '1'.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our SR definition
of '5',
extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be
relied upon for
SFG, GFG and S-Verbund HT.
Before today's rating action, Fitch had taken the view that
expected sovereign
support for GFG in case of need would have been channelled
through its central
institution, DZ Bank, whose SR and SRF were the same as those of
GFG. Now that
Fitch considers sovereign support can no longer be relied upon
by the group, it
is no longer meaningful to Fitch's coverage to maintain DZ
Bank's SR and SRF. DZ
Bank's IDRs and those of other banks in GFG are based on the
mutual support
mechanism within the group.
Helaba's SR, which was driven by Fitch's view of a very strong
likelihood of
institutional support from its joint owners, the federal states
of Hessen and
Thueringen and the regional savings banks, has also been
withdrawn because Fitch
no longer considers it meaningful to its coverage. Helaba's IDRs
are now based
solely on the mutual support mechanism of S-Verbund HT,
following Fitch's view
of a slightly reduced (but still strong) ability of federal
states, in this
particular case the states of Hesse and Thuringia, to extend
support to their
Landesbanks, (here Helaba), given potential obstacles implied by
the EU's Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that SFG,
GFG and S-Verbund HT become non-viable. In Fitch's view, the
BRRD and the Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks are now
sufficiently progressed to
provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to
require senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of a bank
receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective
in member states
since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption
requirements before
resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government
stabilisation
funds) can be used. The bail-in tool was early adopted in
Germany, from 1
January 2015.
S-Verbund HT could benefit from institutional support from SFG
in cooperation
with Helaba's state owners Hesse and Thuringia. However,
S-Verbund HT's rating
is based on its financial strength and is closely aligned with
that of the SFG
due to the inclusion of the savings banks in S-Verbund HT within
the nationwide
savings bank mutual support grouping, SFG. Combined with Fitch's
view that
Helaba is one of the strongest Landesbanken, the overlap of the
savings banks in
S-Verbund HT with SFG makes it unclear under what circumstances
would
institutional support for SFG become necessary. Therefore, while
possible,
institutional support beyond the mutual support mechanism cannot
be relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade to the SR and an upward revision to SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
SFG
Long-term IDR unaffected at 'A+'/Stable
Short-term IDR unaffected at 'F1+'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'a+'
Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'A+'
S-Verbund HT
Long-term IDR unaffected at 'A+'/Stable
Short-term IDR unaffected at 'F1+'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'a+'
Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'A+'
Helaba
Long-term IDR unaffected at 'A+'/Stable
Short-term IDR unaffected at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1' and withdrawn
GFG
Long-term IDR unaffected at 'AA-'/Stable
Short-term IDR unaffected at 'F1+'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'aa-'
Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'A+'
DZ Bank
Long-term IDR unaffected at 'AA-'/Stable
Short-term IDR unaffected at 'F1+'
Support Rating downgraded to '5' and withdrawn
Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'A+' and
withdrawn
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria', dated 20
March 2015 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
