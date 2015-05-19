(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded three German cooperative and savings banks' Support Ratings (SR) to '5' from '1' and revised the Support Rating Floors (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A+'. The affected banks are Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen) (SFG), Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe (GFG) and S-Finanzgruppe Hessen Thueringen (S-Verbund HT). The banking groups' other ratings are unaffected by this rating action. Fitch has also downgraded GFG's central bank, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank's (DZ BANK) SR to '5' from '1' and revised its SRFs to 'No Floor' from 'A+' and subsequently withdrawn them. At the same, the agency has affirmed and withdrawn Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's (Helaba) SR of '1'. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our SR definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be relied upon for SFG, GFG and S-Verbund HT. Before today's rating action, Fitch had taken the view that expected sovereign support for GFG in case of need would have been channelled through its central institution, DZ Bank, whose SR and SRF were the same as those of GFG. Now that Fitch considers sovereign support can no longer be relied upon by the group, it is no longer meaningful to Fitch's coverage to maintain DZ Bank's SR and SRF. DZ Bank's IDRs and those of other banks in GFG are based on the mutual support mechanism within the group. Helaba's SR, which was driven by Fitch's view of a very strong likelihood of institutional support from its joint owners, the federal states of Hessen and Thueringen and the regional savings banks, has also been withdrawn because Fitch no longer considers it meaningful to its coverage. Helaba's IDRs are now based solely on the mutual support mechanism of S-Verbund HT, following Fitch's view of a slightly reduced (but still strong) ability of federal states, in this particular case the states of Hesse and Thuringia, to extend support to their Landesbanks, (here Helaba), given potential obstacles implied by the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that SFG, GFG and S-Verbund HT become non-viable. In Fitch's view, the BRRD and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. The bail-in tool was early adopted in Germany, from 1 January 2015. S-Verbund HT could benefit from institutional support from SFG in cooperation with Helaba's state owners Hesse and Thuringia. However, S-Verbund HT's rating is based on its financial strength and is closely aligned with that of the SFG due to the inclusion of the savings banks in S-Verbund HT within the nationwide savings bank mutual support grouping, SFG. Combined with Fitch's view that Helaba is one of the strongest Landesbanken, the overlap of the savings banks in S-Verbund HT with SFG makes it unclear under what circumstances would institutional support for SFG become necessary. Therefore, while possible, institutional support beyond the mutual support mechanism cannot be relied upon. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade to the SR and an upward revision to SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. The rating actions are as follows: SFG Long-term IDR unaffected at 'A+'/Stable Short-term IDR unaffected at 'F1+' Viability Rating unaffected at 'a+' Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'A+' S-Verbund HT Long-term IDR unaffected at 'A+'/Stable Short-term IDR unaffected at 'F1+' Viability Rating unaffected at 'a+' Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'A+' Helaba Long-term IDR unaffected at 'A+'/Stable Short-term IDR unaffected at 'F1+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' and withdrawn GFG Long-term IDR unaffected at 'AA-'/Stable Short-term IDR unaffected at 'F1+' Viability Rating unaffected at 'aa-' Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'A+' DZ Bank Long-term IDR unaffected at 'AA-'/Stable Short-term IDR unaffected at 'F1+' Support Rating downgraded to '5' and withdrawn Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'A+' and withdrawn Contact: Primary Analysts Christian Kuendig (DZ Bank, GFG, SFG) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Roger Schneider (S-Verbund HT) Director +49 69 768076 242 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analysts Michael Dawson-Kropf (DZ Bank, GFG, SFG, S-Verbund HT) Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 203530 1012 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria', dated 20 March 2015 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.