JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
South
Africa-based Liberty Group Limited's (LGL) National Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'AA(zaf)' and its National Long-term rating at
'AA-(zaf)'. The
Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed LGL's subordinated
debt issue
ratings at 'A+(zaf)'.
As the main life insurance entity of the Liberty Holdings
Limited (Liberty),
LGL's ratings are based on a combined group assessment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LGL's ratings are supported by its sound capital position, a
well-established
franchise and its solid operating performance. In addition,
Fitch considers
LGL's strong and diversified distribution capability and its
successful
bancassurance joint venture with the Standard Bank group as key
positive rating
factors. These key rating strengths are offset by the group's
earnings exposure
to equity markets, which is in line with peers.
Fitch considers capital adequacy as strong, both for LGL as an
entity and for
the Liberty group as a whole. At end-2014, LGL and Liberty had
regulatory
capital adequacy requirement (CAR) ratios of 3.07x (end-2013:
2.56x) and 3.26x
(end-2013: 2.87x), respectively.
The implementation of the Solvency Assessment and Management
(SAM) regime in
2016 is likely to result in an increase in the absolute value of
both available
capital resources and solvency capital requirements for Liberty,
as for most
insurers. As a result, Liberty will likely see a lower solvency
capital
requirement ratio in 2016 compared to the CAR ratio at end-2015.
The agency
considers Liberty's operational preparations to be on track for
the SAM
deadline.
The group's headline earnings declined 3% in 2014 (ZAR3,968m,
2013: ZAR 4,076m).
Strong operating earnings growth of 18% in 2014 was offset by a
decrease in net
returns earned on the shareholder investment portfolio (SIP) of
26%. This is
largely due to the base effect of strong SIP returns in 2013,
mainly driven by
equity market performance.
Fitch believes that Liberty's market position is strong, but
less diversified
than its immediate peers. Liberty's core market is the
mid-affluent segment,
which broadly represents clients earning more than ZAR20,000 per
month. This
market was resilient to difficult market conditions in 2014, and
is more
defensive in nature than the entry-level/emerging consumer
segment.
Liberty's recurring life insurance premium growth in 2014 (6.7%)
has lagged
single premium growth (26.5%). Fitch believes that this is part
of a wider
retail industry cycle that favours single premium savings
products over
recurring premium products. Long-term insurance net customer
cash flows improved
56% to ZAR9,9bn, supported by a strong improvement in single
premium corporate
business. Retail cash flow growth was broadly stable at -3%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
strong performance
in operating profitability or overall market share relative to
peers, provided
that Liberty at least maintains moderate growth in headline
earnings and strong
capitalisation.
A sustained weak operating performance or a significant
reduction in the group's
capitalisation could lead to a downgrade.
