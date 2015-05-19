(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support
Rating (SR)
definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible
can no longer
be relied upon for Millennium bcp, Banco BPI, Montepio and
Banif. We have,
therefore, downgraded their SRs to '5' from '3' and revised
their Support Rating
Floors (SRFs) to 'No Floor'.
As a result of the revision to the SRFs, these banks' Long-term
IDRs are now
driven by their standalone creditworthiness, as expressed in
their respective
Viability Ratings (VRs). The VRs have been affirmed today. Fitch
has downgraded
the banks' senior debt issues in line with their Long-term IDRs
and the agency
has assigned Recovery Ratings to Montepio's senior unsecured and
subordinated
debt issues and to Banif's subordinated debt and preference
shares.
The rating actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review
of the
Portuguese banking groups rated by Fitch. The system continues
its path towards
stabilisation, particularly for asset quality indicators, and is
gradually
returning to profitability, supported by improved macro-economic
trends. Fitch
expects GDP growth of 1.5% in 2015 and a steady decline in
unemployment to
13.8%. While Fitch expects problematic assets to peak in 2015,
meaningful
improvements will take time to materialise as the stock of
problematic assets is
large. We expect banks' profitability to be supported by lower
funding costs,
particularly for deposits, a reduction of domestic overheads,
income from
international operations and declining impairment needs.
However, profitability will remain subdued due to low interest
rates, asset
de-risking and declining loan spreads. The bank system has a
contingent risk
related to the sale of Novo Banco, given that it would need to
make up any
potential losses stemming from the process. Fitch assumes that
in the event of
large losses, these would be deferred over several years, but
there is still
uncertainty over the mechanism that would be deployed for
absorbing such losses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Millennium bcp's ratings reflect the bank's weak asset quality
indicators, which
undermine profitability and internal capital generation
capacity. The group's
credit at risk ratio remained fairly stable in 2014 and 1Q15;
however, its
coverage was below peers' at about 51% and the group had a
higher exposure to
foreclosed assets and recovery/corporate restructuring funds.
Fitch estimates
net problematic assets would represent above 100% of 1Q15
capital, taking into
account its proposed subordinated exchange offer. Its ratings
also consider the
bank's sound domestic franchise as well as an improved core
profitability,
funding and liquidity profile.
Banco BPI's ratings reflect weak domestic earnings. In 1Q15 it
just broke even
in Portugal, due to lower business volumes, interest rates and
spreads, which
were partially offset by lower funding costs following the
repayment of state
cocos in 2014 and re-pricing of deposits. They also take into
account its
stronger asset quality indicators and funding and liquidity
profiles than peers
and reasonable capitalisation, after the repayment of EUR920m
cocos in 2014.
Montepio's ratings reflect the bank's fragile and volatile
profitability and a
deteriorated capital position. Fitch believes the profitability
of Montepio's
core banking business remains weak and highly vulnerable to
non-recurring costs
as evidenced by the bank's large net losses posted in 2014. The
bank's senior
debt ratings are in line with its IDR, supported by a Recovery
Rating of 'RR4',
reflecting Fitch's assumptions that recoveries in the event of
default, which
may result in the liquidation of the bank, would be average.
Its earnings generation capacity suffers from only modest
non-interest income
generation and a loan book with a high proportion of low-margin
residential
mortgages in a low interest rate environment. This and higher
actuarial
deviations weakened the bank's CET1 ratio to 8.6% at end-1Q15,
from 10.8% at
end-1Q14. The ratings also take into account initial signs of
improving asset
quality and increased coverage.
Banif's ratings reflect the bank's weak capital position,
pre-impairment
operating profitability and asset quality. Its capital ratios
declined to 8.4%
at end-2014 from 10.9% at end-2013, owing to reported losses and
negative
actuarial deviations. Capital will be supported by agreed asset
sales in 2015,
having an estimated positive impact of about 1pp. Nevertheless,
it will continue
to be highly exposed to unreserved problematic assets.
Banif's asset quality compares unfavourably with peers, with its
credit at
risk/loans ratio at 24% at end-2014, influenced by loan
de-leveraging. The
ratings also consider considerable execution challenges in
implementing an
ambitious strategic plan, which is still pending final approval
from the
European Commission.
The Stable Outlook on Millennium bcp, Montepio and Banif
reflects the
stabilisation of their risk profiles, particularly asset quality
indicators and
the ratio of net problematic assets-to- capital, which have
started to show some
improvements. For Montepio, the Stable Outlook also considers
Fitch's assumption
of the successful completion of the EUR200m issue of non-voting
participation
units by end-2015. Banif's Outlook also takes into account the
execution of the
sale of Banco Mais in the short-term.
The RWP on Banco BPI's Long-term IDR reflects rating upside
potential in case
the offer results in CaixaBank taking control of Banco BPI, and
hence a likely
increase in institutional support by CaixaBank for BPI. Fitch
would view the
removal of the voting cap, currently set at 20%, as a key
milestone for the
success of the acquisition. The voting on the removal of the cap
at Banco BPI's
shareholders meeting has been postponed to 17 June.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Millennium bcp's, Montepio's and Banif's IDRs and senior debt
ratings are
sensitive to a change in their VRs. Upward rating potential
would arise from a
sustained reduction in problem assets while preserving capital
as well as
enhancing core profitability. A continued improvement of the
operating
environment should support business volumes, benefit asset
quality and a
reduction in impairment charges. This would ultimately benefit
profitability and
internal capital generation. Downward rating pressure would
primarily come from
a further deterioration in asset quality and sustained losses.
Montepio's ratings are also sensitive to a failure to complete
the EUR200m issue
of non-voting participation units. The rating on its senior debt
issuance is
also sensitive to developments in encumbered asset levels,
collateral
constraints and/or Fitch's assumptions of recovery prospects,
which may be
affected by depositor preference following the implementation of
BRRD.
Banif's ratings are sensitive to the approval of the
restructuring plan and
deviations from this plan may lead to a revision of its ratings.
Downward rating
pressure would arise from signs of an inability by management to
successfully
turn around the bank and, ultimately, needing additional
extraordinary support.
Upward rating potential in the near term is limited in view of
the high
execution risks of the strategic plan.
Fitch expects to resolve Banco BPI's RWP as the transaction
unfolds. Under a
successful tender offer scenario, Fitch expects to incorporate
potential
institutional support from CaixaBank into Banco BPI's ratings.
The extent of the
support will depend on CaixaBank's ability, as reflected by its
Long-term IDR,
and propensity to support its subsidiary.
The agency anticipates that Banco BPI's ratings could be notched
down up to two
levels from CaixaBank's ratings. Fitch expects to withdraw Banco
BPI's SRF if
CaixaBank ends up controlling Banco BPI, as institutional
support would become
the more likely source of external support for the bank. Fitch
does not assign
SRFs to banks whose IDRs are driven by institutional support.
Upward rating potential on Banco BPI's VR would primarily arise
from enhanced
profitability in its domestic operations.
The banks' ratings are also sensitive to the conclusion of the
sale process of
NovoBanco and potential related costs and capital impact, if
any.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF of Millennium bcp, Banco BPI, Montepio and Banif
reflect Fitch's
view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary
support from the sovereign in the event that any of these banks
becomes
non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's BRRD and the SRM are now
sufficiently
progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is
likely to require
senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead
of or ahead of a
bank receiving sovereign support.
In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1
January 2015,
including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used. Portugal
transposed BRRD into the national regulatory framework on 26
March 2015,
including the bail-in tool.
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF of these
banks would be
contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to
support its
banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's
view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Millennium
bcp, Banco BPI,
Montepio and Banif are all notched down from their respective
VRs in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and
relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
Their ratings are
primarily sensitive to changes in their VRs.
Banco BPI's subordinated debt and preference shares remain on
RWP, reflecting a
potential upgrade if parent support is provided to neutralise
non-performance
risk of these instruments, preventing them from hitting
loss-absorption
features. Under these circumstances, Fitch would notch these
securities down
from the subsidiary's IDR, rather than the VR.
Montepio's subordinated debt and Banif's subordinated debt and
preference shares
have been assigned a Recovery Rating. The rating is 'RR5' for
subordinated debt,
reflecting below- average expected recoveries in case of default
and 'RR6' for
preference shares, reflecting poor recovery prospects. Recovery
Ratings are
sensitive to valuation and availability of unencumbered assets
and the amount of
and breakdown between unsecured and secured liabilities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARIES AND
AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of Banco Portugues de Investimento (BPI) are
equalised with those of
its 100% parent, Banco BPI. Under Portugal's corporate law,
Banco BPI is liable
for the obligations of its wholly owned subsidiaries.
The equalisation is driven by BPI's integration within its
parent bank and the
benefits derived from parent support. Fitch does not assign VR
to the
institution as the agency does not view it as an independent
entity. The ratings
of BPI are sensitive to rating actions on Banco BPI's IDRs.
Bank Millennium, 50.1% owned by Millennium bcp, is a retail bank
operating in
Poland and is fully consolidated into the group's accounts.
Fitch views Bank
Millennium as a strategically important subsidiary to its
parent. This is
notwithstanding the sale of a minority 15.4% stake in Bank
Millennium in March
2015. Fitch believes that the transaction does not point to any
weakening in
Millennium bcp's strategic view of Bank Millennium as the parent
retains control
over the subsidiary and has reaffirmed its long-term commitment
to it and the
Polish market.
Bank Millennium's SR has been downgraded to '4' from '3' and its
SRF revised to
'No Floor'. The latter has been withdrawn, which reflects a
change in the source
of support to institutional from sovereign. Bank Millennium's SR
is driven by
potential support from Millennium bcp and is sensitive to the
parent's ability
(BB-/Stable) and/or willingness to support the subsidiary. The
parent's ability
to support also takes into account the subsidiary's relative
size.
Another potential divestment of Bank Millennium's shares by
Millennium bcp would
not necessarily mean reduced control and lower probability of
support of Bank
Millennium, as long as the parent retains a controlling stake in
the bank and
the remaining shareholding is widely spread.
The rating actions are as follows:
Millennium bcp:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating downgraded to 'BB-' from
'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'B+'
Preference shares affirmed at 'B-'
Bank Millennium:
Long-term IDR: unaffected at 'BBB-', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: unaffected at 'B'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: downgraded to '4' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB'; withdrawn
Banco BPI:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Rating Watch
revised to Positive
from Evolving
Short-term IDR: B maintained on RWP
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'; Rating Watch revised
to Positive
from Evolving
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Rating
Watch revised to
Positive from Evolving
Commercial paper programme: 'B'; maintained on RWP
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: 'BB-'; maintained on RWP
Preference shares: 'B'; maintained on RWP
BPI:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Rating Watch
revised to Positive
from Evolving
Short-term IDR: 'B' maintained on RWP
Support Rating: '3' maintained on RWP
Montepio:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating downgraded to 'B+' from
'BB'; 'RR4'
assigned
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'B'; 'RR5' assigned
Banif:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'CCC'; 'RR5' assigned
Preference shares affirmed at 'C'; 'RR6' assigned
