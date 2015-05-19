(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded 11
Spanish banks' Support
Ratings (SRs) to '5' and revised lower their Support Rating
Floors to 'No
Floor'. The affected banks are Banco Santander, S.A.
(Santander), Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA), CaixaBank, S.A., Unicaja Banco,
S.A.,
Kutxabank, S.A., Ibercaja Banco, S.A., Abanca Corporacion
Bancaria, S.A
(Abanca), Banco Cooperativo Espanol S.A. (Cooperativo), Caja
Laboral Popular
Cooperativa de Credito (Laboral Kutxa), Caja Rural de Navarra,
Sociedad
Cooperativa de Credito (CRN) and Caja Rural del Sur, Sociedad
Cooperativa de
Credito (CRS).
These banks' other ratings are unaffected by this rating action.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our SR definition
of '5',
extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be
relied upon for
Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, Unicaja Banco, Kutxabank, Ibercaja
Banco, Abanca,
Cooperativo, Laboral Kutxa, CRN and CRS.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors of any
of the 11 banks
listed above can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary
support from the
sovereign in the event that they become non-viable.
In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently
progressed to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member
states since 1
January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements
before resolution
financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation
funds) can be
used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is
required from 1
January 2016. The Spanish law for the restructuring and
resolution of banks was
enacted in 2012. Fitch expects BRRD to be transposed into
national legislation
in the next few months, with full application from January 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
Santander
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB'
BBVA
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB'
CaixaBank, S.A
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB'
Unicaja Banco, S.A.
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+'
Kutxabank, S.A.
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+'
Ibercaja Banco, S.A.
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+'
Abanca
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+'
Cooperativo
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+'
Laboral Kutxa
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB'
CRN
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB'
CRS
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB'
