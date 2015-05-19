(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded 11 Spanish banks' Support Ratings (SRs) to '5' and revised lower their Support Rating Floors to 'No Floor'. The affected banks are Banco Santander, S.A. (Santander), Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA), CaixaBank, S.A., Unicaja Banco, S.A., Kutxabank, S.A., Ibercaja Banco, S.A., Abanca Corporacion Bancaria, S.A (Abanca), Banco Cooperativo Espanol S.A. (Cooperativo), Caja Laboral Popular Cooperativa de Credito (Laboral Kutxa), Caja Rural de Navarra, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (CRN) and Caja Rural del Sur, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (CRS). These banks' other ratings are unaffected by this rating action. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our SR definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be relied upon for Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, Unicaja Banco, Kutxabank, Ibercaja Banco, Abanca, Cooperativo, Laboral Kutxa, CRN and CRS. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors of any of the 11 banks listed above can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that they become non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016. The Spanish law for the restructuring and resolution of banks was enacted in 2012. Fitch expects BRRD to be transposed into national legislation in the next few months, with full application from January 2016. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. The rating actions are as follows: Santander Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '2' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB' BBVA Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '2' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB' CaixaBank, S.A Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '2' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BBB' Unicaja Banco, S.A. Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+' Kutxabank, S.A. Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'BB+' Ibercaja Banco, S.A. 