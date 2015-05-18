(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
long-term foreign
currency rating of 'BBB+(exp)' to Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.'s
(IUH) upcoming
USD senior unsecured fixed-rate notes.
The notes will be issued by IUH's Grand Cayman branch, for an
amount to be
determined at the issuance. The principal will mature in three
years in May 2018
and interest payments will be made semi-annually. The settlement
amount paid to
the investors will be denominated in USD. The notes will carry a
fixed interest
rate to be set at time of issuance and are part of a USD100
billion global
medium-term note program. The notes rank equal with other
senior unsecured and
unsubordinated debt. The final rating is contingent upon the
receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
The expected rating assigned to IUH's new issuance corresponds
to the bank's
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and ranks equal with other senior
unsecured and
unsubordinated debt. IUH has a long-term foreign currency IDR of
'BBB+' with a
Negative Outlook. The Rating Outlook was recently revised to
Negative from
Positive, mirroring the Outlook on the sovereign rating.
Fitch continues to believe that IUH's credit profile meets the
criteria to be
rated above the sovereign rating, given its diverse and stable
funding, strong
profitability in Brazil and compared to other banks around the
world, diverse
business mix, strong and well-matched funding, good asset
quality trends backed
by strong loan loss reserves, and sufficient capital. In
addition, Fitch
recognizes IUH's solid franchise, efficient management and
strategy and
conservative risk appetite along economic cycles.
The net proceeds of the senior notes will be used for general
corporate
purposes.
Controlled by the Egydio de Souza Aranha and Moreira Salles
families, IUH is the
largest private financial conglomerate in Brazil and Latin
America and its main
subsidiary is one of Brazil's leading retail banks.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Robert Stoll
Director
+1-212-908-9155
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Ribas
Director +55-11-4504-2213
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 10, 2015.
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (20 March 2015),
--'Macro-Prudential Risk Monitor' (3 March 2015).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Macro-Prudential Risk Monitor - February
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
