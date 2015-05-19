(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Wells Fargo
Bank N.A.'s
(WFBNA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), senior debt, and
Long-Term
deposit ratings to 'AA/AA/AA+', respectively. The Outlook for
the Long-Term IDR
is Stable. Fitch has also downgraded the support ratings of
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC) and WFBNA in line with our view of sovereign
support. Viability,
subordinated debt, and preferred ratings are unaffected in
today's rating
action. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The upgrade of certain ratings for WFC's operating subsidiaries,
including Wells
Fargo Bank N.A. and Wells Fargo Bank Northwest, NA, reflects the
expected
implementation of total loss absorbing capital (TLAC)
requirements for U.S.
Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) and the presence of
a substantial
debt buffer in the holding company.
Fitch also believes that, in line with the Support Rating (SR)
of '5',
extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be
relied upon for
WFC or certain subsidiaries. Fitch has, therefore, downgraded
the SRs to '5'
from '1' and revised the Support Rating Floors (SRFs) to 'No
Floor' from 'A'.
WFC's IDRs and senior debt ratings did not benefit from support
because its VR
is above the SRF. Fitch has maintained institutional support
ratings for core
WFC subsidiaries.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, as the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for U.S., Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks. At the same time, Fitch has taken into account
progress with
the U.S. single point of entry (SPE) resolution regime and TLAC
implementation
for U.S. G-SIBs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and Senior Debt:
The VRs remain equalized between WFC and its material operating
subsidiaries.
The common VR of WFC and its operating companies reflects the
correlated
performance, or failure rate between the WFC and these
subsidiaries. Fitch takes
a group view on the credit profile from a failure perspective,
while the IDR
reflects each entity's non-performance (default) risk on senior
debt. Fitch
believes that the likelihood of failure is roughly equivalent,
while the default
risk given at the operating company would be lower given TLAC.
All U.S. bank
subsidiaries carry a common VR, regardless of size, as U.S.
banks are
cross-guaranteed under the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and
Enforcement Act (FIRREA).
The Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating entities are
one notch above
WFC's to reflect Fitch's belief that the U.S. SPE resolution
regime, the likely
implementation of TLAC requirements for U.S. G-SIBs, and the
presence of
substantial holding company debt reduces the default risk of
domestic operating
subsidiaries' senior liabilities relative to holding company
senior debt. In our
view these buffers would provide substantial protection to
senior unsecured
obligations in the domestic operating entities in the event of
group resolution,
as they could be used to absorb losses and recapitalize
operating companies.
Therefore, substantial holding company debt reduces the
likelihood of default on
operating company senior obligations. As at end-2014, WFC had
hybrid and senior
debt as a percent of risk-weighted assets of approximately 8%,
enough to meet
the Pillar 1 capital requirement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -IDRs and Senior Debt:
IDRs and senior debt are now sensitive to any changes in the VR.
In the event
that WFC does not maintain sufficient holding company debt,
Wells Fargo Bank
N.A. and other key operating subsidiaries' IDRs, senior debt and
deposit ratings
could be negatively impacted.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that WFC
becomes non-viable. Also, implementation of the Dodd Frank
Orderly Liquidation
Authority legislation is now sufficiently progressed to provide
a framework for
resolving banks that are likely to require holding company
senior creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of
the company
receiving sovereign support.
Any upward revision to the SR and SRF would be contingent on a
positive change
in the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not
impossible, Fitch
believes this is highly unlikely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEPOSIT RATINGS
The upgrade of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Wells Fargo Bank
Northwest, NA, and
Wachovia Bank, N.A.'s deposit ratings is based on the upgrade of
their IDRs.
Deposit ratings are one notch higher than senior debt reflecting
the deposits'
superior recovery prospects in case of default given depositor
preference in the
U.S.
WFC's international subsidiary, Wells Fargo Bank International's
deposit ratings
are at the same level as senior debt ratings because their
preferential status
is less clear and disclosure concerning dually payable deposits
makes it
difficult to determine if they are eligible for U.S. depositor
preference.
SUBSIDIARY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Wells Fargo Canada Corp., Wells Fargo Bank International, and
Wells Fargo
Securities International Limited are wholly owned subsidiaries
of WFC or Wells
Fargo Bank, N.A. Their IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with
WFC reflecting
Fitch's view that these entities are core and integral to WFC's
business
strategy and operations. Their IDRs and ratings would be
sensitive to the same
factors that might drive a change in WFC's IDR.
Fitch has revised the Rating Outlook for Wells Fargo Securities
International
Limited to Positive. Wells Fargo Bank International does not
have a Long-Term
IDR assigned, and as such its Outlook cannot be assigned a
Positive Outlook.
The revision of Wells Fargo Securities International Limited's
Outlook is in
light of the internal pre-positioning required under the
Financial Stability
Board's (FSB) TLAC proposal. The Positive Outlook reflects the
agency's belief
that the internal TLAC of material international operating
companies will likely
be large enough to meet Pillar 1 capital requirements and will
then be
sufficient to recapitalize them. A one-notch upgrade is likely
once Fitch has
sufficient clarity on additional disclosure on the
pre-positioning of internal
TLAC and its sufficiency in size to cover a default of senior
operating company
liabilities. Sufficient clarity may, however, take longer to
come through than
the typical Outlook horizon of one to two years.
Domestic subsidiaries and international subsidiaries that have
not been upgraded
or assigned a Positive Outlook are, in Fitch's opinion,
international
subsidiaries that would not benefit from internal TLAC. This
includes Wells
Fargo Canada Corp.
Fitch is withdrawing the rating for Wachovia Capital Finance
Corporation
(Canada) as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant
to the agency's
coverage because the entity is no longer issuing debt.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
--Long-Term IDR to 'AA' from 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term deposits to 'AA+' from 'AA';
--Market-linked securities to 'AA+(emr)' from 'AA(emr)';
--Senior debt to 'AA' from 'AA-'.
Wells Fargo Bank Northwest, NA
--Long-Term IDR to 'AA' from 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term deposits to AA+' from 'AA';
--Senior debt to 'AA' from 'AA-.
Wachovia Bank, N.A.
--Long-Term deposits to 'AA+' from 'AA';
--Senior debt to 'AA' from 'AA-'.
SouthTrust Bank
--Senior debt to 'AA' from 'AA-'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Wells Fargo Bank International
--Support at '1'.
Wells Fargo Securities International Limited
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook to Positive from Stable.
Fitch has withdrawn the following rating:
Wachovia Capital Finance Corporation (Canada)
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
Wells Fargo & Co.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
Wells Fargo Bank Northwest, NA
--Support to '5' from '1'.
Fitch has revised the following ratings:
Wells Fargo & Co.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
Wells Fargo Bank Northwest, NA
--Support floor to 'NF' from 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Norma Cenizo, Buenos Aires,
Tel: +54 11 5235
8105, Email: norma.cenizo@fitchratings.com; Pola Chiang, Taipei,
Tel: +886 2
8175 7617, Email: pola.chiang@fitchratings.com; Thamar
D'Santiago, Caracas, Tel:
+58 212 286 3356, Email: thamar.desantiago@fitchratings.com;
Isabel Diaz,
Santiago, Tel: +56 2 499 3300, Email:
isabel.diaz@fitchratings.com; Peter
Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212)
908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (March 20, 2015).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.