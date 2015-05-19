(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG's (PBB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings to 'BBB' from 'A-' and placed them on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The ratings have been subsequently withdrawn as Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of PBB for commercial reasons. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT The downgrade reflects the implementation of BRRD in Germany on 1 January 2015, which increases bail-in risk for PBB's senior creditors, although we consider that this risk remains low as long as PBB remains indirectly state-owned. PBB's IDRs and other support-driven ratings reflect Fitch's opinion that there is a high probability of support from Germany (AAA/Stable) if required. This takes into account Germany's high financial flexibility, PBB's indirect 100% ownership and its status as large German Pfandbrief issuer. Therefore, we believe the state will act pre-emptively to the extent of maintaining PBB's capitalisation above minimum requirements. The RWN on PBB's IDRs and other support-driven ratings reflects the increased probability of orderly reprivatisation in 2015. A successful reprivatisation would be commensurate with a Long-term IDR driven either by PBB's VR (if the buyer is a financial buyer) or by institutional support (strategic buyer rated higher than PBB's VR). If, however, the reprivatisation is aborted, which we view a likely scenario, we expect PBB to be orderly wound down by SoFFin. This would be commensurate with a Long-term IDR in the 'BBB' range, similar to other state-owned wind-down banks. The downgrade of the Short-term IDR by one notch to 'F2' (the higher of two possible levels for a Long-term IDR of 'BBB') reflects the bank's fairly well-matched asset-liability maturity structure. In addition, we view the government's incentive for a bail-in of PBB's senior unsecured creditors - especially in case of a short-term funding gap - as very low due to a small amount of outstanding unsecured debt that is not protected by Germany's voluntary deposit protection scheme. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR PBB's stand-alone profile does not yet fulfil all the main characteristics that we generally expect from specialised CRE banks to qualify for an investment-grade VR, especially robust recurring internal capital generation and a crisis-resilient, standalone funding franchise. PBB's VR reflects the bank's gradually improving performance and capitalisation but is constrained by its low profitability and Fitch's view of its earnings prospects. The VR takes into account the bank's track record of solid and stable asset quality, driven by conservative underwriting standards and a focus on a fairly resilient CRE market. At the same time, its asset quality still strongly benefits from the transfer of non-performing and legacy assets to FMS WM in 2010 and from unusually benign market conditions in Germany. The VR also reflects improving but still high concentration risk in its large public-sector portfolios. Solid asset quality has been essential to maintaining adequate risk-weighted capitalisation, as PBB's cash coverage of impaired loans is now significantly lower than its peers'. However, this is compensated by robust collateral in solid CRE markets, a high portion of loans in restructuring and a fairly low non-performing loans/total loans ratio. Leverage has also consistently improved, helped by shrinking legacy assets but remains high and could somewhat constrain management's growth plans. The VR also reflects Fitch's expectation that operating performance will continue to improve, but that margin pressure is likely to remain high and internal capital generation modest due to strong competition in German CRE lending and a high share of the low-margin public-sector business. A normalisation of loan impairment charges (LICs) from their currently low levels will add pressure to profitability. While the run-off of legacy assets will provide substantial relief, Fitch continues to take a negative view of PBB's intention to maintain significant public investment finance as part of its strategic activities. These assets' low margins structurally dilute the bank's overall modest return on assets and tie up significant regulatory capital. PBB has also substantially consolidated its funding profile. We expect funding costs to remain low in the short term, driven by benign market conditions and by PBB's ultimate state ownership. However, PBB's unusually large size as an independent monoline wholesale lender will make it significantly more reliant than its peers on large, confidence-sensitive issuance in the public market, despite its fairly well-matched asset-liability maturity profile. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED AND HYBRID SECURITIES PBB's lower Tier 2 subordinated notes are notched down from the bank's VR once to reflect their higher loss severity relative to senior unsecured debt. The affirmation at 'C' of the EUR350m legacy hybrid Tier 1 securities issued through Hypo Real Estate International Trust I reflects the low likelihood and uncertain timing of these securities being serviced again. The EC's agreement to HRE group's 2008 bailout by the German government forbids voluntary profit-driven distribution on capital instruments (excluding SoFFin-related ones) prior to re-privatisation. The rating actions are as follows: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-', placed on RWN and withdrawn Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1', placed on RWN and withdrawn Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+' and withdrawn Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1', placed on RWN and withdrawn Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB' from 'A-', placed on RWN and withdrawn Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1', placed on RWN and withdrawn Debt issuance programme: downgraded to 'BBB'/'F2' from 'A-'/'F1', placed on RWN and withdrawn Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-', placed on RWN and withdrawn Short-term debt: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1', placed on RWN and withdrawn Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB' and withdrawn Hypo Real Estate International Trust I (XS0303478118) Tier 1 securities: affirmed at 'C' and withdrawn 