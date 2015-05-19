(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Deutsche
Pfandbriefbank AG's (PBB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and senior debt
ratings to 'BBB' from 'A-' and placed them on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). The
ratings have been subsequently withdrawn as Fitch has chosen to
withdraw the
ratings of PBB for commercial reasons.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the
Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a
framework for
resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors
participating in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AND SENIOR DEBT
The downgrade reflects the implementation of BRRD in Germany on
1 January 2015,
which increases bail-in risk for PBB's senior creditors,
although we consider
that this risk remains low as long as PBB remains indirectly
state-owned.
PBB's IDRs and other support-driven ratings reflect Fitch's
opinion that there
is a high probability of support from Germany (AAA/Stable) if
required. This
takes into account Germany's high financial flexibility, PBB's
indirect 100%
ownership and its status as large German Pfandbrief issuer.
Therefore, we
believe the state will act pre-emptively to the extent of
maintaining PBB's
capitalisation above minimum requirements.
The RWN on PBB's IDRs and other support-driven ratings reflects
the increased
probability of orderly reprivatisation in 2015. A successful
reprivatisation
would be commensurate with a Long-term IDR driven either by
PBB's VR (if the
buyer is a financial buyer) or by institutional support
(strategic buyer rated
higher than PBB's VR).
If, however, the reprivatisation is aborted, which we view a
likely scenario, we
expect PBB to be orderly wound down by SoFFin. This would be
commensurate with a
Long-term IDR in the 'BBB' range, similar to other state-owned
wind-down banks.
The downgrade of the Short-term IDR by one notch to 'F2' (the
higher of two
possible levels for a Long-term IDR of 'BBB') reflects the
bank's fairly
well-matched asset-liability maturity structure. In addition, we
view the
government's incentive for a bail-in of PBB's senior unsecured
creditors -
especially in case of a short-term funding gap - as very low due
to a small
amount of outstanding unsecured debt that is not protected by
Germany's
voluntary deposit protection scheme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
PBB's stand-alone profile does not yet fulfil all the main
characteristics that
we generally expect from specialised CRE banks to qualify for an
investment-grade VR, especially robust recurring internal
capital generation and
a crisis-resilient, standalone funding franchise.
PBB's VR reflects the bank's gradually improving performance and
capitalisation
but is constrained by its low profitability and Fitch's view of
its earnings
prospects. The VR takes into account the bank's track record of
solid and stable
asset quality, driven by conservative underwriting standards and
a focus on a
fairly resilient CRE market.
At the same time, its asset quality still strongly benefits from
the transfer of
non-performing and legacy assets to FMS WM in 2010 and from
unusually benign
market conditions in Germany. The VR also reflects improving but
still high
concentration risk in its large public-sector portfolios.
Solid asset quality has been essential to maintaining adequate
risk-weighted
capitalisation, as PBB's cash coverage of impaired loans is now
significantly
lower than its peers'. However, this is compensated by robust
collateral in
solid CRE markets, a high portion of loans in restructuring and
a fairly low
non-performing loans/total loans ratio. Leverage has also
consistently improved,
helped by shrinking legacy assets but remains high and could
somewhat constrain
management's growth plans.
The VR also reflects Fitch's expectation that operating
performance will
continue to improve, but that margin pressure is likely to
remain high and
internal capital generation modest due to strong competition in
German CRE
lending and a high share of the low-margin public-sector
business. A
normalisation of loan impairment charges (LICs) from their
currently low levels
will add pressure to profitability.
While the run-off of legacy assets will provide substantial
relief, Fitch
continues to take a negative view of PBB's intention to maintain
significant
public investment finance as part of its strategic activities.
These assets' low
margins structurally dilute the bank's overall modest return on
assets and tie
up significant regulatory capital.
PBB has also substantially consolidated its funding profile. We
expect funding
costs to remain low in the short term, driven by benign market
conditions and by
PBB's ultimate state ownership. However, PBB's unusually large
size as an
independent monoline wholesale lender will make it significantly
more reliant
than its peers on large, confidence-sensitive issuance in the
public market,
despite its fairly well-matched asset-liability maturity
profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED AND HYBRID SECURITIES
PBB's lower Tier 2 subordinated notes are notched down from the
bank's VR once
to reflect their higher loss severity relative to senior
unsecured debt. The
affirmation at 'C' of the EUR350m legacy hybrid Tier 1
securities issued through
Hypo Real Estate International Trust I reflects the low
likelihood and uncertain
timing of these securities being serviced again. The EC's
agreement to HRE
group's 2008 bailout by the German government forbids voluntary
profit-driven
distribution on capital instruments (excluding SoFFin-related
ones) prior to
re-privatisation.
The rating actions are as follows:
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-', placed on RWN and
withdrawn
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1', placed on RWN and
withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+' and withdrawn
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1', placed on RWN and
withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB' from 'A-', placed on RWN
and withdrawn
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1', placed on RWN
and withdrawn
Debt issuance programme: downgraded to 'BBB'/'F2' from
'A-'/'F1', placed on RWN
and withdrawn
Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-', placed on
RWN and
withdrawn
Short-term debt: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1', placed on RWN and
withdrawn
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB' and withdrawn
Hypo Real Estate International Trust I (XS0303478118) Tier 1
securities:
affirmed at 'C' and withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Sebastian Schrimpf
Analyst
+49 69 76 80 76 136
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, 20 March 2015,
are available
on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
