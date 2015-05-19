(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Ireland-based DEPFA BANK plc's (DEPFA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and placed it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. Although DEPFA is subject to BRRD, Fitch believes that it will not be applied to it as long as its orderly wind-down progresses in line with plans agreed with the European Commission's (EC) state aid authorities. However, should state aid be required further to what has been agreed with the EC, the bank may be required to take resolution measures including some bail-in of senior creditors. This risk is reflected in today's downgrade of the IDRs. The RWN reflects uncertainty about the next steps DEPFA's owner, FMS Wertmanagement (FMS WM, AAA/Stable) will take with its Irish subsidiary. Fitch expects FMS WM to communicate on this during the next three to six months. Any plans other than orderly wind-down under FMS WM's stewardship could pose significant risks for senior creditors. FMS WM is controlled by Germany (AAA/Stable) through the Financial Market Stabilisation Fund (SoFFin). It took over direct ownership of DEPFA in December 2014 following the German government's decision in May 2014 to continue DEPFA's wind-down after attempts to sell the bank to a suitable buyer did not succeed. DEPFA has written no new business and has been effectively in wind-down since 2009. KEY RATING DRIVERS DEPFA's ratings reflect Fitch's view of a high probability that FMS WM, for as long as it remains DEPFA's owner, and ultimately Germany, would provide additional extraordinary support to it, if required, to accompany the orderly resolution of the group. Fitch's assessment of the high likelihood of state support for DEPFA is driven by qualitative factors - primarily its ultimate ownership by Germany and the state aid agreement with the EC contingent on a sale or, failing that, a wind-down of DEPFA. We also consider the limited financial incentive of Germany to force losses on senior creditors due to the very small amount of unsecured debt available. Moreover, we expect an improvement of DEPFA's capitalisation following FMS WM's tender offer to repurchase the bank's outstanding hybrid securities. DEPFA's ratings take into account Fitch's view that Germany's propensity to support it in all circumstances is marginally weakened by its location in Ireland rather than Germany, including no material relevance for the German economy, financial system or financing of its public sector. In resolving the RWN, Fitch will review the timing of the remaining run-down of DEPFA's balance sheet and details of the entity's liquidation at the end of its wind-down process. If liquidation includes the transfer of assets and possibly liabilities to external third parties, most likely other banks, there could be risk of losses for senior creditors. DEPFA's Short-term IDR of 'F2' is at the higher of two possible levels that map to a 'BBB' Long-term IDR on Fitch's rating scale. This reflects the bank's fairly well-matched asset and liability maturity structure. It also reflects our view that the government's incentive for a bail-in of DEPFA's senior unsecured creditors is especially low in the short-term. The RWN on the Short-term IDR factors in the same considerations as the RWN on the Long-term IDR. Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to DEPFA because it is a wind-down institution whose business model would not be viable without external support. RATING SENSITIVITIES DEPFA's ratings are sensitive to any new information which may affect our assessment of FMS WM's and ultimately Germany's propensity to ensure that capital and funding needs are met in the course of the bank's wind-down. In particular, the maintenance of a Long-term IDR within the investment grade category is contingent upon clarity in the next few months, most likely in the form of a detailed wind-down plan, on FMS WM's strategy to wind down DEPFA. We may also further downgrade DEPFA's IDRs if we consider that DEPFA's wind-down plan entails a significant bail-in risk for its senior creditors, given its recurring operating losses triggered by its run-down. The ratings could also be negatively affected by considerations that may arise if new wind-down plans or any need for recapitalisation prior to completion of the wind-down require new state aid approval, which could escalate the pace of wind-down and potentially cause losses that would require burden-sharing by senior creditors under SRM. Any rating upgrade would be contingent on a positive change in Germany's propensity to support DEPFA and ensure senior creditors are repaid in full. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. DEPFA's ratings are also sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the support dynamics between Germany, FMS WM and DEPFA, in particular to significant changes in the relationship between Germany and FMS WM, although Fitch considers the latter scenario to be highly unlikely for the foreseeable future. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEPFA ACS Bank The alignment of DEPFA ACS Bank's ratings with those of its parent reflects the integration of the subsidiary into DEPFA and our expectation that support from FMS WM would flow through DEPFA to DEPFA ACS Bank. It also reflects the reputational risk to the German government of allowing DEPFA's subsidiary to fail. DEPFA ACS Bank benefits from a declaration of backing from its parent, expressing DEPFA's commitment to fulfil DEPFA ACS Bank's contractual obligations in case of need. We understand from FMS WM that it does not intend to modify DEPFA's group structure, ie that DEPFA ACS Bank will remain fully owned by DEPFA and continue to be wound down in a similar way to DEPFA. DEPFA ACS Bank's ratings are sensitive to changes to DEPFA's IDRs or to any developments that could affect the strength of the subsidiary's integration into DEPFA. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The 'B+' rating of XS0229524128, a performing subordinated lower Tier 2 debt security issued by DEPFA, reflects material credit risk if state support is excluded and lack of financial flexibility for subordinated instruments. The material short-term credit risk is driven by potential bail-in of the bank's subordinated debt holders that would be triggered by any additional state aid considerations that may arise when FMS WM details its plans to wind down DEPFA. The security matures in December 2015 and is the only performing subordinated debt instrument that is rated by Fitch. DEPFA's non-performing hybrid securities (DEPFA Funding II, III and IV LP) are rated 'C' to reflect the deferral of coupon payments and the tender offer launched for these securities by FMS WM in April 2015. FMS WM has entered into a commitment agreement with a qualifying majority of holders of these hybrid securities to purchase them at prices between about 58% and 60% of their nominal values. Consequently, according to the first notification in January 2015, investors that do not tender their securities will become subject to redemption of the securities at the option of the issuer or DEPFA at a price between about 57% and 59% of nominal value. Although FMS WM has yet to communicate its intentions with regard to the hybrid securities once the repurchase is completed, we expect them to be transferred to DEPFA and redeemed. Payments are unlikely to be resumed given that DEPFA is in wind-down. The rating actions are as follows: DEPFA BANK plc Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; placed on Rating Watch Negative Short-term IDR 'F2' placed on Rating Watch Negative Support Rating '2' placed on Rating Watch Negative Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', placed on Rating Watch Negative Debt issuance programme downgraded to 'BBB'/'F2' from 'BBB+'/'F2', placed on Rating Watch Negative Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', placed on Rating Watch Negative Market-linked securities downgraded to 'BBBemr' from 'BBB+emr', placed on Rating Watch Negative Subordinated notes (lower Tier 2, XS0229524128): 'B+, placed on Rating Watch Negative DEPFA ACS Bank Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; placed on Rating Watch Negative Short-term IDR 'F2', placed on Rating Watch Negative Support Rating '2' placed on Rating Watch Negative Debt issuance programme downgraded to 'BBB'/'F2' from 'BBB+'/'F2', placed on Rating Watch Negative DEPFA Funding II LP hybrid capital instruments (XS0178243332) affirmed at 'C' DEPFA Funding III LP hybrid capital instruments (DE000A0E5U85) affirmed at 'C' DEPFA Funding IV LP hybrid capital instruments (XS0291655727) affirmed at 'C' Contact: Primary Analyst Patrick Rioual Director +49 69 768 076 123 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Sebastian Schrimpf Analyst +49 69 768 076 136 Committee Chairperson Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44 203 530 1095 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria', dated 20 March 2015 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.