LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Suisse
AG's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'A',
Short-term IDR and
debt ratings at 'F1' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The
Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed
the ratings of
Credit Suisse's holding company (Credit Suisse Group AG) and
subsidiaries. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating affirmations are in conjunction with Fitch's review
of sovereign
support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March
2014. In line
with its expectations announced in March last year and
communicated regularly
since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy
initiatives have
substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for
US, Swiss and
European Union commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support
Rating (SR)
definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible
can no longer
be relied upon for Credit Suisse. We have, therefore, downgraded
its SR to '5'
from '1' and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No
Floor' from 'A'.
Credit Suisse's Long-term IDR is driven by its VR and is
therefore not affected
by today's actions on the bank's SR and SRF.
The ratings actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. A strong rebound in earnings from securities
businesses in 1Q15
is a reminder of the upside potential banks with leading market
shares can
enjoy. However, regulatory headwinds remain strong, with ever
higher capital
requirements, costs of continuous infrastructure upgrades and a
focus on conduct
risks.
As capital and leverage requirements evolve, GTUBs are reviewing
the balance of
their securities operations with other businesses and adapting
their business
models to provide the most capital-efficient platforms for the
future. We expect
the GTUBs' other core businesses, including retail and corporate
banking, wealth
and asset management, to perform well as economic growth, which
we expect to be
strongest in the US and UK, will underpin revenue. However,
pressure on revenue
generation in a low interest-rate environment is likely to
persist, particularly
in Europe, but low loan impairment charges in domestic markets
should help
operating profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Credit Suisse's IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone
strength as reflected
in its VR. Credit Suisse's business model and its
capital/leverage position
remain key drivers of its VR.
The VR benefits from Credit Suisse's strong and stable franchise
in global
wealth management and, to a lesser extent, from its solid asset
management and
Swiss domestic and retail banking franchises. Credit Suisse is
committed to
allocating additional capital to its non-investment banking
franchise with the
aim of achieving a balanced split of risk-weighted assets (RWA)
between its
investment banking and non-investment banking business (roughly
60:40 at
end-1Q15) which is in our view positive for Credit Suisse's risk
profile and the
quality of its earnings base.
Credit Suisse's VR also reflects management's commitment to
maintaining sizeable
and global investment banking operations whose risk positions
and earnings base
are, in our view, more volatile than for commercial banks. In
addition, while
exposure to non-core activities (largely from investment
banking) was
substantially reduced in 2014 and 1Q15, Credit Suisse remains
-similar to its
GTUB peers - exposed to litigation and conduct risk.
Credit Suisse's revised leverage ratio targets, including a
fully-loaded Basel
III Tier 1 leverage ratio target of 4% by end-2015 (3.6% at
end-1Q15) are
supportive of its VR. While its core capitalisation as expressed
in its common
equity Tier 1 ratio (10% at end-1Q15) has improved by about 200
basis points in
the last two years (8% at end-2012), it remains at the lower end
of its GTUB
peer group. However, overall capitalisation benefits from
substantial buffers of
subordinated debt, which accounted for around 8.5% of
look-through RWA at
end-1Q15 and has largely been factored into its VR because of
regulatory
recognition.
Credit Suisse's strategy is transparent and strategic
adjustments, as with the
establishment of non-core units, have been clearly communicated
and soundly
executed. The bank's VR reflects our view that this will remain
the case under
Credit Suisse's new CEO who will take office in June.
We view Credit Suisse's overall risk controls and underwriting
standards as
sound. Domestic asset quality has remained strong despite a
slowdown of the
Swiss economy. Investment banking exposures, which can be
sizeable, are
adequately controlled and typically short-term.
Similar to most GTUB peers, Credit Suisse lags its profitability
targets (which
include a return on equity of 15%; 10% in 1Q15). However, the
bank has a sound
track record in meeting its cost-cutting targets and additional
cost saving
measures announced in April 2015 should support overall
profitability. In
addition, the earnings drag from its non-strategic units should
reduce. For the
remainder of 2015, revenue generation will, in our view,
continue to be
challenging, both in wealth management and most investment
banking businesses.
Investment banking revenue in 1Q15 benefited from improved
market conditions and
seasonality effects (see 'Fitch: Robust 1Q15 at Credit Suisse;
RWA Cuts
Challenging, published 22 April 2015).
Credit Suisse's VR also reflects the bank's diversified funding
and sound
liquidity profile. It factors in our expectation that the bank
will be able to
continue running a central liquidity model despite increasing
regulatory demands
on legal entity-specific liquidity requirements.
The Stable Outlook on Credit Suisse's Long-term IDR reflects our
expectation
that the bank will achieve its financial targets, including its
revised leverage
ratio target, that earnings volatility in its investment bank
will remain
moderate and that any incremental litigation- or conduct-related
charges will
not significantly affect capital and leverage ratio build-up.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Among the GTUBs, we expect Credit Suisse to remain more reliant
on its
securities business franchise, which limits upside potential for
its VR.
Downside risk to Credit Suisse's VR is also limited given the
bank's
well-defined strategy, overall risk appetite as well as its
sound risk control
framework. In addition, its revised leverage ratio targets make
a substantial
increase in its risk appetite unlikely in the medium-term.
However, one or several of the following developments could put
pressure on
Credit Suisse's VR:
-Increasing reliance on its strong leveraged loans and
securitised products
business, such as a material increase in risk appetite in these
businesses,
including loosening underwriting standards;
-Despite its more narrow investment banking franchise, we expect
investment
banking earnings to be adequately diversified to generate
sufficient
profitability in most market conditions. Should earnings or risk
volatility in
the investment bank be higher than expected by us, this would be
negative for
the bank's VR;
-We expect Credit Suisse's leverage and capital ratios to
improve further in
2015 and 2016. Any significant slippage in progressing towards
its leverage
ratio target or a meaningful increase in RWA, eg following a
recalibration of
internal ratings-based models, could be VR-negative;
-Higher-than-expected litigation or conduct costs leading to
additional related
charges in a given quarter in excess of two quarters' pre-tax
profit.
Fitch equalises Credit Suisse's VR and Long-term IDR despite
significant layers
of subordinated debt. However, the same reason could ultimately
lead to a one
notch uplift of Credit Suisse's Long-term IDR relative to its VR
if common
equity capitalisation improves. This is largely because Credit
Suisse's
subordinated debt layers are a key rating driver of its VR (and
considering them
for IDR uplift would effectively be double-counting) but also
because Fitch does
not have sufficient visibility on Credit Suisse's final capital
and liability
structure until (global) regulatory requirements regarding debt
and legal entity
structures have been finalised.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that Credit
Suisse becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, Swiss legislation
and regulation to
address the 'too big to fail' problem for the two big Swiss
banks are now
sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if
necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by Credit
Suisse, Credit
Suisse Group AG and by various issuing vehicles are all notched
down from the
VRs of Credit Suisse or Credit Suisse Group AG in accordance
with Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative loss
severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in the VRs of Credit Suisse or Credit Suisse Group AG.
The securities'
ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which
could arise if
Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their
non-performance
relative to the risk captured in the issuers' VRs. This may
reflect a change in
capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer
requirements, for example.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Credit Suisse Group AG's IDRs and VR are equalised with those of
Credit Suisse
and reflect its role as the bank holding company and modest
double leverage at
end-2014 at holding company level (around 106% according to our
calculation,
well within our usual notching threshold of 120%).
In 1Q15, Credit Suisse started issuing total loss absorbing
capacity (TLAC) debt
out of an entity guaranteed by its holding company whose terms
include an
acknowledgement of Swiss resolution powers including the partial
or full
write-down and cancellation of interest and/or principal. This
is in line with
the Swiss regulator's preference for a single-point-of-entry
resolution
approach. Given our expectation for further significant TLAC
issuance linked to
the holding company, the gradual build-up of this additional
buffer for the
operating bank's senior creditors could affect the relative
positions of
creditors of the holding company and of the operating bank.
Credit Suisse Group AG's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that
support from the
Swiss authorities for the holding company is possible, but
cannot be relied on,
primarily because of the holding company's low systemic
importance on a
standalone basis but also taking into account progress with
Swiss legislation
and regulation addressing 'too big to fail' banking groups. As
the SRF is 'No
Floor', the holding company's Long-term IDR is driven solely by
its VR and is
therefore primarily sensitive to the same drivers as Credit
Suisse's VR.
TLAC senior notes are rated in line with Credit Suisse Group
AG's Long-term IDR
and are therefore primarily sensitive to a change to the
Long-term IDR, in
particular increasing double leverage (see above).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
Credit Suisse International (CSI) is a UK-based wholly-owned
subsidiary of
Credit Suisse Group AG, and Credit Suisse (USA) Inc. (CSUSA) is
the group's main
US-based broker-dealer. Their IDRs are equalised with Credit
Suisse's and
reflect support from their parent, as we view them as core to
the group's
strategy in its investment banking business and integrated into
the group's
securities operations.
The IDRs of Credit Suisse New York branch are at the same level
as those of
Credit Suisse as the branch is part of the same legal entity
without any country
risk restrictions.
CSI is incorporated as an unlimited liability company, which
underpins Fitch's
view that there is an extremely high probability that it would
receive support
from its parent, if needed.
In 2007, CSUSA's parent companies (Credit Suisse and Credit
Suisse Group AG)
issued full, unconditional and several guarantees for the
company's outstanding
SEC-registered debt securities, which in Fitch's opinion
demonstrates the
important role of the subsidiary and the extremely high
probability that it
would be supported, if needed.
As CSI's and CSUSA's IDRs are equalised with Credit Suisse's,
they are primarily
sensitive to changes in the parent's IDR. The subsidiaries' IDRs
are also
sensitive to changes in the parent's propensity to provide
support, which Fitch
currently does not expect. In addition, while we expect Credit
Suisse's legal
entity structure to evolve in the short- to medium-term, we do
not expect Credit
Suisse's propensity to support its main subsidiaries to change
as a result.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credit Suisse:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Tier 1 notes and preferred securities: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Credit Suisse Group AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Additional Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Preferred stock (ISIN XS0148995888): affirmed at 'BBB'
Preferred stock (ISIN XS0112553291 and JPY30bn issue): affirmed
at 'BBB-'
Credit Suisse International:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt (including debt issuance and CP programme
ratings):
affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Dated subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Perpetual subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Credit Suisse (USA) Inc.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Credit Suisse NY (branch):
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Credit Suisse Group Funding (Guernsey) Limited
Senior unsecured notes (with TLAC language): affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) I Limited
Tier 2 contingent notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) II Limited
Tier 1 buffer capital perpetual notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) IV Limited
Tier 2 contingent notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
