(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas' (BNPP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt at 'A+' and its Short-term IDR and senior debt at 'F1'. Its Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'a+'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating affirmations are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support Rating (SR) definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be relied upon for BNPP. We have, therefore, downgraded its SR to '5' from '1' and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A'. The Long-term IDR is driven by BNPP's VR and is therefore not affected by today's actions on the bank's SR and SRF. The ratings actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. A strong rebound in earnings from securities businesses in 1Q15 is a reminder of the upside potential banks with leading market shares can enjoy. However, regulatory headwinds remain strong, with ever higher capital requirements, costs of continuous infrastructure upgrades and a focus on conduct risks. As capital and leverage requirements evolve, GTUBs are reviewing the balance of their securities operations with other businesses and adapting their business models to provide the most capital-efficient platforms for the future. We expect the GTUBs' other core businesses, including retail and corporate banking, wealth and asset management, to perform well as economic growth, which we expect to be strongest in the US and UK, will underpin revenue. However, pressure on revenue generation in a low interest-rate environment is likely to persist, particularly in Europe, but low loan impairment charges in domestic markets should help operating profitability. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT BNPP's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are based on the bank's diversified business mix with sound franchises in European retail banking, corporate and institutional banking (CIB), and wealth management, which allows the bank to generate solid earnings. The ratings also reflect adequate capitalisation and funding and some exposure to earnings volatility from capital markets activities, although capital markets are much less important to BNPP's business model than at most of its GTUB peers. The ratings further take into account the bank's high gross impaired loans ratio, significant exposure to the weak Italian economy and exposure to operational and litigation risk. BNPP's diversified operations are a key strength as they have allowed the bank to generate adequate results and avoid undue risk concentration, and BNPP's company profile has a high influence on its VR. A strong track record in generating sound earnings through economic cycles provides the bank with a buffer to absorb sizeable one-off losses, as was the case in 2014 with a large fine for US sanction breaches. Retail banking and wealth management, which benefit from modest revenue volatility, drive BNPP's results and accounted for around three-quarters of the group's pre-tax profit (excluding the corporate centre) in 2014. Capital markets are less important to the bank (11% of pre-tax profit) than at most GTUB peers, but BNPP has a leading franchise in euro-denominated fixed income products, whose volatility is somewhat mitigated by its strong corporate banking franchise. We believe earnings growth in specialised financial services businesses and in businesses outside its home markets will be important in offsetting pressure on revenue in some of its core retail banking markets (mainly France and Italy) if the bank is to achieve its profitability targets. BNPP's capitalisation remains adequate. Nonetheless, relative to GTUB peers, BNPP's weighted and un-weighted capital ratios have improved less since 2013 following some bolt-on acquisitions and payment of a significant fine to US regulators in 2Q14. We believe this is somewhat mitigated by the bank's solid capital generation capacity, underpinned by its performing, diversified franchises. BNPP's fully-applied Basel III common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 10.3% at end-1Q15, and its Basel III leverage ratio, which includes some additional Tier 1 instruments that are not Basel III-compliant, was 3.4%. We consider the bank's CET1 ratio target of above 10% less ambitious than some of its peers'. BNPP's gross impaired loan ratio is high (6.3% at end-2014), although this largely reflects the bank's policy in its core markets (mainly France and Italy) not to write them off before they are fully resolved, which contrasts with a generally swifter write-off policy at US banks. Coverage by reserves remains adequate (62% of impaired loans at end-2014), but BNPP remains dependent on collateral realisation since its unreserved impaired loans accounted for 24% of its Fitch core capital. BNPP's main asset quality challenge comes from its exposure to Italy, which was concentrated at 41% of the group's impaired assets at end-2014. Exposure to Italian risk is largely booked through its subsidiary BNL (A-/Stable/bbb-). BNL's gross impaired loan ratio reached 16% at end-2014 and the subsidiary's share of the group's pre-tax profit fell sharply in 2014 to EUR23m, due to higher loan impairment charges. We do not expect any material deterioration in most of BNPP's other major markets, but weak growth prospects in France over a sustained period would result in asset quality deterioration. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Significant asset quality deterioration could lead to a downgrade of BNPP's VR and IDRs. Ratings could also come under pressure from BNPP's failure to maintain sound capital and leverage ratios in line with peers or in case of a structural deterioration of operating profitability. Given its current high level, Fitch does not expect to upgrade BNPP's VR in the near term. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that BNPP becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016. Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BNPP and BNP Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC are notched down from BNPP's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in BNPP's VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY The Long- and Short-term IDRs and SR of BNP Paribas Securities Services are based on an extremely high probability of support from BNPP, if needed. Its IDRs are equalised with those of BNPP as we view it as a core subsidiary, given its importance to and integration with the parent. The IDRs of BNP Paribas Canada Branch are at the same level as those of BNPP as the branch is part of the same legal entity without any country risk restrictions. The ratings of BNP Paribas Securities Services and BNP Paribas Canada Branch are sensitive to changes in BNPP's IDRs. BNP Paribas Securities Services' ratings would also be sensitive to changes in its strategic importance to the rest of the group. BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV, BNP Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC, and BNP Paribas Finance Inc, are wholly owned financing subsidiaries of BNPP whose debt ratings are aligned with those of BNPP based on an extremely high probability of support if required. The ratings are sensitive to the same factors that would drive a change in BNPP's IDR. The rating actions are as follows: BNPP Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No floor' from 'A' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+' Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr' Subordinated debt (lower Tier 2): affirmed at 'A' Upper Tier 2: affirmed at 'BBB+' Hybrid capital: affirmed 'BBB' BNP Paribas Securities Services: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr' BNP Paribas Finance Inc. Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' BNP Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+' Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A' BNP Paribas Canada Branch Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Francois-Xavier Marchand Director +33 1 44 29 91 46 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1 212 908 0771 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20 March 2015 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 