PARIS/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP
Paribas' (BNPP)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt at 'A+'
and its Short-term
IDR and senior debt at 'F1'. Its Viability Rating (VR) has been
affirmed at
'a+'.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating affirmations are in conjunction with Fitch's review
of sovereign
support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March
2014. In line
with its expectations announced in March last year and
communicated regularly
since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy
initiatives have
substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for
US, Swiss and
European Union commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support
Rating (SR)
definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible
can no longer
be relied upon for BNPP. We have, therefore, downgraded its SR
to '5' from '1'
and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from
'A'. The Long-term
IDR is driven by BNPP's VR and is therefore not affected by
today's actions on
the bank's SR and SRF.
The ratings actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. A strong rebound in earnings from securities
businesses in 1Q15
is a reminder of the upside potential banks with leading market
shares can
enjoy. However, regulatory headwinds remain strong, with ever
higher capital
requirements, costs of continuous infrastructure upgrades and a
focus on conduct
risks.
As capital and leverage requirements evolve, GTUBs are reviewing
the balance of
their securities operations with other businesses and adapting
their business
models to provide the most capital-efficient platforms for the
future. We expect
the GTUBs' other core businesses, including retail and corporate
banking, wealth
and asset management, to perform well as economic growth, which
we expect to be
strongest in the US and UK, will underpin revenue. However,
pressure on revenue
generation in a low interest-rate environment is likely to
persist, particularly
in Europe, but low loan impairment charges in domestic markets
should help
operating profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
BNPP's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are based on the bank's
diversified
business mix with sound franchises in European retail banking,
corporate and
institutional banking (CIB), and wealth management, which allows
the bank to
generate solid earnings.
The ratings also reflect adequate capitalisation and funding and
some exposure
to earnings volatility from capital markets activities, although
capital markets
are much less important to BNPP's business model than at most of
its GTUB peers.
The ratings further take into account the bank's high gross
impaired loans
ratio, significant exposure to the weak Italian economy and
exposure to
operational and litigation risk.
BNPP's diversified operations are a key strength as they have
allowed the bank
to generate adequate results and avoid undue risk concentration,
and BNPP's
company profile has a high influence on its VR. A strong track
record in
generating sound earnings through economic cycles provides the
bank with a
buffer to absorb sizeable one-off losses, as was the case in
2014 with a large
fine for US sanction breaches.
Retail banking and wealth management, which benefit from modest
revenue
volatility, drive BNPP's results and accounted for around
three-quarters of the
group's pre-tax profit (excluding the corporate centre) in 2014.
Capital markets
are less important to the bank (11% of pre-tax profit) than at
most GTUB peers,
but BNPP has a leading franchise in euro-denominated fixed
income products,
whose volatility is somewhat mitigated by its strong corporate
banking
franchise. We believe earnings growth in specialised financial
services
businesses and in businesses outside its home markets will be
important in
offsetting pressure on revenue in some of its core retail
banking markets
(mainly France and Italy) if the bank is to achieve its
profitability targets.
BNPP's capitalisation remains adequate. Nonetheless, relative to
GTUB peers,
BNPP's weighted and un-weighted capital ratios have improved
less since 2013
following some bolt-on acquisitions and payment of a significant
fine to US
regulators in 2Q14. We believe this is somewhat mitigated by the
bank's solid
capital generation capacity, underpinned by its performing,
diversified
franchises. BNPP's fully-applied Basel III common equity tier 1
(CET1) ratio was
10.3% at end-1Q15, and its Basel III leverage ratio, which
includes some
additional Tier 1 instruments that are not Basel III-compliant,
was 3.4%. We
consider the bank's CET1 ratio target of above 10% less
ambitious than some of
its peers'.
BNPP's gross impaired loan ratio is high (6.3% at end-2014),
although this
largely reflects the bank's policy in its core markets (mainly
France and Italy)
not to write them off before they are fully resolved, which
contrasts with a
generally swifter write-off policy at US banks. Coverage by
reserves remains
adequate (62% of impaired loans at end-2014), but BNPP remains
dependent on
collateral realisation since its unreserved impaired loans
accounted for 24% of
its Fitch core capital.
BNPP's main asset quality challenge comes from its exposure to
Italy, which was
concentrated at 41% of the group's impaired assets at end-2014.
Exposure to
Italian risk is largely booked through its subsidiary BNL
(A-/Stable/bbb-).
BNL's gross impaired loan ratio reached 16% at end-2014 and the
subsidiary's
share of the group's pre-tax profit fell sharply in 2014 to
EUR23m, due to
higher loan impairment charges. We do not expect any material
deterioration in
most of BNPP's other major markets, but weak growth prospects in
France over a
sustained period would result in asset quality deterioration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Significant asset quality deterioration could lead to a
downgrade of BNPP's VR
and IDRs. Ratings could also come under pressure from BNPP's
failure to maintain
sound capital and leverage ratios in line with peers or in case
of a structural
deterioration of operating profitability. Given its current high
level, Fitch
does not expect to upgrade BNPP's VR in the near term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that BNPP
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are
now sufficiently
progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is
likely to require
senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead
of or ahead of a
bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been
effective in member
states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption
requirements
before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg,
government
stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD,
including the
bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016.
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BNPP and
BNP Paribas US
Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC are notched down from BNPP's VR
in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and
relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
Their ratings are
primarily sensitive to a change in BNPP's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
The Long- and Short-term IDRs and SR of BNP Paribas Securities
Services are
based on an extremely high probability of support from BNPP, if
needed. Its IDRs
are equalised with those of BNPP as we view it as a core
subsidiary, given its
importance to and integration with the parent.
The IDRs of BNP Paribas Canada Branch are at the same level as
those of BNPP as
the branch is part of the same legal entity without any country
risk
restrictions.
The ratings of BNP Paribas Securities Services and BNP Paribas
Canada Branch are
sensitive to changes in BNPP's IDRs. BNP Paribas Securities
Services' ratings
would also be sensitive to changes in its strategic importance
to the rest of
the group.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV, BNP Paribas US Medium-Term
Notes Programme
LLC, and BNP Paribas Finance Inc, are wholly owned financing
subsidiaries of
BNPP whose debt ratings are aligned with those of BNPP based on
an extremely
high probability of support if required. The ratings are
sensitive to the same
factors that would drive a change in BNPP's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
BNPP
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No floor' from 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt (lower Tier 2): affirmed at 'A'
Upper Tier 2: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid capital: affirmed 'BBB'
BNP Paribas Securities Services:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
BNP Paribas Finance Inc.
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
BNP Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'
BNP Paribas Canada Branch
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
