FRANKFURT/WARSAW/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded the
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior debt ratings
of Erste Group
Bank AG (Erste) to 'BBB+'/'F2'; Raiffeisen Bank International AG
(RBI) to
'BBB'/'F3'; UniCredit Bank Austria AG (Bank Austria) to
'BBB+'/'F2'; and
Volksbanken-Verbund (VB-Verbund) to 'BB-'/'B'. VB-Verbund's
Long-term IDR has
been placed on Rating Watch Positive (RWP).
VB-Verbund is not a legal entity but a network of cooperative
banks. Based on
Fitch's rating criteria for banking structures backed by mutual
support
mechanisms, Fitch has assigned group ratings but no Viability
Ratings (VRs) to
VB-Verbund's member banks.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced at that time and communicated regularly
since then, Fitch
believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have
substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for commercial banks
in the European
Union.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support
Rating (SR)
definition of '5', extraordinary sovereign support, while
possible, can no
longer be relied upon for any member of the peer group. We have,
therefore,
downgraded the SRs of Erste, RBI and VB-Verbund to '5' from '1'
and revised
their Support Rating Floors (SRFs) to 'No Floor' from 'A'. In
addition, we have
downgraded Bank Austria's SR to '2' from '1' and revised its SRF
to 'No Floor'
from 'A' and subsequently withdrawn the latter because our
support assessment
for the bank is now based on institutional rather than sovereign
support; and
hence the SRF is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to
the agency's
coverage.
The revision of our expectations for state support means the
banks' IDRs are now
driven by their standalone creditworthiness as expressed in the
Viability Rating
(VR), leading to the downgrade of the IDRs to the level of their
respective VRs.
The rating actions are also part of a periodic peer review of
large Austrian
banking groups rated by Fitch. The VRs have been affirmed at
'bbb+' (Erste and
Bank Austria) and 'bbb' (RBI), while VB-Verbund's 'bb-' is
maintained on RWP.
The affirmation of most VRs within the 'bbb' range reflects the
Austrian banking
sector's generally solid operating environment and adequate
flexibility to deal
with recurring challenges in heterogeneous CEE markets, although
significant
pressure remains on the VRs of the peers exposed to Russia and
Ukraine.
Erste's Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that its
performance will
continue to recover as indicated by its 1Q15 results. RBI's
Negative Outlook
primarily reflects the weak and uncertain economic outlook in
Russia, its
dominant profit contributor, the worsening recession in Ukraine
and the
execution risk of its deleveraging plan. Bank Austria's Stable
Outlook reflects
our view that, given its solid profit and lower reliance on
Russia and Ukraine,
any severe asset quality deterioration in these countries would
only have a
moderate effect on the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
We view Erste, RBI and Bank Austria's management capabilities,
execution and
strategic positioning as comparably solid but with only modest
positive VR
implications given the recurring challenges that they face in a
large number of
diverse markets. The three banks have similar dual positioning
in Austria and
CEE. While this results in broadly comparable risk appetites in
our view, RBI is
naturally more exposed to volatile markets due to its stronger
focus on CEE,
where about 61% of total credit exposure is located, compared
with 36% at Erste.
In addition to Erste and Bank Austria's leading domestic
franchises, the three
banks have solid market shares in several CEE countries,
resulting in a risk
diversification which mitigates the impact of negative
developments in single
markets. However, a strong deterioration of the Russian economy
could affect
many CEE countries despite the region's limited economic
convergence.
RBI's geographically less diversified profits than those of Bank
Austria
somewhat limit the former's flexibility to absorb the economic
slowdown in
Russia. This is a key driver of the one-notch differential
between RBI's VR and
those of its larger peers. This constraint is counterbalanced by
RBI's solid and
improved pre-impairment performance, which remains significantly
above its
peers'.
RBI's deleveraging should result in more balanced profit
contributions across
CEE by reducing the bank's earnings reliance on Russia. However,
the positive VR
implications thereof are diluted by RBI's decision to exit the
Polish market,
one of the largest and most resilient in CEE. Generally, we view
RBI's company
profile as slightly weaker than those of Erste and Bank Austria
due to RBI's
less developed retail franchise in stable mature markets.
Bank Austria's operating performance is more diversified and
currently stronger
and more stable than those of its peers. However, Bank Austria's
performance is
similarly reliant on Turkey as on Russia. RBI's and Bank
Austria's exposures to
Ukraine are modest, but the weak and rapidly deteriorating asset
quality there
will continue to burden both banks' consolidated performance in
2015. Erste's
exposure to Russia and Ukraine is limited. The bank is similarly
reliant on its
Czech subsidiary's profit contribution as RBI is on Russia.
However, this is
strongly mitigated by the Czech unit's strong capitalisation,
profitability,
funding and asset quality.
The peers' recent performance has suffered from large one-off
impairments,
adverse legislation (notably in Hungary, although the issue of
legacy FX
exposures was largely resolved in 2014), regulatory charges
(including bank
levies), currency depreciation in CEE (especially in Ukraine and
Russia in
2014), recurring low margins and high fixed costs in Austria,
high loan
impairment charges (LICs) in weak CEE markets such as Hungary
(all), Romania
(particularly Erste, although the bank has significantly cleaned
up its Romanian
loan book in the last few years), Ukraine (RBI and Bank Austria)
and Asia (RBI)
and subdued loan growth in CEE and Austria, accentuated by the
banks'
restructuring and asset clean-up.
Asset quality remains weak in several CEE markets (notably
Hungary, Croatia and
Romania), and is rapidly deteriorating in Ukraine. While it
remains solid in
Russia, we expect LICs to increase significantly in Russia in
the near term. We
view the three banks' overall non-performing loan (NPL) coverage
as adequate,
although it varies substantially by country, especially at RBI
and Bank Austria.
Bank Austria caught up with its peers by significantly
increasing its cash
provisioning of NPLs in 2013, but its provisioning in Ukraine
remains materially
lower than RBI's despite comparable operations. This is,
however, sufficiently
mitigated by Bank Austria not having distributed any dividends
to its parent for
several years, which helped it to maintain unreserved NPLs/Fitch
Core Capital
(FCC) at the lower end of the peer group. We believe that
further asset quality
deterioration in Ukraine should be manageable for the banks
given their coverage
ratios and the size of their exposures.
The three banks have strengthened their local deposit franchises
in CEE and
maintain large unencumbered liquidity buffers. In addition,
Erste and Bank
Austria have large Austrian retail deposit franchises which are
particularly
resilient and not subject to FX volatility. We believe that Bank
Austria's and
RBI's higher reliance than Erste's on wholesale funding is
mitigated by their
access to contingent funding sources from their parents.
The three banks' adequate risk-adjusted capitalisation is in
line with general
market expectations for universal banks, and high regulatory
risk weights in CEE
drive their solid leverage ratios. But their CEE portfolios
expose them to FX
and RWA volatility and cumulated internal capital generation was
negative at all
three banks in the last two years, putting them at risk of
falling behind their
international peers as regulatory and market demands tighten.
RBI's short-term internal capital generation prospects are
weaker than those of
its two larger peers due to its larger exposure to more
vulnerable CEE markets.
We believe that its recently launched strategic realignment,
which foresees a
gross RWA reduction by 20% in the next three years and the sale
of its Polish
unit, adequately addresses these challenges. But its execution
is vulnerable to
challenging market conditions. This supports the Negative
Outlook on RBI's
Long-term IDR.
RBI's Short-term IDR was downgraded to 'F3', the lower of two
possible levels
corresponding to its Long-term IDR of 'BBB' given the Negative
Outlook on the
Long-term IDR. While we believe that Raiffeisen Banking Group
(RBG) could
provide short-term liquidity support, RBI's Long-term IDR does
not factor any
uplift for potential institutional support from its parent
because we believe
that RBI is less integrated into RBG than other group members
and because of
RBI's relatively large size, which would make support from the
rest of the group
more difficult. RBI is an important contributor to RBG's
profitability, which
means that RBG would likely be weakened in a situation in which
RBI would
require support. At the same time, we believe that RBG's
business model is
unlikely to generate major risks on a scale that could affect
RBI's ratings
negatively.
VB-Verbund remains an outlier within the peer group. Its
non-investment grade VR
primarily reflects legacy asset quality weaknesses at
Oesterreichische
Volksbanken AG (OeVAG, B/Rating Watch Negative (RWN)/B),
VB-Verbund's central
institution that is in wind down. However, OeVAG has made
considerable
restructuring progress, shrinking its higher-risk non-core asset
portfolio to
EUR3.6bn or a quarter of its total assets at end-2014 from about
40% at
end-2012. This accelerated deleveraging triggered OeVAG's large
loss in 2014.
OeVAG reached a further major milestone in April 2015 when it
completed the sale
of its Romanian subsidiary, which generated large losses and
considerably
burdened VB-Verbund's asset quality and capitalisation in the
last five years.
VB-Verbund's next major restructuring milestone in the
short-term is the
spin-off (planned for July 2015) of OeVAG from VB-Verbund as a
wind-down entity
(to be renamed Immigon) without a banking license and with
substantial remaining
higher-risk non-core assets. We expect OeVAG to leave
VB-Verbund's mutual
support scheme and be deconsolidated from the group in July
2015, following the
remarkable progress achieved since the start of the
restructuring of OeVAG
following the part nationalisation in 2012 and the launch of
OeVAG's accelerated
wind-down strategy in 4Q14 and the concerted approach of the
Austrian regulators
and government (which owns 43.3% of OeVAG). We expect
VB-Verbund's net residual
exposure to Immigon to be modest, which should no longer
materially constrain
the group's VR.
Beside considerably relieving VB-Verbund's asset quality and
performance and,
thus, reducing the vulnerability of the group's capital, OeVAG's
spin-off should
enable VB-Verbund's 47 member banks to concentrate on their
restructuring, which
includes merging into eight local cooperative banks and two
special
institutions, all of which will predominantly concentrate on
Austrian and small
corporate clients. Therefore, in the medium-term, VB-Verbund
should emerge as a
significantly more stable banking group with the vast majority
of its revenues
being generated from lower-risk Austrian retail clients.
The ratings of three local cooperative banks members of
VB-Verbund have been
placed on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). This reflects that the
three banks'
governing bodies have to date voted against VB-Verbund's
restructuring plans. We
understand from VB-Verbund that, if these banks remain opposed,
they could be
removed from the group's joint-liability scheme. The regulator
could prevent
them from joining competing deposit protection schemes, which
could result in a
withdrawal of their banking licenses. However, in our view, the
opposition of
these three bank (which account for 2% of VB-Verbund's RWAs) is
highly unlikely
to derail the group's restructuring.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Erste's, RBI's and VB-Verbund's IDRs and senior debt ratings are
now sensitive
to the same factors that may affect their respective VRs. The
asset quality and
performance challenges in CEE limit the short-term upside
potential on Erste's,
Bank Austria's and RBI's ratings. We expect the Austrian economy
to remain
resilient in the medium term and, as such, to have neutral
implications for all
peers' ratings.
Negative pressure on Erste's ratings could result from an
unexpected
deterioration in Hungary or Romania. Conversely, significantly
improving asset
quality in these countries could trigger an upgrade if it leads
to a sustainable
turnaround locally and at Erste's consolidated level, and
materially reduce
Erste's reliance on its Czech operations. Improved cost
efficiency at the
Austrian savings banks would also help.
RBI's ratings are primary sensitive to the asset quality and
performance
implications of the economic deterioration in Russia and
Ukraine. Therefore,
RBI's ratings could be downgraded if the VR of its Russian
subsidiary, ZAO
Raiffeisenbank (BBB-/Negative/bbb-) is downgraded, either
because of a
deterioration of its credit profile or as a result of a
downgrade of the Russian
sovereign (BBB-/Negative/F3).
RBI's ratings could also be downgraded if the bank fails to
achieve the planned
capital strengthening from its strategic realignment. In the
medium term,
positive momentum could result from achieving the targeted 12%
fully-loaded CET1
ratio and from successfully shifting capital allocation from
Russia and Poland
to other CEE markets without negative effects on risk-adjusted
group earnings.
The significantly higher resilience of RBI's and Bank Austria's
Russian
operations relative to most local banks in Russia in 2014
largely reflected
their focus on lower-risk retail clients and FX lending to large
corporate
clients with revenues in matching currencies. However, an
upgrade of their
ratings would be contingent on a durable stabilisation of the
Russian and
Ukrainian economies and, thus, is unlikely in the short term.
The influence of
the Russian crisis on both banks' ratings will also depend on
whether their
solid positioning will continue to provide relative insulation
or whether it
merely delays the impact of the crisis. Upside potential on Bank
Austria's
ratings could arise if the bank increases its earnings
contribution from Austria
and other stable markets. Conversely, negative pressure could
arise if the
current combination of strong loan growth and earning pressure
in Turkey
persists.
Bank Austria's Long-term IDR is subject to the same
sensitivities as its VR. Its
VR is also sensitive to changes in the ratings of its parent,
UniCredit S.p.A.
(UC, BBB+/Stable/bbb+), as a subsidiary's VR will not normally
be more than
three notches above its parent's IDR, and within the eurozone
the appropriate
difference is narrower. Therefore, Bank Austria's VR could be
negatively
affected by a downgrade of UC's ratings.
In case of a multi-notch downgrade of Bank Austria's VR, the
downside for its
Long-term IDR would likely be limited to one notch (to 'BBB', ie
one notch below
UC's Long-term IDR), when its IDRs would be based on
institutional support. This
reflects Fitch's view that UC has a strong propensity to support
Bank Austria
(due to the latter's role as holding company for most of UC's
CEE operations)
and is able to do so, as indicated by UC's rating. Our view on
UC's ability to
provide support for Bank Austria also takes into account the
size of any likely
solvency support that would be required relative to the capital
available in the
rest of the group (Bank Austria accounts for one third of UC's
total RWAs).
Bank Austria's IDR is also sensitive to developments in UC's
group structure and
to further integration of UC's subsidiaries. When a subsidiary
is large compared
to its parent, makes a significant contribution to the group's
credit profile
and is strongly integrated, which is the case for Bank Austria
within UC, Fitch
could assign a common VR to both entities.
Fitch believes that Bank Austria's intragroup exposure might
increase materially
as a result of a stronger integration of capital and liquidity
management,
especially in a potential stress scenario at UC or one of its
larger
subsidiaries, under a Single Supervisor Mechanism (SSM). Bank
Austria and UC are
now both regulated by the European Central Bank and Fitch
believes the potential
for the bank's parent to upstream excessive liquidity and/or
capital from the
subsidiary could increase.
VB-Verbund's VR is primarily sensitive to OeVAG's planned
spin-off, which we
expect to strengthen VB-Verbund's capitalisation and risk
profile sufficiently
to upgrade the VR by up to two notches. Therefore, we expect to
resolve the RWP
on VB-Verbund's ratings when the spin-off is formally completed
in July 2015.
However, the RWP could extend beyond the typical six-month
review horizon if
technical, legal and regulatory aspects delay the spin-off.
We do not expect the spin-off to be sufficient for VB-Verbund to
achieve an
investment-grade VR in the short term. This is because the
restructuring of its
primary banks will bear significant execution risk until its
planned completion
in 2017, potentially triggering unexpected burdens that may
result in a need for
intragroup support at weaker individual banks. We believe that
VB-Verbund has
the potential to achieve a sustainable VR within the 'bbb' range
by the time the
local banks' consolidation process nears completion. However,
the VR is unlikely
to rise above the 'bbb' range in the long term in light of
VB-Verbund's small
market share in the generally low-margin Austrian retail market,
which suffers
from structural overcapacity.
We expect to resolve the RWE on the three non-aligned members of
VB-Verbund when
we obtain more clarity on whether they will eventually accept
the conditions of
the group's restructuring. If so, we expect to upgrade them in
line with
VB-Verbund. An exclusion from the mutual support scheme is
likely to trigger a
downgrade of their Long-term IDRs into the 'B' category to
reflect these small
banks' uncertain viability without the technical support,
franchise and creditor
protection associated with their membership in VB-Verbund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SRs AND SRFs
The peers' SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's view that senior
creditors can no longer
rely on full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that they
become non-viable. The Austrian government has, for instance,
expressed its
reluctance to provide support by explicitly ruling out since
4Q14 further
support to OeVAG, although the institution will remain exposed
to potential
further deterioration of its vulnerable assets during its
wind-down.
In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the
SRM for eurozone banks are now sufficiently progressed to
provide a framework
for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors
participating in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
BRRD, which was implemented into Austrian legislation with
effect from 1 January
2015, includes minimum loss absorption requirements before
resolution financing
or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds)
can be used.
Austria is one of the first EU countries to have implemented the
BRRD's bail-in
tool.
The downgrade of Bank Austria's SR to '2' from '1' reflects our
opinion that,
although sovereign support is no longer reliable, extraordinary
support from UC
would be highly likely should this be required.
Any upgrade to the SR of Erste, RBI and VB-Verbund and upward
revision to their
SRFs would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's
propensity to
support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely
in Fitch's
view.
Bank Austria's SR is sensitive to material changes in UC's
ability to support
that could be indicated by a change to UC's rating or could
relate to a change
in the size of Bank Austria relative to UC. It is also sensitive
to any negative
changes to Fitch's view of the parent's propensity to provide
support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES' IDRs AND
SRs
Banca Comerciala Romana S.A (BCR) is Erste's 93.6%-owned
Romanian subsidiary,
and Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD is RBI's 100%-owned Bulgarian
subsidiary.
BCR's and Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria)'s IDRs are notched down once
from their
parents' as we believe that they remain strategically important
for Erste and
RBI, respectively, despite recent weak performance, particularly
in the Romanian
market.
Our view is driven by the importance of CEE for Erste and RBI,
by BCR's and
Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria)'s strong integration into the groups
and by the track
record of support to date. At this rating level, BCR's and
Raiffeisenbank
(Bulgaria)'s IDRs are no longer constrained by the Romanian and
Bulgarian
Country Ceilings of 'BBB+'.
The Negative Outlook on Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria)'s Long-term
IDR mirrors RBI's
Outlook. Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria)'s Short-term IDR was
downgraded to 'F3' from
'F2', in accordance with Fitch's rating correspondence table
between Long-term
and Short-term IDRs. BCR's Short-term IDR was affirmed at 'F2',
the higher of
the two possible Short-term IDRs corresponding to its Long-term
IDR of BBB,
reflecting available liquidity support from Erste.
BCR's and Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria)'s ratings are sensitive to
the same factors
that may affect their respective parents' IDRs. They are also
sensitive to,
respectively, changes in Fitch's view of Erste's or RBI's
commitment to the CEE
in general, and to the Romanian or Bulgarian markets in
particular.
The rating actions are as follows:
Erste Group Bank AG
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BBB+'/'F2' from 'A'/'F1'
Market-linked securities: downgraded to 'BBB+emr' from 'Aemr'
Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Erste Finance (Delaware) LLC: USD10bn commercial paper
programme, guaranteed by
Erste: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Banca Comerciala Romana S.A. (BCR)
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: 'b+' unaffected
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: 'b+' unaffected
UniCredit Bank Austria AG
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'; withdrawn
Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'
Volksbanken-Verbund
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'A'; placed on RWP
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F1'
Viability Rating: 'bb-'; maintained on RWP
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
OeVAG's ratings (B, RWN/B, RWN) are unaffected by today's rating
actions. The
IDRs of VB-Verbund's other member banks listed below have been
downgraded to
'BB-'/RWP/'B' from 'A'/Negative/'F1+', in line with VB-Verbund's
IDRs. These
"group" ratings assigned under Fitch's rating criteria for
banking structures
backed by mutual support mechanisms are sensitive to the same
drivers as
VB-Verbund's IDRs:
start:bausparkasse e.Gen. Genossenschaft mit beschraenkter
Haftung
Bank fuer Aerzte und Freie Berufe AG
Volksbank, Gewerbe- und Handelsbank Kaernten AG
IMMO-BANK AG
Oesterreichische Apothekerbank eG
SPARDA-BANK AUSTRIA Nord eGen
SPARDA-BANK AUSTRIA Sued eGen
Volksbank Alpenvorland e.Gen.
Volksbank Bad Goisern eingetragene Genossenschaft
Volksbank Bad Hall e.Gen.
Volksbank Donau-Weinland reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Eferding - Grieskirchen reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Enns - St.Valentin eG
Volksbank Feldkirchen eG
Volksbank Fels am Wagram e.Gen.
Volksbank Kaernten Sued e.Gen.
Volksbank NOe, St.Poelten, Krems Zwettl AG
Volksbank Kufstein-Kitzbuehel eG
Volksbank Landeck eG
Volksbank Linz-Wels-Muehlviertel AG
Volksbank Marchfeld e.Gen.
Volksbank Niederoesterreich Sued eG
Volksbank Oberes Waldviertel reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Oberkaernten reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Oberndorf reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Obersdorf - Wolkersdorf - Deutsch-Wagram e. Gen.
Volksbank Obersteiermark eGen
Volksbank Ost reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Oetscherland eG
Volksbank Ried im Innkreis eG
Volksbank Salzburg eG
Volksbank Schaerding, Altheim Braunau
Volksbank Steiermark Mitte AG
Volksbank Steirisches Salzkammergut reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Strasswalchen-Voecklamarkt-Mondsee eGen
Volksbank Suedburgenland eG
Volksbank Sued-Oststeiermark e.Gen.
Volksbank Tirol Innsbruck - Schwaz AG
Volksbank Tullnerfeld eG
Volksbank Voecklabruck-Gmunden e.Gen.
Volksbank Vorarlberg e. Gen.
Volksbank Weinviertel e.Gen.
Volksbank Wien-Baden AG
Waldviertler Volksbank Horn reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Spar- und Vorschuss-Verein der Beamtenschaft der
Oesterreichischen Nationalbank
reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Spar- und Vorschussverein "Graphik" reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Spar- und Vorschussverein der Mitarbeiter der
Niederoesterreichischen
Landesbank-Hypothekenbank AG, reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Spar- und Vorschusskasse der Angestellten der "Wiener
Staedtische Versicherung
AG Vienna Insurance Group" e.Gen.
The IDRs of VB-Verbund's following members have been downgraded
to 'BB-'/RWP/'B'
from 'A'/Negative/'F1+' and withdrawn as a result of their
mergers into other
rated members of the group:
Volksbank Laa eGen
Gaertnerbank reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank fuer den Bezirk Weiz reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank fuer die Sued- und Weststeiermark eG
Volksbank Almtal e. Gen.; Volksbank Gmuend eingetragene
Genossenschaft;
Volksbank Osttirol-Westkaernten eG
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'A'; placed on RWE
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Patrick Rioual (Erste, Bank Austria, RBI, VB-Verbund)
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Sandra Hamilton (BCR, Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria))
Director
+44 20 3530 1266
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Maria Shishkina (Erste, Bank Austria, RBI, VB-Verbund)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1379
Radu Gheorghiu (BCR)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1253
Agata Gryglewicz (Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria))
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
