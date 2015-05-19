(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe
Generale's (SG)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt at 'A' and
its Short-term
IDR and senior debt at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR
has been revised
to Stable from Negative. In addition, Fitch has upgraded SG's
Viability Rating
(VR) to 'a' from 'a-'.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support
Rating (SR)
definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible
can no longer
be relied upon for SG. We have, therefore, downgraded its SR to
'5' from '1' and
revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A'.
Following the
revision of our expectations for state support, the IDRs are now
driven by the
bank's standalone creditworthiness as expressed in the VR, whose
upgrade today
has led to the IDRs being affirmed.
The ratings actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. A strong rebound in earnings from securities
businesses in 1Q15
is a reminder of the upside potential banks with leading market
shares can
enjoy. However, regulatory headwinds remain strong, with ever
higher capital
requirements, costs of continuous infrastructure upgrades and a
focus on conduct
risks.
As capital and leverage requirements evolve, GTUBs are reviewing
the balance of
their securities operations with other businesses and adapting
their business
models to provide the most capital-efficient platforms for the
future. We expect
the GTUBs' other core businesses, including retail and corporate
banking, wealth
and asset management, to perform well as economic growth, which
we expect to be
strongest in the US and UK, will underpin revenue. However,
pressure on revenue
generation in a low interest-rate environment is likely to
persist, particularly
in Europe, but low loan impairment charges in domestic markets
should help
operating profitability.
The VR upgrade reflects SG's sound execution in improving the
balance of risks
in its business model and earnings diversification. SG's
business model rests on
three pillars where earnings volatility has remained moderate
despite current
headwinds. In particular, performance at its specialised
businesses has more
than compensated still modest risk-adjusted profitability in its
international
retail banking business. SG also delivered sound execution in
its global market
business, which despite not having the same global reach as
larger GTUB peers,
has delivered satisfactory returns. Both achievements allowed
the bank to
improve its profitability substantially in the last three years.
The VR upgrade also factors in SG management's focus on
strengthening the bank's
balance sheet as it has closed the gap with most of its European
GTUB peers in
capital and liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
SG's VR reflects its solid and performing franchises in selected
businesses,
including French retail banking, commercial banking,
euro-denominated bond
activity and equity derivatives. SG's business model generates
cross-selling
opportunities: the bank has, for instance, established itself as
a leading
player in the euro corporate bond market, where it has natural
synergies with
its large French corporate customer base. We expect more
synergies between the
securities services/brokerage business and global market
activities in the
long-term.
The VR also factors in a higher impaired loan ratio than peers,
although this
largely reflects the bank's policy in its core markets (mainly
France) not to
write off impaired loans before they are fully resolved, which
contrasts with a
generally swifter write-off policy at US banks. Coverage by
reserves accounted
for a sound 62% of impaired loans at end-2014, but SG remains
dependent on
collateral realisation since its unreserved impaired loans
amounted to 25% of
its Fitch core capital at end-2014, although this ratio was
lower than the 32%
reported at end-2013 as capital increased substantially.
SG has significant exposure to central and eastern Europe and
Russia, where
fairly weak asset quality, although improving in recent
quarters, is a drag on
performance. SG generates sound returns in the Czech Republic,
but we believe it
will take time to generate adequate profitability in the region
as a whole
because SG's two other main subsidiaries in the region are based
in Russia and
Romania, where the economic and political climates are less
stable.
In Russia SG posted a EUR117m operating loss in 1Q15 (EUR38m
operating profit in
2014). While negative contribution from the Russian business is
likely to remain
at least in 2015, we expect SG to continue to manage its Russian
operations
cautiously, where lending contracted 9% between end-1Q14 and
end-1Q15 (at
constant exchange rate), and that it will not increase its
exposure to Russia.
Apart from Russia, we do not expect any material asset quality
deterioration in
SG's strategic markets.
A key positive driver for the VR is management's continued focus
on
strengthening its balance sheet in liquidity and capital, which
are sound.
Dependence on short-term wholesale funding has been reduced to a
small 9% of the
bank's total liabilities at end-1Q15. SG reported a 10.1%
fully-applied common
equity tier 1 capital ratio and a 3.7% CRDIV leverage ratio at
end-1Q15. Both
are in line with those of similarly-rated European peers.
SG's underlying profitability has improved significantly since
2012 due to
cost-cutting and de-risking measures. The bank reported a 10%
operating return
on average equity (ROAE) in 2014, which compares adequately with
peers. In
addition, unlike a number of its GTUB peers, SG's net
profitability has not been
significantly hit by litigation or conduct charges. Nonetheless,
revenue in the
bank's French retail banking business is likely to remain under
pressure, and we
believe that control on operating expenses and higher revenue
growth in its
foreign and in non-retail banking businesses will be key to
achieving its
post-tax ROE target of 10%.
The Stable Outlook on SG's Long-term IDR reflects our
expectations that the bank
will continue to generate adequate risk-adjusted profitability
and report sound
capital and liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Negative pressure on the VR could come from significant erosion
in asset quality
or if the bank fails to maintain sound capital and leverage
ratios in line with
similarly rated peers. The VR would also come under pressure if
conduct risk
leads to a sizeable unexpected loss materially eroding
capitalisation.
Following today's rating action, Fitch does not expect to
upgrade SG's VR in the
near term, and any upgrade would be contingent on a substantial
strengthening of
the bank's company profile and a material improvement in asset
quality ratios.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that SG
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are
now sufficiently
progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is
likely to require
senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead
of or ahead of a
bank receiving sovereign support. In the EU, BRRD has been
effective in member
states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption
requirements
before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg,
government
stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD,
including the
bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016.
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by SG are all
notched down
from its VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to a change
in SG's VR. They
have, therefore, been upgraded due to the upgrade of SG's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
The Long-and Short-term IDRs and SR of SG's French specialist
car financing
subsidiary Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipement and
French retail bank
Credit du Nord are based on an extremely high probability of
support from SG, if
needed. Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements' and Credit
du Nord's
Long-and Short-term IDRs are equalised with those of SG and
their Long-term IDR
have the same Outlooks as the parent's. This is because we view
both entities as
core subsidiaries given their importance to and integration with
their parent.
Accordingly, the Outlook on their respective Long-term IDRs has
been revised to
Stable from Negative.
The ratings of Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements and
Credit du Nord
are therefore sensitive to changes in SG's IDRs and could also
be sensitive to
changes in their strategic importance to the rest of the group.
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V., SG Option Europe and SG
Structured Products
Inc. are wholly owned financing subsidiaries of SG whose debt
ratings are
aligned with those of SG based on an extremely high probability
of support, if
required. Their ratings are sensitive to the same factors that
might drive a
change in SG's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Societe Generale
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a' from 'a-'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Lower Tier 2 notes: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
Hybrid capital instruments: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Additional Tier 1 capital: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V.
Market-linked guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'F1'
SG Option Europe
Senior notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
SG Structured Products Inc.
Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A'
Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Credit du Nord
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A'
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'
EMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Certificates of deposits: affirmed at 'F1'
