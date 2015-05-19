(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank of
America's (BAC)
Viability Rating (VR) to 'a' from 'a-'. At the same time, the
agency has
affirmed BAC's Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer-Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A' and
'F1', respectively. The Rating Outlooks for the Long-Term IDRs
are Stable.
BAC's's Long-Term IDR is now driven by its VR, which has been
upgraded to 'a'
from 'a-'. The upgrade of BAC's's material legal operating
subsidiaries' IDRs to
one notch above their VRs reflects the expected implementation
of total loss
absorbing capital (TLAC) requirements for U.S. Global
Systemically Important
Banks (G-SIBs) and the presence of a substantial debt buffer in
the holding
company.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this rating
action
commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for U.S., Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks. At the same time, Fitch has taken into account
progress with
the U.S. single point of entry (SPE) resolution regime and TLAC
implementation
for U.S. G-SIBs.
Fitch believes that, in line with our Support Rating (SR)
definition of '5',
extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be
relied upon for
BAC or its subsidiaries. We have, therefore, downgraded their
Support Ratings
(SR) to '5' from '1' and revised their Support Rating Floors
(SRF) to 'No Floor'
from 'A'.
The upgrade of BAC's VR is driven by the maintenance of good
capital and
liquidity levels, materially lower looming litigation costs than
at any point
over the last few years, as well as the company's slowly
improving earnings
profile.
The ratings actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. A strong rebound in earnings from securities
businesses in 1Q15
is a reminder of the upside potential banks with leading market
shares can
enjoy. However, regulatory headwinds remain strong, with ever
higher capital
requirements, costs of continuous infrastructure upgrades and a
focus on conduct
risks.
As capital and leverage requirements evolve, GTUBs are reviewing
the balance of
their securities operations with other businesses and adapting
their business
models to provide the most capital platforms for the future. We
expect the
GTUBs' other core businesses, including retail and corporate
banking, wealth and
asset management, to perform well as economic growth, which we
expect to be
strongest in the U.S. and UK, will underpin revenue. However,
pressure on
revenue generation in a low-interest environment is likely to
persist,
particularly in Europe, but low loan impairment charges in
domestic markets
should help operating profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The upgrade of BAC's VR is driven by the maintenance of good
capital and
liquidity levels, materially lower looming litigation costs than
at any point
over the last few years, as well as the company's slowly
improving earnings
profile.
It is this latter point, which Fitch believes has the most
weight in warranting
the upgrade of the VR. Fitch believes that now that the bulk of
BAC's large
legal settlements are behind it, the strength of BAC's suite of
core franchises
will slowly become more evident.
Fitch believes that BAC's management has done a good job
resolving the company's
large litigation exposures as well as beginning to streamline
the company's
operations, which at first was through the company's 'New BAC'
initiatives and
more recently through its ongoing 'Simplify and Improve'
program.
Fitch thinks there is still ample room for BAC to improve its
sustainable
earnings power through cost reductions and other efficiency
initiatives.
Chief among these opportunities is continuing to reduce costs
from the company's
Legacy Assets & Servicing (LAS) segment as more and more of
BAC's problem assets
are resolved or sold. The main cost reduction benefit here will
be through
reduced headcount in the LAS segment.
In its core on-going operations, Fitch would expect BAC to
continue to optimize
overall branch network through branch closures, the rolling out
of reformatted
branches, as well as headcount reductions across its branch
banking platform.
Fitch would also expect BAC to continue to rationalize its
overall staffing
levels by utilizing technology more efficiently, reducing
redundant operations,
and simplifying its business processes.
To the extent that management is successful in this effort --
which Fitch has
already observed some positive results -- the company's
efficiency ratio
(non-interest expenses divided by total revenues), and Fitch
believes it could
drop from the low 70 percentage range to the high 60 percentage
range over a
longer-term time horizon.
Furthermore to the extent that this potential efficiency ratio
improvement is
sustainable it could push BAC's Fitch calculated adjusted
pre-tax ROA
consistently above 1.00% (it was 0.89% in 1Q15), and therefore
much closer to
peer averages.
When Fitch also considers that now that management is more
focused on driving
the business than dealing with legacy issues, BAC's revenue
growth should also
improve, which could also help boost the company's returns over
a medium term
time horizon.
Finally, to the extent that Short-Term interest rates eventually
rise BAC may
get a stronger earnings benefit than peers given its
proportionately larger
retail deposit base than peers.
Fitch would expect retail checking and savings deposits -- the
bulk of BAC's
funding profile -- to re-price more slowly than other forms of
funding in a
rising Short-Term interest rate scenario. This should provide a
stronger boost
to the net interest margin of firms like BAC, with
proportionately larger
amounts of retail deposits, than other peer institutions.
To the extent that BAC is able to generate incremental revenue
through either of
the avenues described above, Fitch believes it's likely to
further improve the
efficiency ratio (revenue is the denominator in the efficiency
ratio), and
therefore BAC's overall earnings profile.
The VRs remain equalized between BAC and its material operating
subsidiaries.
The common VR of BAC and its operating companies reflects the
correlated
performance, or failure rate between the BAC and these
subsidiaries. Fitch takes
a group view on the credit profile from a failure perspective,
while the IDR
reflects each entity's non-performance (default) risk on senior
debt. Fitch
believes that the likelihood of failure is roughly equivalent,
while the default
risk given at the operating company would be lower given TLAC.
All U.S. bank
subsidiaries carry a common VR, regardless of size, as U.S.
banks are
cross-guaranteed under the Financial Institutions Reform,
Recovery, and
Enforcement Act (FIRREA).
The Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating entities are
one notch above
BAC's to reflect Fitch's belief that the U.S. single point of
entry (SPE)
resolution regime, the likely implementation of total loss
absorbing capital
(TLAC) requirements for U.S. G-SIBs, and the presence of
substantial holding
company debt reduces the default risk of domestic operating
subsidiaries' senior
liabilities relative to holding company senior debt. In our view
these buffers
would provide substantial protection to senior unsecured
obligations in the
domestic operating entities in the event of group resolution, as
they could be
used to absorb losses and recapitalize operating companies.
Therefore,
substantial holding company debt reduces the likelihood of
default on operating
company senior obligations. As at end-2014, BAC had hybrid and
senior debt as a
percent of risk-weighted assets (RWA) of greater than 20%, more
than its Pillar
1 capital requirement.
The 'F1+' Short-Term IDRs of BAC's's bank subsidiaries is at the
higher of two
potential Short-Term IDRs mapping to an 'A+' Long-Term IDR on
Fitch's rating
scale to reflect substantial liquidity at the banks and
typically higher core
deposit funding, further liquidity resources at BAC that could
be extended to
the bank and access to further contingent liquidity sources such
as Federal Home
Loan Bank advances. BAC and its non-bank operating companies
Short-Term IDRs at
'F1' reflect Fitch's view that there is less surplus liquidity
at these entities
than at the bank, particularly given their greater reliance on
the holding
company for liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
With today's upgrade of BAC's VR Fitch sees limited downside to
BAC's ratings
and notes that the company's ratings are likely near the
lower-end of their
potential range.
Further upside to BAC's VR would likely be predicated on
continuing to improve
the company's earnings performance such that BAC's returns
consistently exceed
those of peers as well as the company's cost of equity, which
Fitch estimates to
be approximately 12%, over an extended period.
Fitch notes that this would likely require BAC to sustainably
improve its
efficiency ratio to the mid-to-high 50's through some of both
the cost reduction
initiatives and revenue growth opportunities described above.
Should management be unable to achieve these targets over a
longer-term time
horizon, it is likely that ratings would remain at current
levels.
Downside risks to ratings, while not expected, include any
remaining litigation
exposures or other unforeseen charges that result in a
significant net earnings
loss, or if the company's regulatory or tangible capital ratios
begin to
meaningfully decline.
Additionally, should BAC's overall credit quality materially
deteriorate over
the near term, or the company experience a severe and unexpected
risk management
failure this could also negatively impact the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that BAC
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd
Frank Orderly
Liquidation Authority legislation is now sufficiently progressed
to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require holding
company senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of the
company receiving sovereign support.
Any upward revision to the SR and SRF would be contingent on a
positive change
in the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not
impossible, this is
highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BAC are all
notched down
from the common VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably. Subordinated debt issued by the operating
companies is rated at
the same level as subordinated debt issued by BAC reflecting the
potential for
subordinated creditors in the operating companies to be exposed
to loss ahead of
senior creditors in BAC. This is also supported by the FSB's
proposal to have
internal TLAC rank senior to regulatory capital at the operating
company. Their
ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the common VR.
They have,
therefore, been upgraded due to the upgrade of the common VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEPOSIT RATINGS
The upgrade of Bank of America N.A's deposit ratings is based on
the upgrade of
its IDR. Deposit ratings are one notch higher than senior debt
reflecting the
deposits' superior recovery prospects in case of default given
depositor
preference in the U.S. BAC's international subsidiaries' deposit
ratings are at
the same level as their senior debt ratings because their
preferential status is
less clear and disclosure concerning dually payable deposits
makes it difficult
to determine if they are eligible for U.S. depositor preference.
MATERIAL INTERNATIONAL SUBSIDIARIES KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
Merrill Lynch International (MLI) and Merrill Lynch
International Bank Ltd
(MLIB) wholly owned subsidiaries of BAC whose IDRs and debt
ratings are aligned
with BAC's because of their core strategic role in and
integration into the BAC
group. Fitch has revised the Rating Outlook for BAC's material
international
operating companies' IDRs to Positive. The revision is in light
of the internal
pre-positioning required under the Financial Stability Board's
(FSB) TLAC
proposal. The Positive Outlook reflects the agency's belief that
the internal
TLAC of material international operating companies will likely
be large enough
to meet Pillar 1 capital requirements and will then be
sufficient to
recapitalize them. A one notch upgrade is likely once Fitch has
sufficient
clarity on additional disclosure on the pre-positioning of
internal TLAC and its
sufficiency in size to cover a default of senior operating
company liabilities.
Sufficient clarity may, however, take longer to come through
than the typical
Outlook horizon of one to two years
MLI and MLIB's ratings are sensitive to the same factors that
might drive a
change in BAC's IDRs.
OTHER SUBSIDIARY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Non-material legal entities IDRs and debt ratings are aligned
with the ratings
of BAC.
Those domestic subsidiaries and international subsidiaries that
have not been
upgraded or placed on Rating Outlook Positive are in Fitch's
opinion not
sufficiently material to benefit from domestic support from BAC
or are
international subsidiaries that would not benefit from internal
TLAC.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of America Corporation
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable from Outlook
Negative;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Long-Term market linked securities affirmed at 'A emr';
--Senior shelf affirmed at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt affirmed at 'F1';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'a' from 'a-';
--Preferred stock upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Support downgraded to '5' from '1';
--Support floor revised to 'NF' from 'A'.
Bank of America N.A.
--Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable from
Outlook Negative;
--Long-Term senior debt upgraded to 'A+' from 'A';
--Long-Term subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt affirmed at 'F1';
--Long-Term deposit rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+';
--Short-Term deposits upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'a' from 'a-';
--Support downgraded to '5' from '1';
--Support floor revised to 'NF' from 'A'.
Bank of America California, National Association
--Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable from
Outlook Negative;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'a' from 'a-';
--Support downgraded to '5' from '1';
--Support floor revised to 'NF' from 'A'.
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
--Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-Term market linked notes affirmed at 'A emr';
--Long-Term subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Short-Term debt affirmed at to 'F1';
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable from
Outlook Negative;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable from Outlook
Negative;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'.
B of A Issuance B.V.
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable from Outlook
Negative;
--Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-Term subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Secured Asset Finance Company B.V.
--Senior debt affirmed at 'A'.
Secured Asset Finance Company LLC
--Senior debt affirmed at 'A'.
BofA Canada Bank
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable from Outlook
Negative;
--Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-Term subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'.
MBNA Limited
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable from Outlook
Negative;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
--Support affirmed at to '1'.
Merrill Lynch International
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Positive from Outlook
Negative;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Merrill Lynch International Bank Ltd.
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Positive from Outlook
Negative;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Merrill Lynch B.V.
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable from Outlook
Negative;
--Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-Term market linked securities affirmed at 'A emr';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Merrill Lynch & Co., Canada Ltd.
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt affirmed at 'F1'.
BAC Canada Finance
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable from Outlook
Negative;
--Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Merrill Lynch Japan Finance GK.
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable from Outlook
Negative;
--Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt affirmed at 'F1';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co., Ltd.
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable from Outlook
Negative;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Merrill Lynch S.A.
--Long-Term market linked securities affirmed at 'A emr'.
Countrywide Financial Corp.
--Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-Term subordinated debt upgraded to at 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
Countrywide Home Loans, Inc.
--Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-Term senior shelf unsecured rating affirmed at 'A';
FleetBoston Financial Corp
--Long-Term subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
LaSalle Funding LLC
--Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
MBNA Corp.
--Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-Term subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Short-Term debt affirmed at 'F1'.
NationsBank Corp
--Long-Term senior shelf debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-Term subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
NCNB, Inc.
--Long-Term subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
BAC Capital Trust VI-VIII
BAC Capital Trust XI - XV
--Trust preferred securities upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
BAC AAH Capital Funding LLC I - VII
BAC AAH Capital Funding LLC IX - XIII
--Trust preferred securities upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
BankAmerica Capital III
BankBoston Capital Trust III-IV
Barnett Capital Trust III
Countrywide Capital III, IV, V
Fleet Capital Trust V
MBNA Capital B
NB Capital Trust III
--Trust preferred securities upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust III, IV, and V
Merrill Lynch Capital Trust I, II and III
--Trust preferred securities upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Fitch withdraws the following ratings:
Fitch is withdrawing its ratings because they are no longer
considered by Fitch
to be relevant for our rating coverage, because the entities no
longer exist.
BankAmerica Corporation
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-Term subordinated debt at 'BBB+'
Countrywide Bank FSB
--Long-Term Deposits at 'A+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F1';
LaSalle Bank N.A.
LaSalle Bank Midwest N.A.
--Long-Term Deposits at 'A+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison, St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Senior Director
Julie Solar
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (March 20,
2015).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria - Effective from
31 January 2014
to 20 March 2015
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
