(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Santander UK
plc's (San UK)
Support Rating to '2' from '1' and revised its Support Rating
Floor (SRF) to 'No
Floor' from 'A'. As the source of San UK's support, if needed,
is now its
ultimate parent, Banco Santander, S.A. (A-/Stable), rather than
the UK
sovereign, San UK's SRF has been withdrawn as it is no longer
relevant for
Fitch's coverage. San UK's other ratings are unaffected by this
rating action.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks and building societies globally, which the agency
announced in March
2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year
and
communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative,
regulatory and
policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of
sovereign
support for senior creditors of UK banks, in line with
developments at the EU
level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Prior to withdrawal, San UK's revised SRF of 'No floor'
reflected Fitch's view
that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary support
from the UK sovereign in the event that San UK becomes
non-viable.
In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) is now
sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if
necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. Full
application of
BRRD is required across member states from 1 January 2016, but
the UK has
already updated its legislative framework and there is strong
policy intent to
force losses onto creditors, where necessary.
San UK's SR reflects the high probability of San UK receiving
extraordinary
support from Banco Santander, if needed. San UK is a fully owned
and integral
part of the wider Santander group, sharing a common brand, whose
default would
have a high reputational risk for Banco Santander. The
likelihood of providing
support, however, is somewhat limited by the ability of Banco
Santander to
provide such support due to the material size of the UK
operations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating is sensitive to both a change in the
strategic importance of
San UK to its parent, which is currently not envisaged, and
Banco Santander's
ability to provide such support.
An upgrade to San UK's SR would be contingent on a positive
change in Banco
Santander's ability to support San UK, stemming from an upgrade
of the parent.
Conversely, a downgrade of San UK's SR could be triggered by a
weakening of
Banco Santander's ability to support San UK, for example,
because of San UK
growing materially relative to the wider group or because of
deterioration in
Banco Santander's risk profile that causes a multiple-notch
downgrade of Banco
Santander.
