LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Goldman
Sachs Group Inc.'s
(GS) Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. At the same time, Fitch has
affirmed GS's
Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'A'/'F1', respectively.
The Outlooks for the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Outlooks for
Goldman Sachs
International and Goldman Sachs International Bank have been
revised to Positive
from Stable.
The upgrade of GS's operating subsidiaries' (Goldman Sachs Bank,
USA and
Goldman, Sachs & Co.) IDRs to one notch above their VRs reflects
the expected
implementation of total loss absorbing capital (TLAC)
requirements for U.S.
Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) and the presence of
a substantial
debt buffer in the holding company.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this rating
action
commentary.
The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of
sovereign support
for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In
line with its
expectations announced in March last year and communicated
regularly since then,
Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
have substantially
reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for U.S., Swiss and
European Union
commercial banks. At the same time, Fitch has taken into account
progress with
the U.S. single point of entry (SPE) resolution regime and TLAC
implementation
for U.S. G-SIBs.
Fitch believes that, in line with our Support Rating (SR)
definition of '5',
extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be
relied upon for
GS or its subsidiaries. We have, therefore, downgraded their
Support Ratings
(SR) to '5' from '1' and revised their Support Rating Floors
(SRF) to 'No Floor'
from 'A'.
The ratings actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. A strong rebound in earnings from securities
businesses in 1Q15
is a reminder of the upside potential banks with leading market
shares can
enjoy. However, regulatory headwinds remain strong, with ever
higher capital
requirements, costs of continuous infrastructure upgrades and a
focus on conduct
risks.
As capital and leverage requirements evolve, GTUBs are reviewing
the balance of
their securities operations with other businesses and adapting
their business
models to provide the most capital efficient platforms for the
future. We expect
the GTUBs' other core businesses, including retail and corporate
banking, wealth
and asset management, to perform well as economic growth, which
we expect to be
strongest in the U.S. and UK, will underpin revenue. However,
pressure on
revenue generation in a low-interest environment is likely to
persist,
particularly in Europe, but low loan impairment charges in
domestic markets
should help operating profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
GS's VR is solidly situated at its current rating level and is
supported by its
leading investment banking franchise, higher than peer average
capital ratios
and strong risk management culture.
After years of managing through challenging market periods of
low volatility and
client activity levels, the strength of GS's investment banking
franchise is
beginning to become more evident.
In 1Q15, GS delivered solid results, which equated to a Fitch
calculated
adjusted pre-tax return on ending assets of 1.84%, which is the
strongest result
GS has delivered for some time and was also stronger than all of
its peers.
The improvement in earnings was due to good trading results in
the company's
Institutional Client Services (ICS) business line as higher
volatility in
foreign exchange markets and interest rates helped drive
stronger levels of
client activity, and therefore revenue for GS. Similarly, GS had
very strong
results in its financial advisory business as several of the
deals in the
company's backlog closed in 1Q15. Fitch notes that the backlog
currently remains
strong.
These results where further supported by good operating leverage
as expenses did
not rise as fast as revenues, with the compensation and benefits
to net revenue
ratio at 42%. While Fitch notes that operating leverage can cut
both ways, GS's
ability to keep a lid on expenses while benefiting from strong
revenue growth,
is noteworthy.
As a result of the better performance, GS's capital ratios
improved. As of 1Q15
GS's Basel III transitionally phased-in common equity tier 1
(CET1) ratio under
the standardized approach was 11.4% relative to 11.3% at
year-end 2014.
Similarly the Basel III transitionally phased-in CET1 ratio
under the advanced
approach was 12.6% at 1Q15 relative to 12.2% at year-end 2014.
The lower of the
two ratios, in this case the standardized approach, is the
binding ratio for GS.
Fitch notes that these capital ratios are higher than peer level
medians, which
Fitch views as appropriate -- and supportive to the ratings --
given the more
volatile nature of GS's earnings profile.
In Fitch's view, offsetting some of the rating strengths
described above is a
greater reliance on revenue derived from capital markets
activities than many
other GTUBs. Capital markets operations, while potentially
lucrative, are
inherently volatile and susceptible to declines during difficult
market
environments. Fitch would note, however, that management has a
good track record
navigating the firm through difficult periods.
A further constraint to GS's ratings is its more significant
reliance on
wholesale funding than other GTUBs, whose funding profiles are
typically core in
nature and skewed to a larger proportion of low-cost and sticky
deposit funding.
Nevertheless GS has maintained its liquidity position at
conservative levels,
which Fitch views as appropriate given the reliance on wholesale
funding
described above. To this end, GS's amount of Global Core Liquid
Assets (GCLA)
remained solid at $175 billion at 1Q15 or 20.2% of total assets.
The VRs remain equalized between GS and its material operating
subsidiaries. The
common VR of GS and its operating companies reflects the
correlated performance,
or failure rate between the GS and these subsidiaries. Fitch
takes a group view
on the credit profile from a failure perspective, while the IDR
reflects each
entity's non-performance (default) risk on senior debt. Fitch
believes that the
likelihood of failure is roughly equivalent, while the default
risk given at the
operating company would be lower given TLAC. All U.S. bank
subsidiaries carry a
common VR, regardless of size, as U.S. banks are
cross-guaranteed under the
Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act
(FIRREA).
The Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating entities are
one notch above
GS's Long-Term IDR to reflect Fitch's belief that the U.S. SPE
resolution
regime, the likely implementation of TLAC requirements for U.S.
G-SIBs, and the
presence of substantial holding company debt reduces the default
risk of
domestic operating subsidiaries' senior liabilities relative to
holding company
senior debt. In our view these buffers would provide substantial
protection to
senior unsecured obligations in the domestic operating entities
in the event of
group resolution, as they could be used to absorb losses and
recapitalize
operating companies. Therefore, substantial holding company debt
reduces the
likelihood of default on operating company senior obligations.
As at end-2014,
GS had hybrid and senior debt as a percent of risk-weighted
assets (RWA) of more
than 20%, more than its Pillar 1 capital requirement.
The 'F1' Short-Term IDRs of GS's bank subsidiaries are at the
lower of two
potential Short-Term IDRs mapping to an 'A' Long-Term IDR on
Fitch's rating
scale to reflect more significant reliance on wholesale funding.
GS's and its
non-bank operating companies' Short-Term IDRs at 'F1' reflect
Fitch's view that
there is less surplus liquidity at these entities than at the
bank, particularly
given their greater reliance on the holding company for
liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
In Fitch's view, GS's VR is solidly situated at its current
rating level, and
has minimal upward potential over the outlook horizon given GS's
current
business focus on the capital markets and reliance on wholesale
funding sources.
Downward pressure on the VR could result from a material loss,
significant
increase in leverage or deterioration in liquidity levels.
Similarly, any
unforeseen outsized or unusual fines, settlements or charges
levied could also
have adverse rating implications. Additionally, any sizable risk
management
failure could result in negative pressure on GS's ratings.
GS' Long-Term IDR and senior debt are equalized with the VR at
the holding
company, and notched up by one notch from the VR at the material
operating
companies. Thus ratings would be sensitive to any changes in GS'
VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that GS
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd
Frank Orderly
Liquidation Authority legislation is now sufficiently progressed
to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require holding
company senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of the
company receiving sovereign support.
Any upward revision to the SR and SRF would be contingent on a
positive change
in the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not
impossible, this is
highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by GS are all
notched down
from the common VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably. Subordinated debt issued by the operating
companies is rated at
the same level as subordinated debt issued by GS reflecting the
potential for
subordinated creditors in the operating companies to be exposed
to loss ahead of
senior creditors in GS. This is also supported by the FSB's
proposal to have
internal TLAC rank senior to regulatory capital at the operating
company. Their
ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the common VR.
They have,
therefore, been affirmed due to the affirmation of the common
VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEPOSIT RATINGS
The upgrade of Goldman Sachs Bank, USA deposit ratings is based
on the upgrade
of its IDR. Deposit ratings are one notch higher than senior
debt ratings
reflecting the deposits' superior recovery prospects in case of
default given
depositor preference in the U.S. GS's international
subsidiaries' deposit
ratings are at the same level as their senior debt ratings
because their
preferential status is less clear and disclosure concerning
dually payable
deposits makes it difficult to determine if they are eligible
for U.S. depositor
preference.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES-MATERIAL INTERNATIONAL
SUBSIDIARIES
Goldman Sachs International Bank (GSIB) and Goldman Sachs
International (GSI)
are wholly owned subsidiaries of GS whose IDRs and debt ratings
are aligned with
GS's because of their core strategic role in and integration
into the GS group.
Fitch has revised the Rating Outlook for GS's material
international operating
companies' IDRs to Positive. The revision is in light of the
internal
pre-positioning required under the Financial Stability Board's
(FSB) TLAC
proposal. The Positive Outlook reflects the agency's belief that
the internal
TLAC of material international operating companies will likely
be large enough
to meet Pillar 1 capital requirements and will then be
sufficient to
recapitalize them. A one notch upgrade is likely once Fitch has
sufficient
clarity on additional disclosure on the pre-positioning of
internal TLAC and its
sufficiency in size to cover a default of senior operating
company liabilities.
Sufficient clarity may, however, take longer to come through
than the typical
Outlook horizon of one to two years
GSIB and GSI's ratings are sensitive to the same factors that
might drive a
change in GS's IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - OTHER SUBSIDIARIES
Goldman Sachs AG and Goldman Sachs Paris Inc. et Cie are wholly
owned
subsidiaries of GS whose IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with
GS's.
Domestic subsidiaries and international subsidiaries that have
not been upgraded
or placed on Rating Outlook Positive are in Fitch's opinion not
sufficiently
material to benefit from domestic support from GS or are
international
subsidiaries that would not benefit from internal TLAC.
The rating actions are as follows:
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'a';
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1';
--Support downgraded to '5' from '1';
--Support Floor revised to 'NF from 'A'';
--Market linked securities affirmed at 'Aemr';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-';
--Preferred equity affirmed at 'BB+';
--GS Finance Corp Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program,
Series E affirmed
at 'A'.
Goldman Sachs Bank, USA
--Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt upgraded to 'A+' from 'A';
--Long-Term Deposits upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt affirmed at 'F1';
--Short-Term Deposits upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1';
--Support Rating affirmed at '1'.
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
--Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Long-Term senior debt upgraded to 'A+' from 'A';
--Short-Term debt affirmed at 'F1';
--Senior secured Long-Term notes upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'.
--Senior secured Short-Term notes affirmed at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs International
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook to Positive from
Stable;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Senior secured Long-Term notes affirmed at 'A';
--Senior secured Short-Term notes affirmed at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt affirmed at 'F1';
--Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A'
Goldman Sachs International Bank
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook to Positive from
Stable;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
--Long-Term Deposits affirmed at 'A';
--Short-Term Deposits affirmed at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs AG
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Bank (Europe) plc
--Long-Term senior secured guaranteed debt affirmed at 'A';
--Short-Term senior secured guaranteed debt affirmed at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at affirmed at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Paris Inc. et Cie.
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'.
Ultegra Finance Limited
--Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Short-Term debt affirmed at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Financial Products I Limited
--Long-Term senior unsecured affirmed at 'A'.
Goldman Sachs Capital I
--Trust preferred affirmed at 'BBB-'.
Goldman Sachs Capital II, III
--Preferred equity affirmed at 'BB+'.
Murray Street Investment Trust I
--Senior Guaranteed Trust Securities affirmed at 'A'.
Vesey Street Investment Trust I
--Senior Guaranteed Trust Securities affirmed at 'A'.
Fitch is withdrawing the following ratings because they are no
longer considered
by Fitch to be relevant for our rating coverage, because the
entity no longer
exists.
Global Sukuk Company Limited
--Long-Term senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-Term senior unsecured at 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison, St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (March 20,
2015);
--'Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria'
(April 2015);
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
