(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s (GS) Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed GS's Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A'/'F1', respectively. The Outlooks for the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Outlooks for Goldman Sachs International and Goldman Sachs International Bank have been revised to Positive from Stable. The upgrade of GS's operating subsidiaries' (Goldman Sachs Bank, USA and Goldman, Sachs & Co.) IDRs to one notch above their VRs reflects the expected implementation of total loss absorbing capital (TLAC) requirements for U.S. Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) and the presence of a substantial debt buffer in the holding company. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for U.S., Swiss and European Union commercial banks. At the same time, Fitch has taken into account progress with the U.S. single point of entry (SPE) resolution regime and TLAC implementation for U.S. G-SIBs. Fitch believes that, in line with our Support Rating (SR) definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be relied upon for GS or its subsidiaries. We have, therefore, downgraded their Support Ratings (SR) to '5' from '1' and revised their Support Rating Floors (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A'. The ratings actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. A strong rebound in earnings from securities businesses in 1Q15 is a reminder of the upside potential banks with leading market shares can enjoy. However, regulatory headwinds remain strong, with ever higher capital requirements, costs of continuous infrastructure upgrades and a focus on conduct risks. As capital and leverage requirements evolve, GTUBs are reviewing the balance of their securities operations with other businesses and adapting their business models to provide the most capital efficient platforms for the future. We expect the GTUBs' other core businesses, including retail and corporate banking, wealth and asset management, to perform well as economic growth, which we expect to be strongest in the U.S. and UK, will underpin revenue. However, pressure on revenue generation in a low-interest environment is likely to persist, particularly in Europe, but low loan impairment charges in domestic markets should help operating profitability. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, VR AND SENIOR DEBT GS's VR is solidly situated at its current rating level and is supported by its leading investment banking franchise, higher than peer average capital ratios and strong risk management culture. After years of managing through challenging market periods of low volatility and client activity levels, the strength of GS's investment banking franchise is beginning to become more evident. In 1Q15, GS delivered solid results, which equated to a Fitch calculated adjusted pre-tax return on ending assets of 1.84%, which is the strongest result GS has delivered for some time and was also stronger than all of its peers. The improvement in earnings was due to good trading results in the company's Institutional Client Services (ICS) business line as higher volatility in foreign exchange markets and interest rates helped drive stronger levels of client activity, and therefore revenue for GS. Similarly, GS had very strong results in its financial advisory business as several of the deals in the company's backlog closed in 1Q15. Fitch notes that the backlog currently remains strong. These results where further supported by good operating leverage as expenses did not rise as fast as revenues, with the compensation and benefits to net revenue ratio at 42%. While Fitch notes that operating leverage can cut both ways, GS's ability to keep a lid on expenses while benefiting from strong revenue growth, is noteworthy. As a result of the better performance, GS's capital ratios improved. As of 1Q15 GS's Basel III transitionally phased-in common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio under the standardized approach was 11.4% relative to 11.3% at year-end 2014. Similarly the Basel III transitionally phased-in CET1 ratio under the advanced approach was 12.6% at 1Q15 relative to 12.2% at year-end 2014. The lower of the two ratios, in this case the standardized approach, is the binding ratio for GS. Fitch notes that these capital ratios are higher than peer level medians, which Fitch views as appropriate -- and supportive to the ratings -- given the more volatile nature of GS's earnings profile. In Fitch's view, offsetting some of the rating strengths described above is a greater reliance on revenue derived from capital markets activities than many other GTUBs. Capital markets operations, while potentially lucrative, are inherently volatile and susceptible to declines during difficult market environments. Fitch would note, however, that management has a good track record navigating the firm through difficult periods. A further constraint to GS's ratings is its more significant reliance on wholesale funding than other GTUBs, whose funding profiles are typically core in nature and skewed to a larger proportion of low-cost and sticky deposit funding. Nevertheless GS has maintained its liquidity position at conservative levels, which Fitch views as appropriate given the reliance on wholesale funding described above. To this end, GS's amount of Global Core Liquid Assets (GCLA) remained solid at $175 billion at 1Q15 or 20.2% of total assets. The VRs remain equalized between GS and its material operating subsidiaries. The common VR of GS and its operating companies reflects the correlated performance, or failure rate between the GS and these subsidiaries. Fitch takes a group view on the credit profile from a failure perspective, while the IDR reflects each entity's non-performance (default) risk on senior debt. Fitch believes that the likelihood of failure is roughly equivalent, while the default risk given at the operating company would be lower given TLAC. All U.S. bank subsidiaries carry a common VR, regardless of size, as U.S. banks are cross-guaranteed under the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act (FIRREA). The Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating entities are one notch above GS's Long-Term IDR to reflect Fitch's belief that the U.S. SPE resolution regime, the likely implementation of TLAC requirements for U.S. G-SIBs, and the presence of substantial holding company debt reduces the default risk of domestic operating subsidiaries' senior liabilities relative to holding company senior debt. In our view these buffers would provide substantial protection to senior unsecured obligations in the domestic operating entities in the event of group resolution, as they could be used to absorb losses and recapitalize operating companies. Therefore, substantial holding company debt reduces the likelihood of default on operating company senior obligations. As at end-2014, GS had hybrid and senior debt as a percent of risk-weighted assets (RWA) of more than 20%, more than its Pillar 1 capital requirement. The 'F1' Short-Term IDRs of GS's bank subsidiaries are at the lower of two potential Short-Term IDRs mapping to an 'A' Long-Term IDR on Fitch's rating scale to reflect more significant reliance on wholesale funding. GS's and its non-bank operating companies' Short-Term IDRs at 'F1' reflect Fitch's view that there is less surplus liquidity at these entities than at the bank, particularly given their greater reliance on the holding company for liquidity. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT In Fitch's view, GS's VR is solidly situated at its current rating level, and has minimal upward potential over the outlook horizon given GS's current business focus on the capital markets and reliance on wholesale funding sources. Downward pressure on the VR could result from a material loss, significant increase in leverage or deterioration in liquidity levels. Similarly, any unforeseen outsized or unusual fines, settlements or charges levied could also have adverse rating implications. Additionally, any sizable risk management failure could result in negative pressure on GS's ratings. GS' Long-Term IDR and senior debt are equalized with the VR at the holding company, and notched up by one notch from the VR at the material operating companies. Thus ratings would be sensitive to any changes in GS' VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that GS becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd Frank Orderly Liquidation Authority legislation is now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require holding company senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of the company receiving sovereign support. Any upward revision to the SR and SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by GS are all notched down from the common VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Subordinated debt issued by the operating companies is rated at the same level as subordinated debt issued by GS reflecting the potential for subordinated creditors in the operating companies to be exposed to loss ahead of senior creditors in GS. This is also supported by the FSB's proposal to have internal TLAC rank senior to regulatory capital at the operating company. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the common VR. They have, therefore, been affirmed due to the affirmation of the common VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEPOSIT RATINGS The upgrade of Goldman Sachs Bank, USA deposit ratings is based on the upgrade of its IDR. Deposit ratings are one notch higher than senior debt ratings reflecting the deposits' superior recovery prospects in case of default given depositor preference in the U.S. GS's international subsidiaries' deposit ratings are at the same level as their senior debt ratings because their preferential status is less clear and disclosure concerning dually payable deposits makes it difficult to determine if they are eligible for U.S. depositor preference. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES-MATERIAL INTERNATIONAL SUBSIDIARIES Goldman Sachs International Bank (GSIB) and Goldman Sachs International (GSI) are wholly owned subsidiaries of GS whose IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with GS's because of their core strategic role in and integration into the GS group. Fitch has revised the Rating Outlook for GS's material international operating companies' IDRs to Positive. The revision is in light of the internal pre-positioning required under the Financial Stability Board's (FSB) TLAC proposal. The Positive Outlook reflects the agency's belief that the internal TLAC of material international operating companies will likely be large enough to meet Pillar 1 capital requirements and will then be sufficient to recapitalize them. A one notch upgrade is likely once Fitch has sufficient clarity on additional disclosure on the pre-positioning of internal TLAC and its sufficiency in size to cover a default of senior operating company liabilities. Sufficient clarity may, however, take longer to come through than the typical Outlook horizon of one to two years GSIB and GSI's ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in GS's IDRs. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - OTHER SUBSIDIARIES Goldman Sachs AG and Goldman Sachs Paris Inc. et Cie are wholly owned subsidiaries of GS whose IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with GS's. Domestic subsidiaries and international subsidiaries that have not been upgraded or placed on Rating Outlook Positive are in Fitch's opinion not sufficiently material to benefit from domestic support from GS or are international subsidiaries that would not benefit from internal TLAC. The rating actions are as follows: Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A'; --Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'; --Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'; --Support downgraded to '5' from '1'; --Support Floor revised to 'NF from 'A''; --Market linked securities affirmed at 'Aemr'; --Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'; --Preferred equity affirmed at 'BB+'; --GS Finance Corp Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Series E affirmed at 'A'. Goldman Sachs Bank, USA --Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Long-Term senior debt upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; --Long-Term Deposits upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; --Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Short-Term debt affirmed at 'F1'; --Short-Term Deposits upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'; --Support Rating affirmed at '1'. Goldman, Sachs & Co. --Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Long-Term senior debt upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; --Short-Term debt affirmed at 'F1'; --Senior secured Long-Term notes upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'. --Senior secured Short-Term notes affirmed at 'F1'. Goldman Sachs International --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook to Positive from Stable; --Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Senior secured Long-Term notes affirmed at 'A'; --Senior secured Short-Term notes affirmed at 'F1'; --Short-Term debt affirmed at 'F1'; --Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A' Goldman Sachs International Bank --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook to Positive from Stable; --Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' --Long-Term Deposits affirmed at 'A'; --Short-Term Deposits affirmed at 'F1'. Goldman Sachs AG --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'. Goldman Sachs Bank (Europe) plc --Long-Term senior secured guaranteed debt affirmed at 'A'; --Short-Term senior secured guaranteed debt affirmed at 'F1'; --Short-Term debt at affirmed at 'F1'. Goldman Sachs Paris Inc. et Cie. --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'. Ultegra Finance Limited --Long-Term senior debt affirmed at 'A'; --Short-Term debt affirmed at 'F1'. Goldman Sachs Financial Products I Limited --Long-Term senior unsecured affirmed at 'A'. Goldman Sachs Capital I --Trust preferred affirmed at 'BBB-'. Goldman Sachs Capital II, III --Preferred equity affirmed at 'BB+'. Murray Street Investment Trust I --Senior Guaranteed Trust Securities affirmed at 'A'. Vesey Street Investment Trust I --Senior Guaranteed Trust Securities affirmed at 'A'. Fitch is withdrawing the following ratings because they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant for our rating coverage, because the entity no longer exists. Contact: Primary Analyst Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison, St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1-312-368-5472 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 