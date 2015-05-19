(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays Bank
plc's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'A',
Short-term IDR and
debt ratings at 'F1' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The
Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed
the ratings of
Barclays plc, the bank's holding company.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating affirmations are in conjunction with Fitch's review
of sovereign
support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March
2014. In line
with its expectations announced in March last year and
communicated regularly
since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy
initiatives have
substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for
US, Swiss and
European Union commercial banks.
As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support
Rating (SR)
definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible
can no longer
be relied upon for Barclays Bank. We have, therefore, downgraded
its SR to '5'
from '1' and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No
Floor' from 'A'. The
Long-term IDR is driven by Barclays Bank's VR and is therefore
not affected by
today's actions on the SR and SRF.
The ratings actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. A strong rebound in earnings from securities
businesses in 1Q15
is a reminder of the upside potential banks with leading market
shares can
enjoy. However, regulatory headwinds remain strong, with ever
higher capital
requirements, costs of continuous infrastructure upgrades and a
focus on conduct
risks.
As capital and leverage requirements evolve, GTUBs are reviewing
the balance of
their securities operations with other businesses and adapting
their business
models to provide the most capital-efficient platforms for the
future. We expect
the GTUBs' other core businesses, including retail and corporate
banking, wealth
and asset management, to perform well as economic growth, which
we expect to be
strongest in the US and UK, will underpin revenue. However,
pressure on revenue
generation in a low interest-rate environment is likely to
persist, particularly
in Europe, but low loan impairment charges in domestic markets
should help
operating profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Barclays Bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt rating reflect Fitch's
expectation that
the bank's diversified businesses should enable it to generate
adequate
profitability while maintaining sound capitalisation. Barclays
Bank has a strong
franchise in domestic retail and corporate banking and in
international cards
through Barclaycard. Its capital markets activities are being
scaled back, but
the bank will maintain a sizeable investment bank division.
Barclays Bank has continued to strengthen its capitalisation and
reported a
consolidated fully loaded common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of
10.6% at
end-1Q15, which is within its peer group range. The group
remains committed to
achieving a CET1 ratio above 11% in 2016, targeting a management
buffer of up to
about 150 bps above the regulatory minimum buffer requirements,
including pillar
2A requirements. This means that the group is likely to operate
with a CET1
ratio of near 12%. The group's consolidated leverage ratio
remained flat in 1Q15
at 3.7%. The bank plans to reach a leverage ratio of above 4%.
Although this is
still weaker than its US peers, we believe that the bank would
be able to
strengthen its leverage ratio further, if required.
The operating profitability of the group's core businesses in
1Q15 benefited
from the sound performance of capital markets activities in its
investment bank
as market volatility led to increased customer activity in a
seasonally strong
quarter. We expect the bank's retail and corporate banking
businesses to perform
well and contribute to sound and stable earnings, with
profitability from its
credit card business remaining solid. Barclays continues to
reduce operating
expenses, which will be important to achieving its performance
targets.
Barclays Bank's profitability has been hit by conduct costs
relating to
regulatory investigations and customer redress. Conduct and
litigation risk
continues to affect Barclays Bank and its GTUB peers, and we
expect material
further conduct costs. The bank's IDRs and VR reflect our view
that the bank
should be able to absorb sizeable fines and sanctions which,
however, are
difficult to predict. Among the outstanding investigations by
various
authorities are matters relating to foreign exchange
rate-setting, which are
likely to result in material fines. At end-1Q15, the bank held
around GBP2.5bn
provisions for legal, competition and regulatory matters, of
which GBP2.09bn was
for primarily foreign exchange-related investigations and
litigation.
The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that Barclays
Bank will
improve its profitability in line with its business plan and
will further
strengthen capitalisation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Barclays Bank's IDRs and VRs and senior debt ratings are
primarily sensitive to
the bank's progress in meeting its performance and capital
targets as planned.
Risk exposure in the investment bank has declined, and the
investment bank
division's profitability improved in 1Q15. We do not expect risk
appetite to
increase, and earnings volatility, while potentially higher than
in other
business divisions, should decline.
Ratings would come under pressure if the division's performance
indicates
increased risk appetite, or if earnings volatility increases
materially. Ratings
would also come under pressure if the bank's capital markets
franchise is
damaged materially to the extent that it affects the business
model. Upside
potential for Barclays Bank's VR is limited in the medium term
as the investment
bank will remain sizeable.
The ratings are also sensitive to the bank's ability to achieve
its target CET1
and leverage ratios. We expect material conduct costs, which
however should be
manageable given the bank's capitalisation. Conduct costs above
our base case
expectations that would affect capitalisation without a credible
plan to restore
capital ratios swiftly would lead to pressure on Barclays Bank's
ratings. Other
sanctions or business restrictions, which could be triggered if
Barclays US
non-prosecution agreement is revoked and could affect the
group's operations
materially, would also put pressure on ratings.
Barclays Bank has made progress in reducing assets in its
Barclays Non-Core
(BNC) unit, and we expect the bank to reduce these assets
further. Risk-weighted
assets (RWA) in BNC amounted to GBP65bn at end-1Q15, and the
unit will continue
to generate losses for the group, which should gradually narrow
as assets run
off and operating costs are reduced. We expect the group to
reduce the drag on
overall performance from BNC, and failure to reduce exposure as
planned, leading
to weaker profitability and capital ratios, could put ratings
under pressure.
The group's structure is evolving as it will be required to
establish an
intermediate holding company in the US and create a ring-fenced
bank in the UK.
The creation of separately capitalised and ring-fenced legal
entities within the
group could result in ratings differentiation between the legal
entities over
time.
The group has significant layers of subordinated debt and hybrid
capital
instruments, which Fitch however does not consider large enough
to provide
sufficient protection of senior creditors to warrant assigning a
Long-term IDR
above its VR under Fitch's criteria. Barclays Bank's IDR could
be upgraded one
notch above its VR if debt issued by the holding company and
Barclays Bank's own
external junior debt provide greater protection for senior
creditors of Barclays
Bank. Because external senior debt issued by the holding company
is currently
downstreamed as senior debt to Barclays Bank, it ranks pari
passu with Barclays
Bank's external senior debt and thus does not afford protection
to it.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that
Barclays Bank becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD) and legislation and regulation in
the UK are now
sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if
necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. In
the EU, BRRD has
been effective in member states since 1 January 2015, including
minimum loss
absorption requirements before resolution financing or
alternative financing
(eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full
application of BRRD,
including the bail-in tool, is required in the EU from 1 January
2016. In the
UK, legislation and regulation to allow for the bail-in of
senior creditors has
been in place since January 2015.
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Barclays
Bank and Barclays
plc are all notched down from their respective VRs in accordance
with Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative loss
severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in Barclays Bank's or Barclays plc's VRs. The securities'
ratings are
also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise
if Fitch changes
its assessment of the probability of their non-performance
relative to the risk
captured in the issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in
capital management in
the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer
requirements, for example.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
Barclays plc's IDRs and VR are equalised with those of Barclays
Bank and reflect
its role as the bank holding company and the absence of double
leverage at the
holding company level. The holding company has issued increasing
volumes of
debt, including hybrid additional tier 1 instruments, tier 2
debt and senior
debt. Debt issued by the holding company is down-streamed to the
operating
company as mirror instruments, and we expect double leverage at
the holding
company to remain well-managed.
We expect senior debt issued by the holding company to become
eligible for the
proposed total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements, but
only if
internally down-streamed senior debt is contractually rendered
junior to the
operating companies' senior obligations, which may occur by 2019
or earlier to
meet future regulatory requirements.
Barclays plc's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that support from
the UK
authorities for the holding company is possible, but cannot be
relied on,
primarily because of the holding company's low systemic
importance.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Fitch could notch the holding company's IDRs and VR below
Barclays Bank's
ratings if double leverage at Barclays plc increases above 120%
or if the role
of the holding company changes, both of which we do not expect.
Together with
the creation of separately capitalised subsidiaries, over time
further expected
debt issuance by Barclays plc could change the relative position
of creditors of
different group entities, which would be reflected in different
entity ratings,
including the holding company's VR, IDR and debt ratings.
As the SRF is 'No Floor', the holding company's Long-term IDR is
driven solely
by its VR and is therefore primarily sensitive to the same
drivers as Barclays
Bank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Barclays Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A'
Senior unsecured debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at
'A'/ 'F1'
Market-linked senior securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Government guaranteed senior long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA+'
Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB+'
Preference shares with no constraints on coupon omission:
affirmed at 'BB+'
Other hybrid Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Tier 2 contingent capital notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Barclays plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior debt including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Tier 2 instruments: affirmed at 'A-'
Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at
'BB+'
Barclays US CCP Funding LLC
US repo notes programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0771
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
