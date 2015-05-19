(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Standard Chartered Bank's (SCB) Support Rating (SR) to '5' from '1' and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A-'. SCB's other ratings are unaffected by this rating action. The '5' SR and 'No floor' SRF of SCB's parent, Standard Chartered plc (SC), are also unaffected by this rating action. SC would be the likely resolution 'point of entry' in the event of SCB's failure. The rating actions are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks and building societies globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for senior creditors of UK banks, in line with developments at the EU level. As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our SR definition of '5', extraordinary sovereign support, while possible, can no longer be relied upon for SCB's senior creditors. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the UK sovereign in the event that SCB becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) is now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. Full application of BRRD is required across member states from 1 January 2016, but the UK has already updated its legislative framework and there is strong policy intent to force losses onto creditors, where necessary. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Any upgrade to SCB's SR and upward revision to the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. This is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. Contact: Primary Analyst Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong SAR Secondary Analyst Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Committee Chairperson James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20 March 2015, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.