(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Mapfre SA's
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.
Concurrently, Fitch
has upgraded Mapfre's senior unsecured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
and
subordinated debt to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The group's core operating
entities'
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings have been affirmed at
'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Mapfre's IDR reflects the group's sustained
robust operating
performance and consistently 'Strong' risk-adjusted
capitalisation as measured
by Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model (FBM), despite operating
within markets
characterised by difficult economic conditions. This resilience
is also
reflected in the group's operating companies' IFS ratings being
one notch higher
than the Spanish sovereign rating (BBB+/Stable).
Fitch expects that Mapfre will maintain a robust underwriting
performance. In
2014, it reported a combined ratio of 95.7% (2013: 96.1%) and
its five-year
average combined ratio is strong at 96%.
Fitch considers Mapfre strongly capitalised, based on a 'Strong'
score from the
agency's FBM. The group's regulatory solvency ratio also
remained strong at 259%
at end-2014 (end-2013: 246%). The increase was mainly driven by
an appreciation
of the value of Spanish bonds due to declining spreads.
The ratings also reflect Mapfre's strong franchise and access to
distribution in
Spain and Latin America, particularly Brazil. Mapfre is the
sixth-largest
European non-life insurer and the largest insurance group in
Latin America.
However, Spain's sovereign rating continues to weigh on the
group's ratings. The
ratio of Spanish fixed income instruments to shareholders funds
remained high at
end-2014 at 142% (YE13: 115%), which leaves Mapfre substantially
exposed to the
Spanish economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Mapfre's ratings could be downgraded if its exposure to the
Spanish insurance
market or sovereign debt results in investment losses with a
material impact on
its capital. Mapfre's ratings could also be downgraded if the
Spanish sovereign
is downgraded.
Factors that could trigger an upgrade include an upgrade of
Spain's sovereign
rating, together with strong group capitalisation (as measured
by, for example,
Fitch's Prism FBM remaining 'Strong') or exposure to Spanish
sovereign debt
falling below 100% of group shareholders' funds (currently
142%).
The rating actions are as follows:
Mapfre Familiar
Mapfre Global Risks Cia De Seguros Y Reaseguos
Mapfre Vida SA De Seguros Y Reaseguros
Mapfre Re Compania De Reaseguros S.A
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Mapfre SA
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
EUR1bn 5.125% senior unsecured debt due 2015 upgraded to 'BBB'
from 'BBB-'
EUR700m 5.91% subordinated debt due 2037 with step-up in 2017
upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Insurance Rating Methodology dated 4
September 2014 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
