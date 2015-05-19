(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Continued moderate loan growth in Turkey in 1Q15 is mildly credit positive for the banking sector, says Fitch Ratings. This should help contain asset quality problems, prevent banks from overstretching their balance sheets and also reduce the risk of broader macroeconomic imbalances building up. Reported quarter-on-quarter loan growth was 6.6% in 1Q15, but Fitch calculates this would have been 3% adjusted for exchange rate effects. Foreign currency (FC) loans represent around 30% of total bank lending, and the lira depreciated by 12.6% against the dollar in 1Q15. Loan growth was 16% in 2014, adjusted for exchange rate effects (19% in nominal terms). Although this still represents significant nominal loan growth, it is moderate in real terms (inflation was 7.6% in the 12 months to end-1Q15) and a notable slowdown relative to the rapid expansion of preceding years. This has been driven by slower economic growth, regulatory curbs and greater caution by banks. Consumer lending, once the main growth driver at Turkish banks, rose by a moderate 2.6% in 1Q15 (all such loans are extended in lira), partly due to regulatory restrictions on credit card and auto lending introduced in 2013 - 2014. SME loans were up by 4% and corporate loans by 11%, in nominal terms, the latter mainly due to exchange rate effects. At the outset of 2015, Turkish banks were targeting loan growth of around 15% - 20% for the full year, and 1Q15 figures suggest these expectations are realistic. Confidence levels may improve after June's general election, and traditionally loan growth in Turkey has picked up during the second half of the year. However, banks remain relatively cautious about loan growth expectations in 2015 because of geopolitical tensions in neighbouring countries, continued weak growth reported by EU trading partners, interest rate uncertainty and still high unemployment, which stood at 11.2% at end-February 2015. Slacker loan growth is credit positive for Turkish banks as it should help to contain the emergence of systemic risks and slow the build-up of impaired loans, even if it is also likely to further compress margins, already squeezed by competition, regulatory constraints and high funding costs. Impaired loans are still low, representing 2.8% of sector loans at end-1Q15, but loan quality figures reported by Turkish banks have long been flattered by lack of seasoning due to rapid growth and continued loan write-offs/sales. Problem exposures represented a still moderate 3.4% of SME loans and 4.2% of unsecured personal loans. Credit card delinquencies are rising (7.1% at end-March, up from 6.7% at end-2014), but these are fully reserved and easily sold to loan recovery companies. Fitch is not expecting a significant increase in impaired loans in the short-term given a still reasonably supportive economy (we forecast 3.2% GDP growth for 2015). In addition, we are not expecting sudden asset deterioration in corporate portfolios, where FC risks are concentrated, because maturities in the corporate loan books are longer-term. Contact: James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd. 26 Valovaya St. Moscow 115054 Janine Dow Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Turkish Banks here Turkish Banks' External Debt: End-2014 Update here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.