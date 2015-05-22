(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fukoku Mutual
Life Insurance
Company's (Fukoku Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating
at 'A' and its
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed the company's EUR300m fixed- to floating-rate
subordinated
callable notes due on 28 September 2025 and USD500m cumulative
perpetual
subordinated notes at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect solid capitalisation and a stable life
insurance
underwriting business with its successful focus on the more
profitable third
(health) sector. These strengths are offset by its relatively
smaller market
share compared with its larger rivals, the four major life
insurers in Japan.
Fukoku Life has a market share of less than 5% in terms of value
of policies in
force and the third sector's annual premium in force.
Furthermore, its risky
assets to adjusted equity stood at 96% at end-December 2014,
which is still
higher than Fitch's median factor of 90% for the 'A' rating
category.
Fukoku Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved to
1,176.0% at
end-December 2014 - the second-highest among Japanese
traditional life insurers
- from 1,099.9% at end-March 2014. This mainly resulted from
larger accumulated
capital and reserves, increased unrealised gain on securities
and its effective
use of hybrid capital.
Annualised premium in force at Fukoku Life's third sector
continued to grow at a
modest rate of 0.5% in April to December 2014 from 0.9% a year
earlier. This is
moderately low compared with the industry growth rate of 1.4%,
partly because
the company is protecting its profit margin amid ongoing price
competition in
the industry. The agency estimates that about half of the
company's insurance
underwriting profit is generated from its third-sector products
and expects this
contribution to continue to increase.
Fukoku Life was established in 1923 and it is the sixth-largest
Japanese
traditional life insurer with a market share of 3% by value of
policies in force
at end-March 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects to upgrade the ratings on Fukoku Life's hybrid
debts by one notch
to 'BBB+', if new notching criteria proposed by Fitch are made
final. The
proposed criteria are currently subject to a market consultation
and review
period (see "Fitch Publishes Exposure Draft of Updated Notching
Criteria" dated
12 May 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). No other ratings are
expected to be
impacted by the proposed changes to Fitch's notching criteria.
An upgrade of Fukoku Life's IFS Rating is unlikely in the near
future despite
Fukoku Life's stronger credit fundamentals, given the constraint
of the
sovereign rating. Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
is 'A' with a Stable Outlook. This is because Fukoku Life has a
high level of
government debt holdings (33% of invested assets at end-December
2014). The
company does not have overseas business diversification to
counterbalance the
high level of Japanese government bond holdings. If the rating
on Japan were
lowered, the IFS Rating on the insurer is also likely to be
lowered.
Upgrade triggers for the company's IDR and hybrid debt ratings
include the
issuer achieving a larger market share (in terms of value of
policies in force
and the third sector's annual premium in force) and a major
position in the
local life insurance market, or reducing its risky assets to
adjusted equity
ratio to below 90% while maintaining sound profitability and
capitalisation
levels.
Downgrade triggers include material erosion of capitalisation
and deterioration
in profitability, in particular if the SMR falls below 600% or
financial
leverage increases to above 35% (12.8% at end-December 2014) for
a prolonged
period.
