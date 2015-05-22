(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Global
Logistic Properties
Limited's (GLP; BBB+/Stable) proposed US dollar senior notes a
'BBB+(EXP)'
expected rating. The notes will be issued under the company's
USD2bn euro
medium-term note programme.
The notes are rated at the same level as GLP's senior unsecured
rating because
they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of the
company. The final ratings on the notes are contingent on the
receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
GLP's rating is supported by its shift towards being an asset
manager and
portfolio owner of geographically diversified industrial
properties. The good
quality of its underlying investments and the prudent financial
profile of the
holding company (excluding subsidiaries) also support its
current ratings.
GLP's ratings are constrained by the company's expansion
strategy, which lowers
the visibility of the company's financial profile. This is
unlike most 'A'
rating category investment property companies that have highly
visible income
streams and stable financial structures.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Geographically Diversified Portfolio: GLP manages USD27.7bn of
logistic
properties, including USD16.7bn invested under its fund
management platform
(including the recent acquisition of USD8.0bn of assets in the
US) and USD11bn
operated by its subsidiaries in China and Japan. The company has
a
geographically diversified portfolio - GLP is the market leader
in Brazil,
China, and Japan based on total floor area under management and
will be the
third-largest in the US. Besides the diversification benefits,
GLP's global
network also enhances its competitiveness by offering its
multinational
customers an integrated service for their global operations. The
logistic
properties are also in strong demand because of the rapid
development of
e-commerce.
Operating Assets Have Moderate Leverage: GLP's operating assets
- which include
its China and Japan subsidiaries, the jointly-controlled
entities (JCEs) and GLP
J-REIT - maintain healthy asset cover. Its China and Japan
subsidiaries' loan to
asset value ratios (LTV) were 8.6% and 45.1% respectively at
end-March 2015,
while the total liabilities/non-current assets (a proxy for LTV)
of its JCEs
were 44% at end-March 2014. As the total liabilities for the
JCEs include
payables and accrued expenses, the actual LTV will be slightly
lower than the
proxy we use. The rental yield of GLP's different operating
assets, based on
rental revenue/property assets, is around 5%. This is comparable
to other
Fitch-rated global investment property companies rated 'BBB+'.
Holdco's Strong Profile: GLP's rating is also supported by the
holding company's
(holdco) healthy recurring income interest cover of above 2.0x
based on Fitch's
estimates, and unencumbered asset cover improving to 8.5x at
end-March 2015 from
8.3x at end-March 2014 and 6.9x at end-March 2013. The agency
measures GLP's
recurring income interest cover using the ratio of management
fees and dividend
income (including dividends the holdco receives from its
subsidiaries) to holdco
interest expenses (including distribution for its perpetual
capital securities).
Management fees and dividend income from JCEs and investments
totalled USD97m in
the financial year ended 31 March 2015 (FY15) and management
expects this to hit
a run rate of USD150m from FY16 based on existing funds under
management. Fitch
expects this recurring income to cover the holdco's increased
interest expenses,
following this proposed notes issuance, by around 2 times before
including
dividends from subsidiaries. Dividends that GLP receives from
subsidiaries
remain significant as implied by the USD22.7m withholding tax it
paid on
dividend income from subsidiaries in FY15 and USD41.3m paid in
FY14.
Asset Sales Support Expansion: GLP has been selling stakes in
its assets to fund
its growth. It raised USD6.75bn between October 2012 and May
2015, which it has
invested in its subsidiaries and increased its interests in
JCEs. GLP's
flexibility in raising funds by paring stakes in its assets
means that the
holdco's debts of USD1.44bn (including 50% of its capital
securities that are
treated as debt) are supported by its net asset value, which
totalled USD8.8bn
at end-March 2015.
Expansion Uncertainty Constrains Ratings: GLP's acquisitions,
which have
occurred regularly, lower the predictability of its financial
profile. For
example, GLP completed a USD1.1bn acquisition of Brazilian
assets in June 2014
and completed the acquisition of USD8.0bn of US assets in
February 2015. Both
transactions had significant impacts on the holdco's financial
profile as the
final USD350m investment in the GLP Brazil Income Partners II
fund and the
planned final USD330m investment in the US Income Partners I
fund helped raised
the total investments in JCEs and listed investments to
USD2.01bn at end-March
2015 from USD1.58bn at end-March 204.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth at 18-22% for 2015-2016
- EBITDA margins at 60% for 2015-2016
- Net Debt at around USD 2bn for 2015-2016
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Fitch does not expect a positive rating action until
GLP's portfolio
stabilises.
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Holdco recurring income interest cover below 2x on a sustained
basis
- Unencumbered asset cover ratio below 2x on a sustained basis
- Material increase in the leverage at its operating
subsidiaries and JCEs; with
JCE's total liabilities/non-current assets exceeding 50% on a
sustained basis,
or debt/total property assets in each country exceeding 50%
(historic high of
47% at September 2014)
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 5 January 2015
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
