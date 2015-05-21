(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed four
German
development banks' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and
Support Rating
Floors (SRF) at 'AAA' and withdrawn the SRFs. The four banks are
NRW.BANK;
Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB), Investitionsbank
Schleswig-Holstein (IB.SH) and
Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank (L-Bank).
At the same time, the agency has affirmed Erste
Abwicklungsanstalt's (EAA)
Long-term IDR and SRF at 'AAA' and Portigon AG's Long-term IDR
and SRF at 'A+'
and withdrawn their SRFs. The Long-term IDR of ZKB was affirmed
at 'AAA' and the
SRF was revised to 'No Floor' from 'AAA' and subsequently
withdrawn. The
Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of all seven entities are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the Short-term IDRs of all seven
entities at 'F1+' and
their Support Ratings (SRs) at '1'. A full list of rating
actions is available
at the end of this rating action commentary.
Today's rating action reflects a change in our assessment under
our criteria of
the main source of support for the issuers to institutional
rather than
indirectly from their sovereign. As SRFs are only assigned where
we base our SR
on sovereign support, the SRFs for these institutions have been
withdrawn
because they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant
for our rating
coverage.
For the four German development banks (IB.SH, NRW.BANK, L-Bank
and IBB) we now
consider their regional state (Bundeslaender) owners as the
source of
institutional support driving our ratings. EAA's ratings are
based on Fitch's
view of an extremely high likelihood of support from the
entity's owners,
particularly North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW), due to their
statutory
loss-absorption obligation.
Portigon's 'A+' Long-term IDR is driven by the support structure
in place
outlined in its binding framework agreement. The contractually
binding framework
agreement commits NRW, Portigon's sole ultimate owner, to be
responsible for all
of Portigon's losses exceeding the amount that is shared by the
other
stakeholders of the former WestLB AG (Portigon's previous name).
Today's change in the way support is assessed has no effect on
the six German
issuers' SRs or IDRs, which were affirmed, given that Fitch
assesses all 16
regions (Bundeslaender) to have 'AAA' creditworthiness, driven
by the stability
of the solidarity system. The solidarity system is enshrined in
the German
constitution and reflects the institutional framework of the
Bundeslaender. All
Bundeslaender are jointly responsible for supporting a federal
state in
financial distress.
In Switzerland, the withdrawal of ZKB's SRF reflects Fitch's
assessment that the
bank's support-driven ratings are now based on institutional
support from the
Canton of Zurich (AAA/Stable), which is in line with our
practice for regionally
owned banks in other countries. ZKB's IDRs remain equalised with
those of its
sole owner and guarantor, the Canton of Zurich.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The German development banks' IDRs, SRs, and senior debt are
equalised with
those of their guarantors, reflecting formal support
arrangements and the roles
that the banks fulfil for their respective owners/guaranteeing
states.
Fitch rates subordinated debt instruments for NRW.BANK at the
same level as its
senior debt as the agency believes that the support mechanisms
for NRW.BANK
provide similar protection to senior and subordinated debt
instruments.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to the German
development banks as
their business models are solely dependent on the support of
their respective
state guarantors.
NRW.BANK
NRW.BANK provides funding for economic, social, municipal,
infrastructure and
housing promotion projects in NRW. The State of NRW wholly owns
the bank and
provides the bank with a maintenance obligation, an explicit
unconditional
guarantee and a statutory guarantor's liability
(Gewaehrtraegerhaftung).
IB.SH
IB.SH provides funding for social, infrastructure and
environmental projects as
well as for corporates, municipals, affordable housing and
energy efficient real
estate lending in the State of Schleswig-Holstein (SH;
AAA/Stable). It also
takes on special tasks on behalf of the State of SH, which
provides it with a
maintenance obligation, an explicit unconditional guarantee
obligation and a
Gewaehrtraegerhaftung.
L-Bank
L-Bank endorses homeownership, supports families, and promotes
small- and
medium-sized companies through the provision of low interest
rate loans in its
operating region, State of Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of BW). The
State of BW
wholly owns L-Bank and provides it with a maintenance
obligation, an explicit
unconditional guarantee, and a Gewaehrtraegerhaftung. Although
the State of BW
is not rated by Fitch, its creditworthiness is underpinned by
the strength of
the German solidarity system, which links BW's creditworthiness
to that of the
FRG.
IBB
IBB is covered by a maintenance obligation and an explicit
unconditional
guarantee obligation from the State of Berlin (Berlin;
AAA/Stable). IBB focuses
on a narrower range of development activities than peers as
Berlin is a city
state and therefore IBB is not active in financing
municipalities' budgets or
renewable energy projects, two areas of growth for other
regional development
banks in recent years. Fitch believes that the narrower scope of
promotional
activities allows IBB to better focus its resources than other
development
banks.
EAA
EAA's ratings are based on Fitch's view of an extremely high
likelihood of
support from the entity's owners, particularly NRW, due to their
statutory
loss-absorption obligation. These statutory loss-absorption
obligations are
stipulated by the Law on the Further Development of Financial
Market Stability
(Gesetz zur Fortentwicklung der Finanzmarktstabilisierung,
FMStG) and in EAA's
statutes.
EAA's largest owner is NRW (48.2%), with the remaining owners
being the two
regional savings banks associations in NRW (25% each) and two
local regional
associations (0.9% each). All owners are liable to provide
support to EAA to
varying degrees but the ultimate liability lies with NRW, and
through NRW,
Germany.
EAA's statutes include a deficiency guarantee from NRW should
the other owners
have insufficient resources to support EAA, as the other owners'
potential
liabilities under the scheme are capped according to the FMStG
law and EAA's
statutes. The Federal Agency for Financial Market Stabilisation
(FMSA) and NRW
share the burden of any losses above the cap, according to EAA's
statutes. As a
result, EAA's ratings are equalised with those of NRW.
Portigon
Portigon's 'A+' Long-term IDR is four notches below NRW's 'AAA'
IDR. The
notching is driven by Fitch's view that there remains some risk,
albeit highly
remote, of payment disruption on Portigon's remaining
obligations as the entity
completes its wind-down.
Portigon is not of strategic importance for NRW, and while its
support structure
is very strong, it is not tantamount to a guarantee. Fitch
expects Portigon to
continue to produce operating losses and consume its capital
through its
wind-down process. With a CET1 ratio of 108.3% at end-2014 and a
shrinking
balance sheet with only around EUR1.7bn in risk-weighted assets
(RWAs), the risk
of Portigon needing further capital support from NRW is small,
but Portigon as a
bank is at least theoretically subject to the implementation of
the Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive in Germany (BRRD
Umsetzungsgesetz).
Formalised support for EAA and Portigon is underpinned by our
assessment of
political and economic motivation rather than by language in
legislation or
contractual agreements. Fitch expects that NRW will provide
timely support for
EAA and Portigon because of the potentially large reputational
and financial
risks involved.
ZKB
ZKB's Long-term IDR is equalised with that of its guarantor and
sole owner, the
Canton of Zurich. According to an explicit guarantee provided to
the bank under
a specific cantonal law (Gesetz ueber die Zuercher Kantonalbank;
ZKB Law), the
Canton of Zurich guarantees all of ZKB's liabilities except
subordinated debt.
The guarantee does not address the timeliness of support, but
Fitch believes
that any necessary support would be provided in a timely
fashion, if necessary,
given the extremely high importance of the bank for the canton
and the Swiss
economy as a whole, and the potential repercussions for the
local and national
financial sector of its failure. The strategic importance of the
bank for the
canton is emphasised by ZKB's mandate (Leistungsauftrag)
detailed in the ZKB
Law, which stipulates that ZKB's activities be centred on the
Canton of Zurich,
with limited nationwide or global activities. The Canton of
Zurich is also
required to maintain a canton bank according to the cantonal
constitution.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING, IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The German development banks' and EAA's SR, IDRs, senior debt
ratings, and for
NRW.BANK, subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to a change in
Fitch's
assumptions around their respective owners' support,
specifically a downgrade of
the sovereign, or a change in the terms of the state guarantees.
The Stable
Outlook on the banks' and EAA's Long-term IDRs reflects Fitch's
view that
neither of these scenarios is likely in the foreseeable future.
Fitch believes that the nature of the state support for German
development banks
is unlikely to change significantly in the medium term due to
the strategic
importance of these banks to their regional economies and their
entrenchment in
the domestic financial system. The support structure was
approved by the
European Union in 2002, although under competition law the banks
may only engage
in non-competitive activity. This also makes significant changes
to the banks'
business models unlikely in the medium term.
Fitch expects state support for development banks to be
unaffected by the German
implementation of BRRD or the Single Resolution Mechanism. For
the regional
development banks we do not expect an increase in risks for
senior creditors
since German development banks' policy status and guarantee
structure have been
reviewed by the European Commission, and that these banks only
engage in
non-competitive activity.
ZKB
ZKB's support-driven ratings are sensitive to changes in the
rating of the
Canton of Zurich. Any negative rating action on the canton would
be directly
reflected in ZKB's Long-term IDR.
As ZKB represents the bulk of the canton's contingent
liabilities, an increase
in ZKB-related contingent liabilities could have a negative
impact on the
canton's and, ultimately, ZKB's support-driven ratings. Higher
contingent
liabilities for the canton could, for instance, arise from a
significantly lower
Viability Rating for ZKB, signalling higher potential support
requirements for
the canton.
The support-driven ratings are also sensitive to changes in the
relationship
between the canton and ZKB - though currently not expected by
Fitch - which
would call into question the timeliness and/or extent of the
state guarantee for
senior creditors.
ZKB's 'a+' Viability Rating is unaffected by today's rating
action.
The rating actions are as follows:
NRW.BANK
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'; withdrawn
Senior unsecured including programme ratings affirmed at
'AAA'/'F1+'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'
Short-term certificates of deposit affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'AAA'
IBB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured ratings affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'; withdrawn
IB.SH
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured ratings affirmed at 'AAA'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'; withdrawn
L-Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'; withdrawn
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AAA'
EAA
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'; withdrawn
Senior debt ratings affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities affirmed
at 'AAA emr'
Portigon
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'; withdrawn
State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered subordinated debt: affirmed at
'AAA'
ZKB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: 'a+'; not affected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'AAA';
withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Michael Dawson-Kropf (L-Bank, NRW.Bank, IBB, IB.SH; Portigon)
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Christian Scarafia (ZKB)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Roger Schneider (EAA)
Director
+49 69 768 076 248
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analysts
Roger Schneider (L-Bank, NRW.Bank, Portigon)
Director
+49 69 768 076 248
Sebastian Schrimpf (IBB, IB.SH)
Analyst
+49 69 768 076 136
Maria Shishkina (ZKB)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1379
Michael Dawson-Kropf (EAA)
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 113
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 203530 1095
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20 March
2015, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.