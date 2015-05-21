(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed four German development banks' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) at 'AAA' and withdrawn the SRFs. The four banks are NRW.BANK; Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB), Investitionsbank Schleswig-Holstein (IB.SH) and Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank (L-Bank). At the same time, the agency has affirmed Erste Abwicklungsanstalt's (EAA) Long-term IDR and SRF at 'AAA' and Portigon AG's Long-term IDR and SRF at 'A+' and withdrawn their SRFs. The Long-term IDR of ZKB was affirmed at 'AAA' and the SRF was revised to 'No Floor' from 'AAA' and subsequently withdrawn. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of all seven entities are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-term IDRs of all seven entities at 'F1+' and their Support Ratings (SRs) at '1'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. Today's rating action reflects a change in our assessment under our criteria of the main source of support for the issuers to institutional rather than indirectly from their sovereign. As SRFs are only assigned where we base our SR on sovereign support, the SRFs for these institutions have been withdrawn because they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant for our rating coverage. For the four German development banks (IB.SH, NRW.BANK, L-Bank and IBB) we now consider their regional state (Bundeslaender) owners as the source of institutional support driving our ratings. EAA's ratings are based on Fitch's view of an extremely high likelihood of support from the entity's owners, particularly North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW), due to their statutory loss-absorption obligation. Portigon's 'A+' Long-term IDR is driven by the support structure in place outlined in its binding framework agreement. The contractually binding framework agreement commits NRW, Portigon's sole ultimate owner, to be responsible for all of Portigon's losses exceeding the amount that is shared by the other stakeholders of the former WestLB AG (Portigon's previous name). Today's change in the way support is assessed has no effect on the six German issuers' SRs or IDRs, which were affirmed, given that Fitch assesses all 16 regions (Bundeslaender) to have 'AAA' creditworthiness, driven by the stability of the solidarity system. The solidarity system is enshrined in the German constitution and reflects the institutional framework of the Bundeslaender. All Bundeslaender are jointly responsible for supporting a federal state in financial distress. In Switzerland, the withdrawal of ZKB's SRF reflects Fitch's assessment that the bank's support-driven ratings are now based on institutional support from the Canton of Zurich (AAA/Stable), which is in line with our practice for regionally owned banks in other countries. ZKB's IDRs remain equalised with those of its sole owner and guarantor, the Canton of Zurich. KEY RATING DRIVERS The German development banks' IDRs, SRs, and senior debt are equalised with those of their guarantors, reflecting formal support arrangements and the roles that the banks fulfil for their respective owners/guaranteeing states. Fitch rates subordinated debt instruments for NRW.BANK at the same level as its senior debt as the agency believes that the support mechanisms for NRW.BANK provide similar protection to senior and subordinated debt instruments. Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to the German development banks as their business models are solely dependent on the support of their respective state guarantors. NRW.BANK NRW.BANK provides funding for economic, social, municipal, infrastructure and housing promotion projects in NRW. The State of NRW wholly owns the bank and provides the bank with a maintenance obligation, an explicit unconditional guarantee and a statutory guarantor's liability (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung). IB.SH IB.SH provides funding for social, infrastructure and environmental projects as well as for corporates, municipals, affordable housing and energy efficient real estate lending in the State of Schleswig-Holstein (SH; AAA/Stable). It also takes on special tasks on behalf of the State of SH, which provides it with a maintenance obligation, an explicit unconditional guarantee obligation and a Gewaehrtraegerhaftung. L-Bank L-Bank endorses homeownership, supports families, and promotes small- and medium-sized companies through the provision of low interest rate loans in its operating region, State of Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of BW). The State of BW wholly owns L-Bank and provides it with a maintenance obligation, an explicit unconditional guarantee, and a Gewaehrtraegerhaftung. Although the State of BW is not rated by Fitch, its creditworthiness is underpinned by the strength of the German solidarity system, which links BW's creditworthiness to that of the FRG. IBB IBB is covered by a maintenance obligation and an explicit unconditional guarantee obligation from the State of Berlin (Berlin; AAA/Stable). IBB focuses on a narrower range of development activities than peers as Berlin is a city state and therefore IBB is not active in financing municipalities' budgets or renewable energy projects, two areas of growth for other regional development banks in recent years. Fitch believes that the narrower scope of promotional activities allows IBB to better focus its resources than other development banks. EAA EAA's ratings are based on Fitch's view of an extremely high likelihood of support from the entity's owners, particularly NRW, due to their statutory loss-absorption obligation. These statutory loss-absorption obligations are stipulated by the Law on the Further Development of Financial Market Stability (Gesetz zur Fortentwicklung der Finanzmarktstabilisierung, FMStG) and in EAA's statutes. EAA's largest owner is NRW (48.2%), with the remaining owners being the two regional savings banks associations in NRW (25% each) and two local regional associations (0.9% each). All owners are liable to provide support to EAA to varying degrees but the ultimate liability lies with NRW, and through NRW, Germany. EAA's statutes include a deficiency guarantee from NRW should the other owners have insufficient resources to support EAA, as the other owners' potential liabilities under the scheme are capped according to the FMStG law and EAA's statutes. The Federal Agency for Financial Market Stabilisation (FMSA) and NRW share the burden of any losses above the cap, according to EAA's statutes. As a result, EAA's ratings are equalised with those of NRW. Portigon Portigon's 'A+' Long-term IDR is four notches below NRW's 'AAA' IDR. The notching is driven by Fitch's view that there remains some risk, albeit highly remote, of payment disruption on Portigon's remaining obligations as the entity completes its wind-down. Portigon is not of strategic importance for NRW, and while its support structure is very strong, it is not tantamount to a guarantee. Fitch expects Portigon to continue to produce operating losses and consume its capital through its wind-down process. With a CET1 ratio of 108.3% at end-2014 and a shrinking balance sheet with only around EUR1.7bn in risk-weighted assets (RWAs), the risk of Portigon needing further capital support from NRW is small, but Portigon as a bank is at least theoretically subject to the implementation of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive in Germany (BRRD Umsetzungsgesetz). Formalised support for EAA and Portigon is underpinned by our assessment of political and economic motivation rather than by language in legislation or contractual agreements. Fitch expects that NRW will provide timely support for EAA and Portigon because of the potentially large reputational and financial risks involved. ZKB ZKB's Long-term IDR is equalised with that of its guarantor and sole owner, the Canton of Zurich. According to an explicit guarantee provided to the bank under a specific cantonal law (Gesetz ueber die Zuercher Kantonalbank; ZKB Law), the Canton of Zurich guarantees all of ZKB's liabilities except subordinated debt. The guarantee does not address the timeliness of support, but Fitch believes that any necessary support would be provided in a timely fashion, if necessary, given the extremely high importance of the bank for the canton and the Swiss economy as a whole, and the potential repercussions for the local and national financial sector of its failure. The strategic importance of the bank for the canton is emphasised by ZKB's mandate (Leistungsauftrag) detailed in the ZKB Law, which stipulates that ZKB's activities be centred on the Canton of Zurich, with limited nationwide or global activities. The Canton of Zurich is also required to maintain a canton bank according to the cantonal constitution. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING, IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS The German development banks' and EAA's SR, IDRs, senior debt ratings, and for NRW.BANK, subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around their respective owners' support, specifically a downgrade of the sovereign, or a change in the terms of the state guarantees. The Stable Outlook on the banks' and EAA's Long-term IDRs reflects Fitch's view that neither of these scenarios is likely in the foreseeable future. Fitch believes that the nature of the state support for German development banks is unlikely to change significantly in the medium term due to the strategic importance of these banks to their regional economies and their entrenchment in the domestic financial system. The support structure was approved by the European Union in 2002, although under competition law the banks may only engage in non-competitive activity. This also makes significant changes to the banks' business models unlikely in the medium term. Fitch expects state support for development banks to be unaffected by the German implementation of BRRD or the Single Resolution Mechanism. For the regional development banks we do not expect an increase in risks for senior creditors since German development banks' policy status and guarantee structure have been reviewed by the European Commission, and that these banks only engage in non-competitive activity. ZKB ZKB's support-driven ratings are sensitive to changes in the rating of the Canton of Zurich. Any negative rating action on the canton would be directly reflected in ZKB's Long-term IDR. As ZKB represents the bulk of the canton's contingent liabilities, an increase in ZKB-related contingent liabilities could have a negative impact on the canton's and, ultimately, ZKB's support-driven ratings. Higher contingent liabilities for the canton could, for instance, arise from a significantly lower Viability Rating for ZKB, signalling higher potential support requirements for the canton. The support-driven ratings are also sensitive to changes in the relationship between the canton and ZKB - though currently not expected by Fitch - which would call into question the timeliness and/or extent of the state guarantee for senior creditors. ZKB's 'a+' Viability Rating is unaffected by today's rating action. The rating actions are as follows: NRW.BANK Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'; withdrawn Senior unsecured including programme ratings affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+' Short-term certificates of deposit affirmed at 'F1+' Subordinated notes affirmed at 'AAA' IBB Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Senior unsecured ratings affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'; withdrawn IB.SH Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Senior unsecured ratings affirmed at 'AAA' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'; withdrawn L-Bank Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'; withdrawn Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AAA' EAA Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'; withdrawn Senior debt ratings affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+' State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+' State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities affirmed at 'AAA emr' Portigon Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'; withdrawn State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA' State-guaranteed/grandfathered subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AAA' ZKB Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: 'a+'; not affected Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'AAA'; withdrawn 