(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based
Sunshine
Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited (SPCI) an
Insurer Financial
Strength Rating (IFS) of 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects SPCI's improved underwriting margin and
capital buffer,
on-going premium growth, and broad distribution network
throughout China. The
rating also takes into account the capital strength and the
financial
performance of Sunshine Insurance Group Corporation Limited
(SIG) on a
consolidated basis.
Fitch views both SPCI and Sunshine Life Insurance Corporation
Limited (SLI) as
core operating entities within SIG. Fitch believes that SIG is
capable of
providing capital support to SPCI, if needed. SIG plans to raise
capital in 2015
to facilitate the expansion of its insurance subsidiaries.
SPCI continued to originate its business through a wide spectrum
of distribution
platforms including the internet, telemarketing, car dealers,
agents and brokers
throughout China. Its insurance portfolio achieved an average
annual growth of
27.5% over the last five years to about CNY21.2bn in 2014. The
company was the
seventh largest non-life insurer in China by direct written
premiums in 2014,
with a market share of 2.8%.
Better claim experience and stable costs lowered SPCI's combined
ratio to 96.9%
in 2014 from 102.5% in 2013. Motor, property, credit and
guarantee insurance
recorded wider underwriting margins in 2014. In view of the
company's high
exposure to the competitive motor insurance segment, Fitch
expects SPCI's
underwriting margin to remain volatile in the near term.
Premiums from the motor
business accounted for about 77% of SPCI's gross premiums
written in 2014.
Partially offsetting these positive rating attributes are the
keen competition
and the liberalisation of motor insurance pricing. While surplus
growth led to
an improvement in SPCI's capital buffer in 2014, the company's
net premium
leverage is still high, amounting to 2.82x at end-2014. Fitch
expects SPCI to
further strengthen its solvency buffer to withstand potential
underwriting
volatility and asset risks.
SPCI continued to suffer an underwriting deficit in compulsory
motor insurance
(CMI) in 2014 despite lower exposure to CMI. The Chinese
insurance regulator has
also in April 2015 started a trial to deregulate commercial
motor pricing in six
provinces. While irrational price cuts after the deregulation
are unlikely to
appear in the near term, Fitch remains cautious about the
deregulation trials
and their impact on SPCI's motor insurance book.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downgrade rating triggers include:
- Sunshine Insurance Group Corporation Limited's (SIG) inability
to maintain its
financial leverage on a consolidated basis at consistently less
than 35%
(end-2014: 30.4%), or
- a decrease in the ratio of SIG's shareholder's equity to total
non-linked
assets to less than 10% (end-2014: 12.9%), or
- the group's failure to execute the planned capital infusion in
2015 to support
ongoing business growth and provide a buffer against asset
risks, or
- deterioration in Sunshine Property and Casualty Insurance
Company Limited's
(SPCI) combined ratio to more than 103%.
Given the existing capital buffer for the group as a whole,
Fitch believes an
upgrade of SPCI's IFS rating is unlikely in the short term.
However, over the
medium term, an upgrade could be considered if SIG and its
subsidiaries are able
to improve their credit fundamentals. Upgrade rating triggers
include:
- improvement in the ratio of SIG's shareholder's equity to
total non-linked
assets to above 14% on a prolonged basis,
- SLI's ability to sustain positive operating profitability and
a decrease in
SPCI's combined ratio to less than 95% on a consistent basis,
- an increase SIG's interest coverage to a level consistently
higher than 7x
(2014: 4.17x), and
- a decline in financial leverage to lower than 28%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre,
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 13 May 2015
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed
Methodology Changes) (pub.
12 May 2015)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.