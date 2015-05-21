(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on Portuguese mortgage covered bonds (Obrigacoes Hipotecarias, OH) issued by Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. (BCP, BB-/Stable/B), Banco BPI S.A. (BPI, BB/RWP/B), and Caixa Economica Montepio Geral (Montepio, B+/Stable/B) as follows: BCP OH affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable BPI OH downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and placed on Rating Watch Positive (RWP) Montepio OH downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable The rating actions follow downgrades of the Portuguese banks' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to their Viability Ratings as a consequence of Fitch's review of Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors assigned to EU banks (see "Fitch Downgrades 4 Portuguese Banks on Support Revision" dated 19 May 2015 available at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS BCP The 'BBB-' rating of BCP OH is based on the bank's IDR of 'BB-', an unchanged IDR uplift of 1 and an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity) and the 26% committed overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 23% 'BBB-' breakeven OC. The Stable Outlook on the OH mirrors that on the bank's IDR. BPI The 'BBB' rating of BPI OH is based on the bank's IDR of 'BB', an unchanged IDR uplift and D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity) and the 32.5% committed OC that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 24% 'BBB' breakeven OC. The RWP reflects the same on BPI's IDR and will be resolved upon resolution of the RWP on BPI's IDR. Fitch has also revised the privileged derivatives assessment of the D-Cap to very low from low as the programme is now fully un-hedged following the expiry of the liability swap on the EUR1bn fixed-rate OH, which matured in January 2015. Montepio The 'BB+' rating of Montepio's OH is based on the bank's IDR of 'B+', an unchanged IDR uplift and D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity) and the 35% committed OC that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 17% 'BB+' breakeven OC. The Stable Outlook on the OH mirrors that on issuer's IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES BCP The 'BBB-' rating of BCP OH is vulnerable to downgrade if (i) the IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'B+' or below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to zero; or (iii) the OC which Fitch relies upon goes below the 23% 'BBB-' breakeven OC. BPI All else equal, the rating of the covered bonds could be upgraded up to the maximum achievable rating if either (i) BPI's IDR is upgraded to at least 'BB+' or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is higher than 0, provided sufficient OC is available. The 'BBB' rating of BPI OH is vulnerable to downgrade if the OC which Fitch relies upon goes below the 24% 'BBB' breakeven OC. Montepio The 'BB+' rating of Montepio OH is vulnerable to downgrade if (i) the IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'B' or below; or (ii) the OC which Fitch relies upon goes below the 17% 'BB+' breakeven OC. In addition the rating of the covered bonds could be upgraded if the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is higher than zero, provided sufficient OC is available. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Roberto Del Ragno Associate Director +39 02 87 90 87 206 Fitch Italia S.P.A. Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA Director +39 02 87 90 87 219 Committee Chairperson Federica Fabrizi Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 232 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 08 August 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 14 May 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 20 May 2015, 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds' dated 19 December 2014, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 31 March 2015, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 31 March 2015 and 'Criteria Addendum: Portugal - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions ' dated 5 June 2014, 'Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds' dated 20 February 2015 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 