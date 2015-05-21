(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken rating
actions on
Portuguese mortgage covered bonds (Obrigacoes Hipotecarias, OH)
issued by Banco
Comercial Portugues S.A. (BCP, BB-/Stable/B), Banco BPI S.A.
(BPI, BB/RWP/B),
and Caixa Economica Montepio Geral (Montepio, B+/Stable/B) as
follows:
BCP OH affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
BPI OH downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and placed on Rating
Watch Positive (RWP)
Montepio OH downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
The rating actions follow downgrades of the Portuguese banks'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to their Viability Ratings as a consequence of
Fitch's review of
Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors assigned to EU banks
(see "Fitch
Downgrades 4 Portuguese Banks on Support Revision" dated 19 May
2015 available
at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BCP
The 'BBB-' rating of BCP OH is based on the bank's IDR of 'BB-',
an unchanged
IDR uplift of 1 and an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0
(full
discontinuity) and the 26% committed overcollateralisation (OC)
that Fitch takes
into account in its analysis, which provides more protection
than the 23% 'BBB-'
breakeven OC. The Stable Outlook on the OH mirrors that on the
bank's IDR.
BPI
The 'BBB' rating of BPI OH is based on the bank's IDR of 'BB',
an unchanged IDR
uplift and D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity) and the 32.5%
committed OC that Fitch
takes into account in its analysis, which provides more
protection than the 24%
'BBB' breakeven OC. The RWP reflects the same on BPI's IDR and
will be resolved
upon resolution of the RWP on BPI's IDR.
Fitch has also revised the privileged derivatives assessment of
the D-Cap to
very low from low as the programme is now fully un-hedged
following the expiry
of the liability swap on the EUR1bn fixed-rate OH, which matured
in January
2015.
Montepio
The 'BB+' rating of Montepio's OH is based on the bank's IDR of
'B+', an
unchanged IDR uplift and D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity) and the
35% committed
OC that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides
more protection
than the 17% 'BB+' breakeven OC. The Stable Outlook on the OH
mirrors that on
issuer's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BCP
The 'BBB-' rating of BCP OH is vulnerable to downgrade if (i)
the IDR is
downgraded by one or more notches to 'B+' or below; or (ii) the
number of
notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced
to zero; or (iii)
the OC which Fitch relies upon goes below the 23% 'BBB-'
breakeven OC.
BPI
All else equal, the rating of the covered bonds could be
upgraded up to the
maximum achievable rating if either (i) BPI's IDR is upgraded to
at least 'BB+'
or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and
the D-Cap is
higher than 0, provided sufficient OC is available.
The 'BBB' rating of BPI OH is vulnerable to downgrade if the OC
which Fitch
relies upon goes below the 24% 'BBB' breakeven OC.
Montepio
The 'BB+' rating of Montepio OH is vulnerable to downgrade if
(i) the IDR is
downgraded by one or more notches to 'B' or below; or (ii) the
OC which Fitch
relies upon goes below the 17% 'BB+' breakeven OC.
In addition the rating of the covered bonds could be upgraded if
the number of
notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is higher
than zero,
provided sufficient OC is available.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
