(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Scottish Widows plc's (SW) and Clerical Medical Investment Group Ltd's (CMIG) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A+' from 'A' and their Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to 'AA-' from 'A+'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable. The agency has also upgraded SW's and Clerical Medical Finance plc's subordinated debt, which is guaranteed by CMIG, to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The rating action follows the upgrade of parent Lloyds Banking Group's (LBG) rating (see: Fitch Upgrades Lloyd's Banking Group's IDR to 'A+ and VR to 'a'; dated 19 May 2015). KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings of SW and CMIG are based on the credit quality of Scottish Widows Group Ltd (SWG), the holding company consolidating all insurance operations of the LBG, as the agency views the rated entities as core to SWG under its insurance group rating methodology. SW's and CMIG's IDRs are aligned with Lloyds Bank plc's IDR of 'A+' to reflect Fitch's view of SWG's importance to LBG, the integration of its operations and management with those of LBG, and its strong position in the UK life and pensions market. This equals a single-notch uplift from Fitch's assessment of SWG's standalone creditworthiness. Although SWG's geographical diversification is limited by its UK focus, the group benefits from product diversification not just within its life, pensions and investment businesses, but also through its sizeable non-life insurance business. SW's and CMIG's Outlooks are aligned with Lloyds Bank plc's Outlook as a rating change of Lloyds Bank plc is likely to be reflected in SW and CMIG. Fitch views SW's capitalisation as "extremely strong" based on our factor-based Prism capital model, despite dividend payment of GBP1.1bn (including the proceeds of the sale of Heidelberger Leben) in 2014 to LBG. This is somewhat offset by SWG's Insurance Groups Directive (IGD) and financial leverage, which stood at 27% in 2014 based on Fitch's calculations. SW's underlying profit (excluding general insurance operations) was strong at GBP666m in 2014 (2013: GBP791m). Margins on new business sales declined to 1.2% in 2014, from fairly high levels of 2.6% in 2013. The decline in 2014 reflected lower sales of protection and annuity policies and a higher proportion of the lower premium auto-enrolment business. Additionally, SW adjusted prices for its standard annuities in 2H13. Fitch views SW's financial flexibility as adequate, as reflected by its issuance of GBP1.5bn of subordinated debt in April 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in Lloyds Bank plc's rating is likely to lead to a corresponding change in SW's and CMIG's ratings. The ratings could be downgraded if Fitch no longer sees SWG as integral to LBG. Contact: Primary Analyst Ralf Ehrhardt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1551 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Insurance Rating Methodology, dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.