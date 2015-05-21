(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Scottish
Widows plc's (SW) and
Clerical Medical Investment Group Ltd's (CMIG) Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) to 'A+' from 'A' and their Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings to
'AA-' from 'A+'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable.
The agency has also upgraded SW's and Clerical Medical Finance
plc's
subordinated debt, which is guaranteed by CMIG, to 'A-' from
'BBB+'.
The rating action follows the upgrade of parent Lloyds Banking
Group's (LBG)
rating (see: Fitch Upgrades Lloyd's Banking Group's IDR to 'A+
and VR to 'a';
dated 19 May 2015).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of SW and CMIG are based on the credit quality of
Scottish Widows
Group Ltd (SWG), the holding company consolidating all insurance
operations of
the LBG, as the agency views the rated entities as core to SWG
under its
insurance group rating methodology.
SW's and CMIG's IDRs are aligned with Lloyds Bank plc's IDR of
'A+' to reflect
Fitch's view of SWG's importance to LBG, the integration of its
operations and
management with those of LBG, and its strong position in the UK
life and
pensions market. This equals a single-notch uplift from Fitch's
assessment of
SWG's standalone creditworthiness.
Although SWG's geographical diversification is limited by its UK
focus, the
group benefits from product diversification not just within its
life, pensions
and investment businesses, but also through its sizeable
non-life insurance
business. SW's and CMIG's Outlooks are aligned with Lloyds Bank
plc's Outlook as
a rating change of Lloyds Bank plc is likely to be reflected in
SW and CMIG.
Fitch views SW's capitalisation as "extremely strong" based on
our factor-based
Prism capital model, despite dividend payment of GBP1.1bn
(including the
proceeds of the sale of Heidelberger Leben) in 2014 to LBG. This
is somewhat
offset by SWG's Insurance Groups Directive (IGD) and financial
leverage, which
stood at 27% in 2014 based on Fitch's calculations.
SW's underlying profit (excluding general insurance operations)
was strong at
GBP666m in 2014 (2013: GBP791m). Margins on new business sales
declined to 1.2%
in 2014, from fairly high levels of 2.6% in 2013. The decline in
2014 reflected
lower sales of protection and annuity policies and a higher
proportion of the
lower premium auto-enrolment business. Additionally, SW adjusted
prices for its
standard annuities in 2H13.
Fitch views SW's financial flexibility as adequate, as reflected
by its issuance
of GBP1.5bn of subordinated debt in April 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in Lloyds Bank plc's rating is likely to lead to a
corresponding
change in SW's and CMIG's ratings.
The ratings could be downgraded if Fitch no longer sees SWG as
integral to LBG.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralf Ehrhardt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Insurance Rating Methodology, dated 4
September 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
