WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Polish City
of Gliwice's Outlook to Positive from Stable, while affirming
its Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) 'BBB+'
and National
Long-term rating at 'A+(pol)'.
The revision of Outlook reflects our expectations that Gliwice
will in the
medium term maintain a strong operating performance, and that
despite high
capital spending debt-to-current revenue will remain moderate
below 50%. The
ratings also factor in Gliwice's prudent financial management,
which together
with a high share of earmarked capital grants and healthy
liquidity, supports
the implementation of the city's current investment plan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Fitch expects Gliwice to continue to demonstrate solid operating
performance in
2015-2017, with an operating margin around 14%. This will be
underpinned by
Gliwice's financial flexibility and the city authorities'
effective policy to
limit opex growth, coupled with increasing revenue from income
and property
taxes, supported by the expansion of the city's tax base.
In 2014 Gliwice further improved its operating performance to an
exceptionally
high operating margin of 16.7% (2013: 12.9%), mainly due to
strict monitoring
and rationalisation of spending. The 2014 operating results were
also supported
by a one-off VAT refund of PLN20m. However, even after excluding
this revenue
the city's operating balance would have constituted 15% of
operating revenue,
which was still above our expectations and above the average of
2010-2013
(11.7%).
Gliwice's investment spending in 2015-2017 could total PLN1.1bn
(on average 30%
of annual total expenditure), mainly due to the finalisation of
a regional
motorway co-financed by the state and the EU. Finalising
on-going large
infrastructure investments may result in a larger budgetary
deficit in 2015 of
13% of total revenue (2014: 3.3%). About 80% of investment
financing is likely
to come from the city's current balance and capital grants
(mainly from the EU
budget), with the rest from debt funding.
MEDIUM
Fitch base case scenario expects the city's debt after
investment will peak at
about 50% of current revenue in 2015-2016, up from 27% or
PLN233.5m in 2014.
However, this increase of debt should not put much pressure on
Gliwice's budget,
due to the city's continued solid budgetary performance and the
dominance of
low-cost and long-term financing from the European Investment
Bank.
Fitch projects the city's debt service and debt payback ratios,
despite debt
growth, will remain strong in 2015-2017. Debt servicing will be
around 16% of
the operating balance and debt-to- current balance, albeit
deteriorating to
about three to four years from 1.6 years in 2014, will still
remain well below
the city's weighted average debt maturity estimated at 15 years.
The city's authorities follow a prudent budgetary and financial
policy, which
guarantees solid operating performance despite persistently high
pressure on
operating expenditure. Much of the operating expenditure
pressure arises from
under-funded responsibilities that were transferred to local
governments by the
state in the past and from the dominance of rigid spending items
such as
education and social care. Additionally, pressure on the budget
comes from
growing maintenance costs as investments are being completed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade may result from diminishing recourse to debt to
finance capital
expenditure leading to direct debt stabilising at below 50% of
current revenue,
and from a sustainable sound operating balance in line with
Fitch expectations.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 18 May 2015, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
