(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has
revised Sri
Lanka-based Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC's (PABC) Outlook to
Negative from
Stable. The agency has affirmed PABC's National Long-Term Rating
at 'BBB(lka)'
and the rating on PABC's outstanding subordinated debentures at
'BBB-(lka)'.
The Negative Outlook reflects the continued deterioration in
PABC's
capitalisation amid aggressive loan growth. Fitch believes there
is a high
chance that the bank will not be able to materially increase its
capital ratio
during 2H15, which would result in a downgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PABC's weak capitalisation amid rapid loan book growth has
become the most
important rating driver. The rating also takes into account the
bank's weak
asset quality relative to higher rated peers and moderate
franchise.
PABC's loan book increased by 9.1% qoq in 1Q15 following growth
of 27% in 2014,
which was above the industry average. The expansion was driven
by increased
focus on retail and SME customers. Fitch expects PABC to
continue to grow faster
than its peers.
Fitch sees a high risk that PABC will not meet the Central Bank
of Sri Lanka's
minimum Tier 1 capital target of LKR10bn for licensed commercial
banks by 1
January 2016. PABC's Tier 1 capital unadjusted for deductions
stood at LKR4.5bn
at end-March 2015. Fitch will closely monitor how PABC positions
itself to meet
this requirement. The bank's Fitch core capital ratio declined
to 8.6% as at
end-1Q15 from 9.5% at end-2014 and 10.1% at end-2013.
PABC's asset quality remains significantly weaker than the
industry average,
with a reported gross non-performing loan ratio of 6.4% at
end-1Q15 after a
slight improvement to 5.7% at end-2014 from 8% at end-2013 as a
result of lower
exposure to pawning. Fitch is of the view that the bank's
aggressive loan growth
with greater exposure to retail and SME customer segments, which
are more
susceptible to economic conditions, could exert pressure on its
asset quality.
PABC's profitability improved, with return on assets of 0.9% in
1Q15 compared
with 0.6% in 2014 and 0.2% in 2014. This was largely due to
higher net interest
margins stemming from re-pricing of deposits and an increase in
the current and
savings account (CASA) base to 31% of total deposits as at
end-1Q15 from 19% at
end-2013. PABC will likely find it challenging to maintain a
strong CASA base
due to its small, but slowly expanding franchise. This,
alongside Fitch's
expectation of continued high impairment charges, could continue
to put pressure
on profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
PABC's rating would remain at the current level if it is able to
significantly
and sustainably improve its capitalisation, mostly likely
through a timely
capital infusion and slower growth in its loan book.
Failure to reverse the trend of capital erosion by end-2015 and
to materially
enhance its loss absorption buffers would lead to a downgrade.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt
PABC's subordinated debentures are rated one notch below PABC's
National
Long-Term Rating to reflect their subordination to senior
unsecured creditors.
The subordinated debt rating will move in tandem with the
issuer's National
Long-Term rating.
