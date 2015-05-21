(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed International Personal Finance Plc's (IPF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+', Short-term IDR at 'B' and senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS IPF's IDRs are driven by the group's proven track record in its unsecured home-collected lending business over the economic cycle, supported by its strong capitalisation and modest leverage. The ratings also reflect the risks stemming from the unsecured nature of its lending, as well as the high credit, operational and FX risks arising from its presence in and exposure to emerging markets. Furthermore the ratings factor in the group's limited funding diversification and its modest business scale in its more recently entered markets. Risks arising from continued regulatory scrutiny into the high-cost credit business and heightened political focus on consumer protection could also put negative pressure on the ratings. IPF's performance remained sound in 2014, notwithstanding slower revenue growth in the second half of the year. Revenues grew 13% on a year-on-year basis at constant exchange rates, driven by business expansion in all operating markets, but mostly by the developing markets of Mexico (22% growth yoy), Romania and Bulgaria (19% yoy) as well as the group's most established market, Poland (10% yoy). Fitch expects the home-collected unsecured businesses in IPF's longer-standing countries of operation to remain the greatest contributors to profit before tax in the near term, notwithstanding the groups continued efforts in market and product diversification. In February 2015 IPF completed the acquisition of MCB Group (MCB), a consumer finance company that provides credit solutions under various brands in the Baltic countries, Finland and Australia servicing around 91 thousand retail customers. In Fitch's view, this acquisition is neutral to the ratings as MCB's business only accounts for around 6% of the group's receivables and the potential benefits from geographical and product diversification and costs savings are at this stage in part offset by integration and execution risks. Significant arrears are a feature of IPF's business model, but are adequately provided for. Impairments as a proportion of revenues have remained stable and within the group's targeted ratio of 25%-30%. Risk appetite is high compared with high street banks but is adequate for the group's risk profile and priced accordingly. Despite strong receivables growth in recent years and a relaxation of credit standards in some markets, the group has been able to maintain its level of impaired receivables to gross revenues at 28%, reflecting robust risk controls and policies. Funding to support IPF's business expansion remains fully reliant on the wholesale market, as the group has no access to retail deposits. Refinancing risk remains a key issue in the group's financial profile, although it is somewhat mitigated by the short duration of the lending products and the company's track record in accessing wholesale funding at any point in the cycle in all its operating markets. IPF took further steps in 2014 to mitigate refinancing risk, while at the same time improving its maturity profile. This was achieved by extending its revolving credit facilities an additional two years, by refinancing and extending its eurobond maturity and by completing a EUR40m new issue of corporate bonds to supplement the GBP102m retail bond already in place. IPF's liquidity is adequate as it had available funding headroom of GBP170m at end-2014. At end-2014, the group reviewed its existing targeted equity/receivables ratio of 45% and set a new target of 40%. However, Fitch continues to view this level as comfortable. RATING SENSITIVITIES Upside potential to the IDRs is limited in the short- to medium-term given IPF's fairly undiversified funding structure, limited revenue diversification and significant risks from unsecured lending in emerging markets. Downside pressure in the short-term is not envisaged by Fitch. 