(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed International
Personal Finance
Plc's (IPF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+',
Short-term IDR at
'B' and senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'. The Outlook on the IDR
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IPF's IDRs are driven by the group's proven track record in its
unsecured
home-collected lending business over the economic cycle,
supported by its strong
capitalisation and modest leverage. The ratings also reflect the
risks stemming
from the unsecured nature of its lending, as well as the high
credit,
operational and FX risks arising from its presence in and
exposure to emerging
markets.
Furthermore the ratings factor in the group's limited funding
diversification
and its modest business scale in its more recently entered
markets. Risks
arising from continued regulatory scrutiny into the high-cost
credit business
and heightened political focus on consumer protection could also
put negative
pressure on the ratings.
IPF's performance remained sound in 2014, notwithstanding slower
revenue growth
in the second half of the year. Revenues grew 13% on a
year-on-year basis at
constant exchange rates, driven by business expansion in all
operating markets,
but mostly by the developing markets of Mexico (22% growth yoy),
Romania and
Bulgaria (19% yoy) as well as the group's most established
market, Poland (10%
yoy). Fitch expects the home-collected unsecured businesses in
IPF's
longer-standing countries of operation to remain the greatest
contributors to
profit before tax in the near term, notwithstanding the groups
continued efforts
in market and product diversification.
In February 2015 IPF completed the acquisition of MCB Group
(MCB), a consumer
finance company that provides credit solutions under various
brands in the
Baltic countries, Finland and Australia servicing around 91
thousand retail
customers. In Fitch's view, this acquisition is neutral to the
ratings as MCB's
business only accounts for around 6% of the group's receivables
and the
potential benefits from geographical and product diversification
and costs
savings are at this stage in part offset by integration and
execution risks.
Significant arrears are a feature of IPF's business model, but
are adequately
provided for. Impairments as a proportion of revenues have
remained stable and
within the group's targeted ratio of 25%-30%. Risk appetite is
high compared
with high street banks but is adequate for the group's risk
profile and priced
accordingly. Despite strong receivables growth in recent years
and a relaxation
of credit standards in some markets, the group has been able to
maintain its
level of impaired receivables to gross revenues at 28%,
reflecting robust risk
controls and policies.
Funding to support IPF's business expansion remains fully
reliant on the
wholesale market, as the group has no access to retail deposits.
Refinancing
risk remains a key issue in the group's financial profile,
although it is
somewhat mitigated by the short duration of the lending products
and the
company's track record in accessing wholesale funding at any
point in the cycle
in all its operating markets. IPF took further steps in 2014 to
mitigate
refinancing risk, while at the same time improving its maturity
profile. This
was achieved by extending its revolving credit facilities an
additional two
years, by refinancing and extending its eurobond maturity and by
completing a
EUR40m new issue of corporate bonds to supplement the GBP102m
retail bond
already in place. IPF's liquidity is adequate as it had
available funding
headroom of GBP170m at end-2014.
At end-2014, the group reviewed its existing targeted
equity/receivables ratio
of 45% and set a new target of 40%. However, Fitch continues to
view this level
as comfortable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Upside potential to the IDRs is limited in the short- to
medium-term given IPF's
fairly undiversified funding structure, limited revenue
diversification and
significant risks from unsecured lending in emerging markets.
Downside pressure in the short-term is not envisaged by Fitch.
However, a
meaningful deterioration in IPF's funding and liquidity
position, increased
arrears volumes that negatively affect profitability and put
pressure on
capital, or threats to the business model arising from higher
regulatory
scrutiny could all put downward pressure on ratings
The senior debt rating is driven by IPF's Long-term IDR and is
sensitive to any
change in it.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Pierce
Director
+44 20 3530 1014
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Rating Criteria,
dated 24 April 2015 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.