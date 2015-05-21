(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised UK-based Provident Financial plc's (Provident) Outlook to Stable from Negative. Its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt rating have been affirmed at 'BBB'. The company's subordinated debt has been affirmed at 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT The revision of the Outlook reflects Provident's continued sound results in 2014, notably also at credit card subsidiary Vanquis. Since moving into profit in 2H07 Vanquis has shown steady growth in profits without material deviation in post-impairment margins, and is now established as the foremost contributor to Provident's earnings. The sustainability of Vanquis' contribution to Provident should be aided by the recent generally improving charge-off profile of successive vintages of Vanquis customers. Fitch also notes that during the crisis period the company experienced a proportionally smaller increase in write-offs relative to mainstream card providers. Ongoing rises in UK employment levels should offer a continued fairly benign operating environment in the short- to medium term. Provident has a much longer operating history in the provision of home-collected credit, which now represents a mature market in the UK from which long-term growth cannot be expected. However, Fitch also believes that the product is there to stay in the foreseeable future despite competition from alternative, less traditional, sources of credit. In its repositioning exercise in response to inflationary pressures on household incomes, management has taken steps to maximise margins by tightening underwriting standards and improving operating efficiency, which should ensure continued material earnings over at least the medium term. The success of the Satsuma online instalment credit business, which commenced in November 2013, has, by contrast, yet to be proven. Provident's debt-to-equity declined to 2.4x in 2014 from 3x in 2013, following its issue of equity to support the acquisition of its car finance business, Moneybarn. While this was an unusually low level, the ratio has not been above 3.5x in the last seven years, and Fitch notes management's ongoing commitment to this maximum, comfortably inside the group's 5x banking covenant. Provident pays out up to 80% of post-tax earnings in dividends, but in the event of an unexpected fall in profits Fitch would expect to see shareholder distributions reduced accordingly. Fitch acknowledges the experience of Provident's management team, and its achievement in steering the group through the economic crisis while maintaining profitability and addressing the maturity of its longstanding home credit business by developing complementary earnings streams. The ratings strongly factor in our expectation of Provident's continued pursuit of long-term sustainable returns as opposed to more volatile short-term gains, such as those generated by operators within the payday lending market. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT The company's IDR and senior unsecured debt rating could be downgraded in the event of a material deterioration in asset quality in any of its business lines. Such a deterioration could impact its overall current steady rate of earnings generation via the need to recognise a higher level of impairment. Downward pressure could also result if the company's business model is threatened by significant regulatory challenges, if it experiences difficulty in refinancing wholesale funding or attracting further retail deposits to Vanquis, or if its gearing rises materially. Near-term upward movement is not anticipated, in view of the impairment risks inherent in the non-standard credit market and the company's still evolving business mix. However, in the long term, its credit profile could benefit from the group being able to demonstrate sustained diversification of earnings via the achievement of material and stable contributions from its Moneybarn and Satsuma businesses, without simultaneous deterioration in Vanquis and the home credit business. KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT Provident's subordinated debt is rated one notch below the institution's IDR to reflect lower recovery expectations, in the event of default, relative to senior unsecured debt. Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Pierce
Director
+44 020 3530 1014
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell Tuneu
Analyst
+44 020 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 