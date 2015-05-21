(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised UK-based
Provident Financial
plc's (Provident) Outlook to Stable from Negative. Its Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt rating have been affirmed
at 'BBB'. The
company's subordinated debt has been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
The revision of the Outlook reflects Provident's continued sound
results in
2014, notably also at credit card subsidiary Vanquis. Since
moving into profit
in 2H07 Vanquis has shown steady growth in profits without
material deviation in
post-impairment margins, and is now established as the foremost
contributor to
Provident's earnings.
The sustainability of Vanquis' contribution to Provident should
be aided by the
recent generally improving charge-off profile of successive
vintages of Vanquis
customers. Fitch also notes that during the crisis period the
company
experienced a proportionally smaller increase in write-offs
relative to
mainstream card providers. Ongoing rises in UK employment levels
should offer a
continued fairly benign operating environment in the short- to
medium term.
Provident has a much longer operating history in the provision
of home-collected
credit, which now represents a mature market in the UK from
which long-term
growth cannot be expected. However, Fitch also believes that
the product is
there to stay in the foreseeable future despite competition from
alternative,
less traditional, sources of credit.
In its repositioning exercise in response to inflationary
pressures on household
incomes, management has taken steps to maximise margins by
tightening
underwriting standards and improving operating efficiency, which
should ensure
continued material earnings over at least the medium term. The
success of the
Satsuma online instalment credit business, which commenced in
November 2013,
has, by contrast, yet to be proven.
Provident's debt-to-equity declined to 2.4x in 2014 from 3x in
2013, following
its issue of equity to support the acquisition of its car
finance business,
Moneybarn. While this was an unusually low level, the ratio has
not been above
3.5x in the last seven years, and Fitch notes management's
ongoing commitment to
this maximum, comfortably inside the group's 5x banking
covenant. Provident pays
out up to 80% of post-tax earnings in dividends, but in the
event of an
unexpected fall in profits Fitch would expect to see shareholder
distributions
reduced accordingly.
Fitch acknowledges the experience of Provident's management
team, and its
achievement in steering the group through the economic crisis
while maintaining
profitability and addressing the maturity of its longstanding
home credit
business by developing complementary earnings streams. The
ratings strongly
factor in our expectation of Provident's continued pursuit of
long-term
sustainable returns as opposed to more volatile short-term
gains, such as those
generated by operators within the payday lending market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
The company's IDR and senior unsecured debt rating could be
downgraded in the
event of a material deterioration in asset quality in any of its
business lines.
Such a deterioration could impact its overall current steady
rate of earnings
generation via the need to recognise a higher level of
impairment.
Downward pressure could also result if the company's business
model is
threatened by significant regulatory challenges, if it
experiences difficulty in
refinancing wholesale funding or attracting further retail
deposits to Vanquis,
or if its gearing rises materially.
Near-term upward movement is not anticipated, in view of the
impairment risks
inherent in the non-standard credit market and the company's
still evolving
business mix. However, in the long term, its credit profile
could benefit from
the group being able to demonstrate sustained diversification of
earnings via
the achievement of material and stable contributions from its
Moneybarn and
Satsuma businesses, without simultaneous deterioration in
Vanquis and the home
credit business.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
Provident's subordinated debt is rated one notch below the
institution's IDR to
reflect lower recovery expectations, in the event of default,
relative to senior
unsecured debt. The subordinated debt rating is most sensitive
to a movement in
the company's IDR, and so to the same underlying considerations
as above.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Pierce
Director
+44 020 3530 1014
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell Tuneu
Analyst
+44 020 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Rating Criteria,
dated 28 April 2015, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.