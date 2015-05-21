(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de
Credito del Peru
S.A.'s (BCP) Viability Rating (VR) and Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'a-' and
'A-', respectively. A full list of rating actions follows at the
end of this
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
BCP's VR, IDRs and senior debt ratings reflect its sound asset
quality, solid
performance and strong balance sheet based on dominant
franchise, strong market
positioning, sound credit origination and generally cautious
approach to
business.
Sound risk management policies and diversification allowed BCP
to maintain a
very strong asset quality - 90-day PDLs below 1.9% of the gross
portfolio for
more than five years - and ample reserves that covered PDLs 2.3
times (x) at
year-end (YE) 2014. At the same time, the bank's resilient
margins, improving
efficiency and moderate credit cost resulted in a consistent
operating ROAA
above 2%.
BCP's core capital continues to compare well with that of its
peers (around 10%
in the last five years). Sustained profitability and earnings
retention underpin
BCP's capital which should be viewed in the light of its ample
reserve coverage
(excess reserves attained about 22% of Fitch Core Capital),
sound profitability,
and robust asset quality.
Fitch notes that the structural dollarization of the Peruvian
banking system
creates challenges for banks as the dollar strengthens and
expectations for the
depreciation of local currency persist. The challenge for banks
has mainly come
in the form of asymmetric liquidity (ample in dollars, tight in
local currency)
and some pressures on capital.
While the bank's strength allows it to face these challenges
confidently, the
structural currency mismatch will take some time to improve.
Fitch will continue
to monitor the evolution of the de-dollarization efforts and the
eventual
introduction of structural, long term solutions.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that the bank's
strong balance sheet
and performance are resilient to eventual downturns and even
though some credit
metrics may see a slight deterioration, they are likely to
remain compatible
with its current rating.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BCP's 34% market share in deposits and its outsize presence in
all business
segments make it a crucial part of Peru's financial sector.
Support from the
government should be forthcoming in case of need; Peru's ability
to provide such
support is reflected in its Sovereign Rating ('BBB+/A-') and
underpins BCP's
Support and Support Rating Floor ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BCP's subordinated bonds are plain vanilla and lack the features
that would earn
them equity credit following Fitch's criteria. In Fitch's
opinion, their
probability of non-performance is equivalent to that of BCP's
senior bonds, but
they would entail a higher loss in case of default due to their
subordinated
nature. Hence, they are rated only one notch below the bank's
VR.
BCP's junior subordinated bonds, rated five notches below the
bank's VR, have
very strong equity-like features including the non-cumulative
deferral of the
coupons and a deeper subordination. This notching reflects the
incremental
non-performance risk relative to that captured by the VR and the
loss severity
(two notches) given its deeper subordination.
BCP EMISIONES LATAM 1
BCP Emisiones Latam 1 (BCPEL1) is a special purpose vehicle
incorporated in
Chile with the sole purpose of issuing local bonds guaranteed by
promissory
notes from BCP. Hence, BCPEL1's bond ratings are tied to BCP's
VR. The national
scale rating of the issuances of this vehicle was affirmed at
'AA+(cl)'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Sustained Financial Strength: Over the medium term, BCP's VR and
IDRs are highly
correlated with the strength of the Peruvian economy; should the
economic
environment continue to improve - including lower dollarization
and stronger
sovereign ratings - and, should the bank maintain a consistent
performance and
its structural strengths - including a FCC above 12% - BCP's
ratings could be
upgraded.
Significantly Weaker Performance: Though not Fitch's base case,
BCP's VR and
IDRs could suffer if the bank's asset quality deteriorates
significantly and
hinders BCP's performance causing and erosion of the bank's
reserve and capital
cushions (FCC consistently below 9.5% and or Operating ROAA
below 1%).
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BCP's SR and SRF could be affected if Fitch changes its view of
Peru's ability
or willingness to support the bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated and junior subordinated debt ratings would move
in line with
BCP's VR.
BCP EMISIONES LATAM 1
BCPEL1's bond ratings would move in line with BCP's VR.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on BCP:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'A-', Stable
Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'A-', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'a-';
--Support rating affirmed at'2';
--Support floor affirmed at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+';
--Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB'.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the following rating for BCP
Emisiones Latam 1
S.A.:
--Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+809 563-2481
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (March 20, 2015).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.