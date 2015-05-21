(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Interbank's VR and IDR ratings are driven by its consistent,
strong performance;
robust credit process; good asset quality; sound franchise;
adequate capital;
stable economic and regulatory environment; and improving
funding base. The
ratings also consider its business model that leads to more
concentration in the
retail segment and the challenges related to the asymmetric
liquidity in the
market.
Interbank has developed information-intensive credit scoring
models and modern
monitoring tools. Credit origination policies are conservative
and collection
efforts effective. A sound risk management team helps maintain
very good asset
quality. Past-due loans (90-day PDLs) did not exceed 2% of gross
loans for the
past five years.
Interbank's performance has been consistently strong driven by
loan growth, high
margins, adequate expense control and moderate credit costs.
This bolstered
operating ROAA above 3% for more than five years.
The bank has built an efficient retail franchise and positioned
itself as a top
contender in most retail products. Moreover, the bank has not
neglected its
corporate business, which appears well-focused and competitive,
bringing balance
and diversification to Interbank's balance sheet and revenue
stream.
Besides consistently retaining about 55% of its net income, the
bank maintains
ample reserve coverage thus creating a strong capital/ reserves
cushion against
unexpected losses. Along with its strong profitability, this
allows Interbank to
confidently face an eventual downturn.
Funding and liquidity remain adequate on aggregate but
depreciation expectations
have halted de-dollarization on the deposit side hence creating
a currency
mismatch between deposits and loans. The central bank has acted
to encourage and
help banks de-dollarize but longer term measures will be needed
unless
depositors change their behavior and return to local currency
for their
transactions.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that the bank's
strong performance
and margins are resilient to eventual downturns and even though
some credit
metrics may see a slight deterioration, they are likely to
remain compatible
with its current rating.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Interbank has an 11.5% market share in deposits and a sizable
presence in all
business segments. Support from the government should be
forthcoming in case of
need. Peru's ability to provide such support is reflected in its
Sovereign
Rating ('BBB+/A-') and underpins Interbank's Support and Support
Rating Floor
ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Interbank's subordinated bonds are plain vanilla and lack the
features that
would earn them equity credit following Fitch's criteria. In
Fitch's opinion,
their probability of non-performance is equivalent to that of
Interbank's senior
bonds but, they would entail a higher loss in case of default
due to their
subordinated nature. Hence, they are rated only one notch below
the bank's VR.
Interbank's junior subordinated bonds, rated four notches below
the bank's VR,
have non-cumulative deferral of the coupons and a deeper
subordination. This
notching reflects the incremental non-performance risk relative
to that captured
by the VR and the loss severity (two notches) given its deeper
subordination.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Given its current rating, there is little upside potential for
Interbank's VR
and IDRs.
Interbank's ratings could be downgraded if a severe decline in
asset quality
(PDLs above 4%) or weak profitability erode its capital (FCC
consistently below
9%) and reserve cushion.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Interbank's SR and SRF could be affected if Fitch changes its
view of Peru's
ability or willingness to support the bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The Subordinated and Junior Subordinated debt ratings would move
in line with
Interbank's VR.
Fitch has affirmed Interbank's ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support floor at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB' from;
--Junior subordinated debt at 'BB'.
